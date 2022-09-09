Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan Harsin: Potential orange Auburn jerseys ‘wouldn’t be something I’d be against’
Bryan Harsin is no stranger to alternate uniform combinations. When he was head coach at Boise State, he joked that the Broncos had “probably 25 different combinations” for their gameday uniforms. So, perhaps it isn’t surprising that the second-year Auburn coach seemed open to the idea of the...
Auburn loses top recruit from 2023 class
Auburn’s already thin recruiting class suffered a blow on Wednesday. Karmello English, a four-star receiver and top prospect currently in Bryan Harsin’s 2023 class, announced he is reopening his search for a future home. “I am grateful to the staff for providing me a opportunity to represent WDE...
Auburn offers first look at alternate helmets for Penn State; Fans have spoken on orange jerseys
They agree with Owen Pappoe and Derick Hall. They want their Tigers in throwback orange jerseys for Saturday’s nonconference showdown with No. 22 Penn State for the “All Auburn, All Orange” game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. According to an AL.com poll posted to Instagram, 72 percent of fans...
Interim AD Rich McGlynn: ‘This is not about me; it is about Auburn’
A day after being named Auburn’s interim athletics director, Rich McGlynn made his first public comments about his new role as the university’s national search for a full-time replacement for Allen Greene gets underway. McGlynn, Auburn’s longtime compliance director, was named the program’s interim athletics director on Tuesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nick Saban provides update on injured WR Tyler Harrell
Alabama’s wide receivers have had an uneven start to the fall, partially due to the injuries of JoJo Earle and Tyler Harrell. Nick Saban provided an update to the latter on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference. “He has not been able to practice this week. He will not play...
What the San Jose State game taught us about T.J. Finley’s growth, composure
T.J. Finley knew there was a price to pay after Saturday’s escape against San Jose State. Auburn’s starting quarterback owed his team a gasser — an extended sprint up and down the practice field — after he dropped a crucial fourth-down snap in the third quarter of the Tigers’ 24-16 win last weekend. Fortunately for Finley, he made up for the botched snap on the play, quickly recovering the ball and then finding running back Tank Bigsby for an 11-yard gain and a first down.
Auburn football legend a clue on latest ‘Jeopardy!’: Do you know it?
Alabama often pops up in “Jeopardy!” clues, but the state got two shout-outs during Tuesday’s episode, including one about an Auburn football legend. It wasn’t about Auburn specifically, but the category focusing on the recent NFL opening weekend tested the players’ knowledge of history and terminology, and they rose to the occasion.
SEC 2023 schedule set for Auburn baseball
Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson and his squad found out on Wednesday when and where they’ll be playing for the Southeastern Conference portion of the 2023 schedule. Thompson’s Tigers are coming off a College World Series appearance last season and two CWS appearances over the previous three postseasons. Auburn starts off the SEC schedule with a three-game series March 17-19 in Gainesville at the University of Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Auburn still laments missed opportunities from 2021 loss to Penn State
The mental images of 100,000-plus white-clad fans celebrating into the rural Pennsylvania night still stings for Auburn. It’s a difficult memory to erase for Auburn, which felt like it squandered a golden opportunity last September at Beaver Stadium. Auburn fell, 28-20, to Penn State in what was a marquee early-season nonconference matchup, handing the Tigers their first loss of the Bryan Harsin era.
What Penn State coach James Franklin said about facing Auburn, Bryan Harsin
Auburn’s first big game of the season is just days away, as Bryan Harsin’s team welcomes No. 22 Penn State to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers (2-0) and Nittany Lions (2-0) will square off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS in what will be the second game of the programs’ home-and-home series. The two teams met last September in State College, Penn., with Auburn falling 28-20 on the road to Penn State during its annual “White Out” game.
Karmello English decommits from ‘University of Auburn,’ social media explodes
Karmello English, a four-star receiver, decommitted from Auburn on Wednesday. Obviously, college football fans tend to overreact when a teenage kid has a change of heart. There will always be backlash. It’s part of it. However, some couldn’t let the idea of English decommitting from the “University of Auburn” slide without saying something. In fact, it started trending on social media.
Auburn names Rich McGlynn as interim athletics director, launches national search for next AD
Auburn has named Rich McGlynn as its interim athletics director as it begins a national search for the school’s 16th all-time AD. McGlynn will take over AD duties “effective immediately,” Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts announced Tuesday. McGlynn takes over for Auburn athletics chief operating officer Marcy Girton, who served as acting athletics director the last two weeks following the resignation of Allen Greene from his post at the end of August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nick Saban ‘not complaining’ about controversial review from Texas game
Among the storylines coming out of Alabama’s thrilling win over Texas — Quinn Ewers doing his best Colt McCoy, a record number of penalties — one third-quarter play will be remembered for what it almost was. Facing a third-and-8 from his own 3-yard line, Bryce Young scrambled...
Power 25 Rankings: Unbeaten Opelika makes big jump following OT victory
Opelika jumped from a tie for the 14th spot all the way into the top 10 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week following an overtime win over Central-Phenix City. The Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Red Devils 17-14 in overtime. Erik Speakman’s team jumped all the way to 7th this week. Clay-Chalkville remained No. 1 following its 14-12 win over rival Pinson Valley, but the Cougars are just two points ahead of No. 2 Auburn.
Tailgate spots for the 2022 Magic City Classic go on sale Sept. 15
Fans planning to tailgate during the 2022 Magic City Classic should start making arrangements this week. Tailgating spots for the annual classic football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University open for advance online purchase on Sept. 15 at 12:01 p.m. Tickets are available at bigtickets.com. Each tailgating...
Auburn’s Rane Culinary Science Center opens coffee roastery and cafe
The latest addition to Auburn University’s new, $110-million Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center is now open for coffee, tea and pastries. Atlanta-based Thrive Farmers opened its newest coffee roastery and café, ThriveHere@Auburn, this week in the Rane Center, as well as a second coffee shop in the The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center next door.
This $2.7 million Alabama lakeside house is a prime spot to entertain
A Tallapoosa County home recently sold after an extensive set of renovations - but it doesn’t hurt to have almost 600 feet of shoreline to go along with the roof over your head. This home off Lake Hill Drive in Alexander City recently sold for $2.6 million after listing...
Roanoke’s iconic elephant building gets new life as coffee shop
Growing up in Dallas, Ga., Susan Cox never imagined she’d one day own a business inside an elephant-shaped building. How could she?. Yet, that’s where life’s path took her. Cox, who moved to Alabama with her husband Judson Cox, had a career in management at Walmart and was working at the Roanoke store when Wally Gladney walked into her life.
Motorcyclist, 25, killed in crash on Montgomery’s I-85
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Montgomery. Police identified the fatality victim as Michael Bonicelli. He was 25 and lived in Prattville. Montgomery officers and fire medics responded at 11:05 a.m. Monday to Interstate 85 near Ann Street on a report of a two-vehicle crash. The wreck happened in the northbound lanes.
