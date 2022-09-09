Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia officials 'inventorying existing resources' to accommodate immigrants should Governor Abbott bus them thereVictorPhiladelphia, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Barnes Foundation selects Executive Chef Michael O'Meara to lead Garden RestaurantMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
What to Drink at Philly Halloween Pop-up Bar Nightmare Before TinselMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
New List Names 3 of America’s 50 Best New Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA
A well-respected, high-profile food publication has just released its list of the 50 best new restaurants in America, and three of them are located in Philly. Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants list has us taking notes for the next time we find ourselves hungry in the City of Brotherly Love.
phillyvoice.com
Philly bakery owner Emily Riddell named one of Food & Wine's Best New Chefs
Six years ago, Emily Riddell founded a bakery with former co-owner Katie Lynch, selling pastries wholesale to popular Philadelphia coffee shops with a goal of one day opening a place of her own. The COVID-19 pandemic put those plans in serious jeopardy, forcing Riddell and Lynch to switch to a...
39 Absolute Best Spots in Southern NJ for National Eat a Hoagie Day
Today is a national holiday that, quite frankly, we should all celebrate together, hand-in-hand -- it's National Eat a Hoagie Day. I'm not entirely sure how Hoagie Day landed on September 14th (does it really matter?) or even who started it (again, does it matter?) but if there's a reason to chow-down on a really long sandwich, count me in.
PhillyBite
The Most Romantic Places For A Date In Philadelphia
- Where do you usually hang out to flirt with potential dates if you're single in Philly? Uptown clubs such as Concourse? Singles bars like the Dolphin Tavern?. Here's a better suggestion – sign up for a Philadelphia dating outlet. The city is a cultural melting pot and has long been popular with singles who are into black hookups. These online services for black singles make it super-easy to track down your ideal partner. Algorithms will pinpoint individuals with the most in common. You'll quickly initiate online chats about the ideal places to meet for a hot date in Philly! With that in mind, how about a suggestion of the five most romantic spots for a date?
Philadelphia Expert Picks This Item as Worst Snack You Can Buy at Wawa
Out of all of the things that you can buy at Wawa, what's the worst item you can grab as a snack?. The editors at Philadelphia Magazine recently assembled their "Worst of Philly 2022" list and they answered that question. Well, technically two snacks made the list, but one is...
Warrington Restaurant Ranked One of the Five Best Pizza Spots in Pennsylvania
The Bucks County pizza spot now has a well-respected title in the local food industry. An eatery in Warrington has been named one of the top five pizza restaurants in the entire state of Pennsylvania, a rare and coveted accolade. Jason Rathman wrote about the Bucks County pizza spot for PhillyBite Magazine.
townandtourist.com
17 Best Bottomless Brunch Spots in Philadelphia, PA (Top Rated!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. No doubt, Philadelphia is the largest and most populous city in Pennsylvania. As a result, the town holds promises of fun and exciting activities, from hitting the gym and grabbing a French toast to brunching. Of course, grabbing a brunch is one of the best ways to catch fun with your friends, especially on weekends.
This Delaware County Restaurant Made a ‘Best Brunch’ List
Brunch is a popular weekend diversion that promises a variety of good food and good times with friends and family. Philadelphia has no shortage of quality places to fill your brunch cravings, including one stand-out in Springfield Township, writes Betty Nelson for Town & Tourist. Tavola Restaurant & Bar, located...
philadelphiaencyclopedia.org
Television Shows (About Philadelphia)
The Philadelphia region has provided a backdrop for numerous television programs, including shows by creators from the region. Although the programs often were shot in other places, like New York or Los Angeles, the Philadelphia setting provided important references and details. In some cases, stories called for posh suburbs, such as those on the Main Line. In other situations, the central city served as a gritty urban setting. The depictions were not always positive, but they created an image of southeastern Pennsylvania that reached viewers across the country.
A Dearth of Delis: In Remembrance of Philly’s Jewish Eateries
At one time, there was no shortage of Jewish restaurants in Philadelphia. Legendary Kosher steakhouses, dairy restaurants, and delis did brisk business, serving up Eastern European staples that connected American Jews with their culinary heritage. You could live in Wynnewood, work in Center City, and have lunch in Minsk. But by the 1970s, these bastions of ethnic comfort food began to vanish. Where did they go and why?
5 Places in Delaware County Where the Roast Pork Sandwich is King
John' Morton's Tavern made a best of Philly pork sandwich list. While hoagies and cheesesteaks rule the Philly food landscape, let’s not also forget Philadelphia’s other unique signature sandwich offer–the pork sandwich. Here are five places in Delaware County where you won’t be disappointed, writes Alexandra Jones...
City crew destroys Philadelphia Brewing Company’s hops for its fall beer, owners say
Owners of the Philadelphia Brewing Company are outraged after they say a city crew cut down a legally-grown hop crop the brewery was growing for a seasonal beer, with the crew apparently thinking the plants were overgrown weeds.
mainlinetoday.com
The Top Destinations for a Fall Getaway in Philadelphia
If you’re looking for a vacation that’s close to home, take a short trip to Philadelphia for the perfect autumn retreat near the Main Line. Soaring gas prices may make you think twice about a major vacation this autumn. As luck would have it, we have a world-class destination right in our backyard. Here’s some help in planning the perfect weekend getaway to Philadelphia.
NBC Philadelphia
Rowhome Containing Pizza Place Collapses in Cloud of Dust at Philly Street Corner
Léelo en español aquí. A rowhome that housed a longtime pizza shop collapsed in a cloud of dust at a Philadelphia street corner Wednesday morning, sending debris onto two streets. The collapse happened around 9:45 a.m. at East York and Memphis streets, a Philadelphia Fire Department spokesperson...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Can We Talk About These Ridiculous Property Assessments for a Moment?
Plus: Did Dr. Oz abuse puppies? And more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. And Now, Let Us Hate on Philly’s Property Assessments. If you...
fox29.com
Philadelphia-area boy becomes viral sensation after 'terrible sandwich' TikTok video
"Mommy, terrible sandwich!" Those three words are all it took to create one of the most viral back-to-school TikToks this year. It all began when Ricki Weisberg made her son Abe a grape jelly and butter sandwich for his first day of kindergarten. Little did she know - the butter had gone bad!
Chester County Boasts One of Philadelphia’s 14 Most-Walkable Suburbs
Walkable suburbs and neighborhoods are currently all the rage in the real estate world as developers rush to add foot-friendly amenities to car-centric places. Meanwhile, towns in the Philadelphia region, including those in Chester County, were built for strolling in the first place, according to Philadelphia magazine. According to Walk...
West Chester-Based Company Aims to Rattle Condiment Market
Paul Lehmann and Carl Starkey, former coworkers at West Chester’s Westtown School athletics department, are hoping to disrupt the condiment market with their environmentally friendly alternatives, writes Jenn Lad for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The pair wanted to reduce the plastic waste left over after using condiments, so they came...
conshystuff.com
Welcome to the New Conshohocken Pizza
I got the chance to pop into the new Conshohocken Pizza last night. The reason I say “new” is there was a Conshohocken Pizza in this exact location (1642 Butler Pike) not that long ago. I ordered a slice of plain just to try them out. While I was waiting for it, I asked if they had any affiliation to the previous Conshohocken Pizza, they said no, they are actually connected to Blue Bell Pizza.
