Pets

psychologytoday.com

10 Things You Shouldn't Do to Your Cat

Avoid letting your cat get bored. Use creative ways to feed them and engage in joint activities like play to keep them occupied. Cats hide signs of pain and illness, so take them to the vet when needed and avoid toxic plants and flowers. Always give your cat a choice...
PETS
thesprucepets.com

The Best Snuffle Mats to Keep Your Dog Entertained at Dinnertime

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A fun snuffle mat can keep your dog entertained during meal time. You sprinkle kibble or treats in the shag-like strips and they sniff for all the tasty morsels.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Mental_Floss

6 of the Best Wet Cat Foods, According to Experts

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Wondering what to feed your new feline or thinking about switching foods to better support your kitty’s overall health and wellness? One of the first things you’ll need to figure out is whether to feed them kibble or canned wet food. While the right answer really depends on your pet’s specific needs and preferences, we rounded up a few experts to dish on the pros (and cons), as well as their picks for the overall best wet foods for cats that are available now.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Does your cat keep climbing on the table? Here is why

As much as you like spoiling your feline rotten, boundaries are healthy. It can be unsanitary to allow your cat to roam across your table and counters. Besides, cat hairs in your food don't add any flavour. As many furry enigmas still engage in the ‘table-surfing’ behaviour even when there’s no food there, and after they’ve been told off, there might be a cat-style cryptic message behind these sabotaging actions.
PETS
Healthline

Is It Safe to Pop Your Own Cholesterol Deposits?

There are so many kinds of common skin issues, it can be hard to know what you’re dealing with when a new bump, lump, growth, or rash suddenly appears. Is it noncancerous or something more serious? Where did it come from? Will it go away on its own, or do you need to call your doctor?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The One Type Of Butter Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation

Ah, butter—whether you’re smearing it on a warm piece of toast or melting it in a pan to get your favorite recipe started, it’s likely you use some variation of this all-purpose spread on a daily basis. And there are so many options to choose from! There’s salted and unsalted, stick or spreadable, and a whole range of alternatives and imitations: vegan butter, margarine made with yogurt, and the works. But while many of these are deemed as healthy replacements, experts say that’s not necessarily the case. Choosing the wrong spread could put you at risk of inflammation and weight gain.
HEALTH
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
ANIMALS
smithmountainlake.com

Pets of the Week for Adoption

Shellie is learning a simple commands and she is okay on a leash, except she prefers to carry the leash. She does play fetch and brings the toy back when thrown. She is very sweet but has lots of energy. Not recommended with young children because of her hyper ways. She is in a kennel at night and does not potty inside. She does like to be with her people and will bark some when left alone. She rides well in a vehicle while in a crate. Shellie has been dewormed, microchipped, is free of external parasites and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine.
PETS
shefinds

The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)

This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

2 Kinds Of Drinks Hair Loss Experts Say You Should Avoid At All Costs

Let’s be honest: hair loss can be intensely frightening. Even if you understand the root cause of your hair shedding — whether that’s an illness, medication you’re taking, stress, or genetics — it doesn’t make actually seeing clumps of fallen hair on your brush any easier. You may panic and rush to off to the store to stock up on biotin, herbal supplements that have been shown to help, or any number of hair serums and conditioners that are designed to strengthen strands. But in the process you could be overlooking mistakes that you’re making that make matters worse — including the foods and drinks you consume. These are the two kinds of drinks hair loss experts say you should avoid at all costs.
DRINKS

