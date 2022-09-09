Read full article on original website
sierranewsonline.com
Fork Fire And Yosemite Lightning Fires
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The fall season in the Motherlode area of the Sierra Nevada Mountains often brings relief in the form of cooler temperatures, shorter days and an end to fire season. For Mariposa and Eastern Madera Counties this is not the case just yet. The Fork Fire and several lightning caused fires in Yosemite National Park continue to burn in and around our communities.
sierranewsonline.com
Over the Garden Fence: Give Trees a Chance
MARIPOSA — The impulse after a fire is to remove all evidence that the event occurred. This is understandable from an emotional perspective, however, if we shift to the nature lens we see a different approach. Although the landscape looks blackened with no visible signs of life, life nonetheless...
sierranewsonline.com
35th Annual Smokey Bear Run/Walk
BASS LAKE — The Mountain Area Runners would like to invite all runners and walkers to join in the celebration of the 35th Smokey Bear Run/Walk. The event will be held at beautiful Bass Lake, California on Saturday, September 24. The Smokey Bear Run/Walk is an annual event held...
sierranewsonline.com
The Grove In Ahwahnee Hosting Family Respite Night
AHWAHNEE — The Grove is hosting their Respite Night for families who have children with special needs. We want to give parents the opportunity to bring their children to the church and drop them off while parents can go out and be kid free for a few hours. We...
