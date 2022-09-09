Read full article on original website
Related
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
NME
What we learned about Leonard Cohen from making a documentary of his life
‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ is a new documentary exploring the life of the acclaimed songwriter and poet. It does so through the prism of his most famous work: 1984 folk classic ‘Hallelujah’. Initially it achieved little mainstream success, but has since become one of music’s most-beloved ballads and a favourite for artists to cover. Here, directors Dayna Goldfine and Daniel Geller explain what making the film taught them about their idol.
NME
Taylor Swift to release deluxe edition of ‘Midnights’ with three bonus tracks
Taylor Swift has revealed a fifth edition of her forthcoming 10th studio album, ‘Midnights’, exclusive in the US to retail chain Target. The album’s ‘Lavender’ edition is named for the pastel purple hue slicked over the title and tracklisting on its cover (as well as the left-side bar of the CD version’s jewel case). The CD will feature three as-yet-untitled bonus tracks, including one new song and two remixes. It’ll also come with a collectible lyric booklet that includes exclusive photos, and unique artwork on the disc itself.
NME
‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ review: dissecting pop’s most-beloved ballad
We’ve all got a ‘Hallelujah’ story. For this writer, Leonard Cohen’s most famous song represents the fragile beauty of musical bonding. An ex-fiancee first played me Jeff Buckley’s version on one of many long nights sitting up digging through our old CDs to sing along to, and it seemed to me to encapsulate the quasi-religious power of the secret chords we’d share with each other, the intrinsic marriage of music, trust, love and unspoken connection. When we broke up, I couldn’t listen to it for years. And so sitting through Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine’s moving exploration of the man and the song, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, was something of a trial.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Emmys host Kenan Thompson introduced Zendaya with a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends
Emmys host Kenan Thompson couldn’t stop himself from making a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends while introducing Zendaya at last night’s (September 12) awards ceremony. At the event, Zendaya picked up the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria, marking the second time...
NME
Lady Gaga’s LA Dodger Stadium show was filmed for mystery project
Lady Gaga’s concert at LA’s Dodger Stadium on Saturday (September 10) was filmed for a mystery project. News that the gig was being filmed by 30 cameras pointed at the audience emerged after Gaga posted a thank you to her fans on her social media. “52,000 people. Sold...
NME
Watch Zendaya make history at the 2022 Emmy Awards
Zendaya made history at tonight’s Primetime Emmy Awards when she won lead actress in a drama series for her performance in Euphoria. She previously took home the same award in 2020, also for her performance as Rue in Euphoria, and duly became the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice.
NME
Ghost fans crash Spotify Live servers forcing cancellation of band’s Q&A
READ MORE: Ghost – ‘Impera’ review: Swedish metallers go bigger than ever. A special appearance and Q&A session with Ghost was due to take place on September 13. Due to overwhelming demand, however, fans crashed the Spotify Live servers, forcing the platform to cancel the event. Both...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Former James Bond star George Lazenby apologises for “homophobic” and “misogynistic” comments
Former James Bond actor George Lazenby has apologised after being accused of making “homophobic” and “misogynistic” comments in a recent on-stage interview. The actor, who starred as 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, was appearing as a guest as part of an Australian tour called The Music of James Bond.
NME
Here are the Emmys favourites for tonight
The bookies’ odds for the Emmy Awards this evening (September 12) have been released, with Succession, Squid Game and Ted Lasso among the favourites. The nominations for this year’s awards were confirmed in July. Succession led the pack with 25 nods followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20.
NME
Desiigner explains why he left Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label
U.S. rapper Desiigner has opened up on his decision to part ways with Kanye West‘s G.O.O.D Music record label. Desiigner spoke on his departure from G.O.O.D Music in the seventh part of his YouTube interview with DJ Vlad, where he explained how his decision to exit the label was due to a number of personal reasons.
NME
Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”
Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jimmy Kimmy apologises to Quinta Brunson for ‘stealing’ Emmys moment
Jimmy Kimmel has apologised to Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson for “stealing your moment” after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”He then gave Brunson the stage to...
NME
Listen to ‘Drag Race UK’ star Bimini’s “optimistic” new single ‘Tommy’s Dream’
Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini has released their second official single titled ‘Tommy’s Dream’. : Soundtrack Of My Life: ‘Drag Race UK’ star Bimini Bon Boulash. Released via Relentless Records, ‘Tommy’s Dream’ is an upbeat offering that Bimini has described as being...
NME
Kanye West plans to go solo with fashion: “No more companies”
Kanye West has made known his plans to go solo in his future fashion ventures. In a new Bloomberg interview, the rapper – now going by Ye – detailed his plans to have a clean break with his biggest corporate collaborators. These include opening his own Donda campuses nationwide, which will house shopping, schools, farms, and dorms in an integrated facility. Merchandise sold at the campuses will be designed by existing Yeezy staff, and unique to Yeezy’s physical and online shops.
NME
Angel Olsen recruits Sturgill Simpson for new version of ‘Big Time’
Angel Olsen has recruited Sturgill Simpson for a new version of her recent single ‘Big Time’ – check it out below. ‘Big Time’ appears on Olsen’s new album of the same name, which was released back in June. “It’s crazy to write a song and...
NME
Demi Lovato says they plan to quit touring after ‘Holy Fvck’ cycle
Demi Lovato has revealed that they plan to stop touring after they wrap up their current North and South American run, citing their ongoing complications with an unspecified illness. As reported by Billboard, Lovato took to their Instagram Story on Tuesday (September 13) to make the announcement, saying over a...
NME
‘Babylon’ trailer: Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt party in 1920s Hollywood
The first trailer for Babylon, director Damien Chazelle’s film about 1920s Hollywood, has been released. Featuring Margot Robbie as a wannabe actress who works her way up the industry ladder, Babylon is “a tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess which traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity”, explains a synopsis for the movie. Also starring are Brad Pitt, Jean Smart, Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire and Olivia Wilde.
Quinta Brunson interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue as payback for Emmys speech
Quinta Brunson interrupted Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue during his show after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech for Abbott Elementary.Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”He then gave Brunson the stage to continue her speech.During...
NME
Dave Mustaine’s oncologist reveals he co-wrote Megadeth song ‘Dogs Of Chernobyl’
The radiation oncologist who treated Dave Mustaine’s throat cancer has revealed he co-wrote the lyrics to the Megadeth song ‘Dogs Of Chernobyl’. Dr. Anthony J. Cmelak — who works at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Centre and helped the frontman beat his illness in 2019 — spoke of his credits on the track in an interview with The Tennessean.
Comments / 0