First National Bank matches customers’ donations in Fill the Boot fundraiser for local VFDs
On Tuesday morning, First National Bank presented checks to two local volunteer fire departments as part of a Fill the Boot fundraiser. FNB customers donated money in a display set up in the bank’s lobby, and FNB matched the funds. The fundraiser was held in conjunction with a project...
Friends of Historic Breckenridge to host William Beckmann concert on Sept. 10
The Friends of Historic Breckenridge will host a concert by William Beckmann, a Del Rio native, Saturday night, Sept. 10. The concert will be held at Canyon Road Barn & Grill since the National Theatre is still undergoing repairs after a hailstorm in May ripped through Breckenridge — and through the roof of the National Theatre, the original venue for the concert.
Stephens County District Attorney’s office announces plea deals for August 2022
Stephens County District Attorney Dee Peavy’s office recently released the following list of plea deals that were made in the 90th Judicial District Court in August 2022:. Travis Lane Whitley, 51, Abilene, pleaded guilty to the offense of Intoxication Assault with Vehicle – Serious Bodily Injury, and was sentenced to eight years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division (TDCJ-ID), and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and court costs.
Buckaroo Homecoming 2022 theme: The Good Ol’ Days
As the BISD All-Sports Booster Club celebrates “100 years of Buckaroo Football: 1022-2022,” this year’s Homecoming theme of “The Good Ol’ Days” will focus on celebrating Breckenridge High School alumni, as well as all the current students and staff at BISD. The Homecoming Game...
Stephens Regional SUD rescinds Boil Water Notice for rural water customers
The Stephens Regional Special Utility District has rescinded the Boil Water Notice for its customers that were affected by the notice issued on Tuesday, Sept. 6. On Sept. 6, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Stephens Regional Special Utility District public water system, PWS 2150007, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers that, due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from the public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Clarence DeWayne Wright, Sr.
Clarence Wright, Sr., 88, of Breckenridge, passed away in Abilene on Friday, September 9, 2022. His memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories. His cremation has been entrusted to Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home. Clarence DeWayne Wright was born in Olney,...
Breckenridge Fire Department reclaims Battle of the Badges Blood Drive championship title
The Breckenridge Fire Department has returned to the winners circle in the annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive hosted by the Rotary Club of Breckenridge and Carter BloodCare. In the three-day blood drive, which took place in June, blood donors had a chance to vote for the BFD, the...
Breckenridge City Commission to hold public hearings, regular meeting tonight, Sept. 6
The Breckenridge City Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting, along with public hearings for the 2022-2023 City budget and for a rezoning request, beginning at 5:30 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the City Commission meeting room in City Hall, 105 N. Rose Ave. The commission met last week...
Maggie Lay
Maggie Lay, 92, of Breckenridge, passed away on Monday, September 5. Service details are currently pending.
Ray Meadows
Ray Meadows, known as Poppy to most, age 76 of Breckenridge, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, at Morehart Mortuary with Dannie Lee officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Moon Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, at Morehart Mortuary.
City Commission appoints Blake Hamilton to vacant position, approves budget and tax rate
The Breckenridge City Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night, Sept, 6, to appoint Blake Hamilton to the City Commission, filling the Place 1 spot vacated by Greg Akers when he resigned last month. The commissioners also approved the 2022-2023 City budget and the new property tax rate, as well as handled a variety of other City business items.
Rural water system issues Boil Water Notice for eastern parts of Stephens County
The Stephens Regional Special Utility District has issued a Boil Water Notice for some of its customers in the eastern part of Stephens County, effective Sept. 6, 2022. Stephens Regional SUD customers beginning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 180 East and FM 207, continuing east along Highway 180 East, including the Caddo area, FM 717 North and South, FM 207, including the Necessity area, and all adjacent roads off of FM 207.
Stephens County burn ban lifted
The burn ban in Stephens County has been lifted, following the recent rain, according to a notice posted on the county’s Facebook page. According to Texas A&M University’s Texas Weather Connection website, Stephens County has an average Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) of 532 today, Sept. 2, with the maximum being 698 in the southwestern portions of the county, and the minimum being 166, mostly in the northern areas. The Texas A&M Forest Service explains that in the 400-600 KBDI range, wildfire intensity begins to increase significantly. Above 600, wildfires will show extreme intensity.
Swenson Memorial Museum hosting fundraising drawing for portable generator
The Swenson Memorial Museum is holding a fundraising drawing for a Generac G0064331 Portable Generator. Tickets cost $20 per ticket or $50 for three tickets and may be purchased at First National Bank (Mondays through Fridays) or the museum (Thursdays through Saturdays). The 120/240 V portable generator has a 7.5-gallon...
James Michael McNallen
Mike McNallen, 83, of Possum Kingdom, passed away in Dallas, Texas, on August 27, 2022, surrounded by family. His funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories, with Father Francis Miller officiating. His interment at the Breckenridge Cemetery will immediately follow the funeral Mass. The family will welcome friends for a visitation and rosary service in the funeral home chapel beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022.
Diane Mitchell Smith
Diane Mitchell Smith, age 69, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, formerly of Breckenridge, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, at Morehart Mortuary with Charles West officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 27, at Morehart Mortuary.
Calendar of Events
The Breckenridge Independent School District Board of Trustees will hold a special board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 ,the meeting will include a School Board facilities tour of North Elementary and District Services. Click here for the agenda. Saturday, Sept. 10. Scholarship Golf Tournament. The Breckenridge Chamber of...
It’s Bunco Bonanza time again! Fundraiser to benefit Stephens Memorial Hospital Auxiliary projects
The Stephens Memorial Hospital Auxiliary — aka the Pink Ladies — will host their annual Bunco Bonanza, and tickets are limited. The city-wide fundraiser will take place at Chandelier Ridge, 5470 U.S. Highway 183 South, on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and bunco games will begin at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to shop for some $5 gift bags and have a light meal before the games begin.
Breckenridge’s TSTC prepared Thornhill for career as safety specialist
Brittoni Thornhill always had a love of science. After touring Texas State Technical College’s Breckenridge campus while she was attending a vocational school, Thornhill knew that she had found her career. Eventually she earned two Associate of Applied Science degrees at TSTC — the first in Environmental Health and Safety in 2020, and the second in Occupational Safety and Environmental Compliance (OSEC) in 2021.
Katherine Parker Designs opens in downtown Breckenridge
Katherine Parker Post has an enthusiasm for life that bubbles over into just about everything she does — whether it’s opening her new shop in the heart of Breckenridge or getting to see a baby kangaroo up close (like she did at the Breckenridge Fine Arts Center earlier this year) — and that exuberance tends to pull everyone around her into the celebration that seems to follow her wherever she goes.
The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.https://breckenridgetexan.com/
