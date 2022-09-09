The burn ban in Stephens County has been lifted, following the recent rain, according to a notice posted on the county’s Facebook page. According to Texas A&M University’s Texas Weather Connection website, Stephens County has an average Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) of 532 today, Sept. 2, with the maximum being 698 in the southwestern portions of the county, and the minimum being 166, mostly in the northern areas. The Texas A&M Forest Service explains that in the 400-600 KBDI range, wildfire intensity begins to increase significantly. Above 600, wildfires will show extreme intensity.

STEPHENS COUNTY, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO