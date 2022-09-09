ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

Crisp & Green will open first Central Florida restaurant next month

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cOXYR_0hotHQlY00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crisp & Green will open a new restaurant in Winter Park next month, Steele Brands announced Tuesday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The Minnesota-based company said the new location will open in October in the Winter Park Village.

“We are excited to bring fresh menu items and establish Crisp & Green as the fast and healthy option for people on the go in Winter Park and across Central Florida,” said founder and CEO Steele Smiley.

This is part of the company’s expansion in Florida with its first location in Central Florida. They already have multiple restaurants in Texas, Colorado, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Crisp & Green began in 2016 with an emphasis on healthy lifestyles and community. The quick-service restaurant has also hosted fitness classes.

Forty new locations are scheduled to open in the next two years.

Video: Food service slumps in Central Florida as restaurants struggle to keep employees People eating at restaurants in Central Florida may have noticed service has slowed down. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

See a map where the new restaurant will be located below:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Best Places to Retire in 2022

Where one is going to live is an important decision at any stage of life, but it's arguably particularly important in retirement if one lives on a fixed income. According to data by Clever, 40% of retirees wished they'd saved more for retirement. Therefore, it may not be surprising that affordability and having free or low-cost recreation activities rank high on wish lists for many retirees. Pleasant weather and access to quality health care can also be important.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Florida

All of us have a favorite comfort food and if yours is a good, nice, and juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you also happen to live in Florida or you like to travel to this beautiful state often, even better, because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 restaurants close in College Park within a week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two restaurants in College Park closed within days of each other. College Park Main Street District officials shared on Facebook that Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic’s Kitchen, both located on Edgewater Drive, had announced on Saturday that they were permanently closing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Winter Park, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Winter Park, FL
Food & Drinks
State
South Dakota State
State
Texas State
State
North Dakota State
State
Colorado State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Winter Park, FL
Winter Park, FL
Lifestyle
Evie M.

(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida

stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.
CHULUOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Central Florida#Fitness#Food Drink#Crisp Green#Steele Brands#Wftv Com Wftv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WESH

Lovebugs return to Florida: How to get rid of them

ORLANDO, Fla. — Few people enjoy it when lovebugs pop up. Despite urban myths, lovebugs didn't come about from a cloning experiment, they didn't escape from a research facility, and they weren't bio-engineered to attack mosquitoes. Bug experts say the bugs hitched a ride on a ship heading from...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Rain keeps on coming to Central Florida. How long will it last?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be high all week in Central Florida. Expect an 80% coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, and a 70% coverage of storms Wednesday through Friday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures in the Orlando area...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Rain moves across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances once again across Central Florida. A Flood Advisory is in effect for Brevard County until 9:00 p.m. Expect rain chances up to 80% on Tuesday. Rain chances will continue at 80% on Wednesday and 70% for Thursday, Friday and for Saturday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
109K+
Followers
124K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy