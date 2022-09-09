Crisp & Green will open first Central Florida restaurant next month

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crisp & Green will open a new restaurant in Winter Park next month, Steele Brands announced Tuesday.

The Minnesota-based company said the new location will open in October in the Winter Park Village.

“We are excited to bring fresh menu items and establish Crisp & Green as the fast and healthy option for people on the go in Winter Park and across Central Florida,” said founder and CEO Steele Smiley.

This is part of the company’s expansion in Florida with its first location in Central Florida. They already have multiple restaurants in Texas, Colorado, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Crisp & Green began in 2016 with an emphasis on healthy lifestyles and community. The quick-service restaurant has also hosted fitness classes.

Forty new locations are scheduled to open in the next two years.

See a map where the new restaurant will be located below:

