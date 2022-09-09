ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Story by Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Seesaw children’s learning site hack hits central Pa. districts

Parents and teachers in at least three central Pennsylvania school district received an “inappropriate” link through a nationally-recognized cyber learning platform for elementary school students that was hacked Wednesday. learned of the link Wednesday and temporarily shut down the messaging capability for all users. The company said on...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Belco Community Credit Union to open 15th branch

Belco Community Credit Union plans to open its newest branch next week. The brand-new facility will open on Sept. 22 is at 4600 Mount Zion Drive, at the intersection of Wertzville Road and Technology Drive in Hampden Township. It is the credit union’s 15th branch and its fifth in Cumberland...
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, PA
Health
Nursing Homes
Pennsylvania city among top 15 best for Gen Z: study

Gen Z is a demographic of those generally born between 1997 and 2012, meaning the eldest of the generation are just getting started in their professional lives. A new study was launched with this in mind to find out which cities in the U.S. were the best for Gen Zers. One city in Pennsylvania ended up getting ranked among the top 15.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New outdoor recreation coalition unveiled for Pennsylvania

State officials on Wednesday unveiled the new Recreation Engagement Coalition of 50 people from across the state and the full spectrum of outdoor recreation charge with growing outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania. “We are here to put outdoor recreation to work for Pennsylvania,” explained Nathan Reigner, director of outdoor recreation in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pa. doctor, 4 others plead guilty in pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up to seven pills per day, and several Hope locations averaged 65 or more daily customers during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working, prosecutors said in a news release.
CHARLESTON, WV
Corporations will soon see a tax savings windfall, but will their share the wealth? | PennLive letters

Over the next nine years, Pennsylvania corporations will see their corporate income tax rate cut in half, as it falls from 9.9% to 4.9%. What will they do with this windfall? Will they reinvest it in the business, will they reward their CEO with another huge raise, will they enrich their stockholders with higher dividends, will they share it with their employees, or will they do some combination of these options?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Planes full of immigrants dropped off in Martha’s Vineyard, reportedly sent by Fla. governor

Immigrants from Venezuela and Colombia landed in Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday, many of them unaware of where they are after being shipped there from out of state. Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for flying the immigrants to the island, according to a statement sent to MassLive. DeSantis sent two planes of immigrants as part of “the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” the statement said.
FLORIDA STATE
