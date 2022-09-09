Read full article on original website
Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Story by Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose...
Long before run for Pa. governor, Josh Shapiro seized political opportunities
Josh Shapiro’s ascent to the top of the Democratic Party mountain in Pennsylvania has been marked by a relentless string of successes — including eight straight general election wins — that can seem like the result of some calculated master plan. Most of those wins have come...
Lyme disease fundraiser to be held on Harrisburg’s City Island
Water Golf, a miniature golf course on Harrisburg’s City Island, on Saturday, September 17, will be the first stop in the four-event Lily Bennett Memorial Mini-Golf Fundraiser for the Pennsylvania Lyme Resource Network. The “awareness event” on City Island will run from noon to 4 p.m., as will subsequent...
Seesaw children’s learning site hack hits central Pa. districts
Parents and teachers in at least three central Pennsylvania school district received an “inappropriate” link through a nationally-recognized cyber learning platform for elementary school students that was hacked Wednesday. learned of the link Wednesday and temporarily shut down the messaging capability for all users. The company said on...
Clandestine plan to force vote on Pa. legislative gift ban fails; lawmakers shrug
HARRISBURG — Activists who want the Pennsylvania General Assembly to ban lobbyists from giving gifts to legislators thought they had a way around the institutional blockade: recruit a lawmaker on the inside. Heading into this week, they said one unidentified state House lawmaker would stand up and force a...
Election Day is fast approaching and Pa. counties are prepared, official says
All but four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties received a share of the $45 million that the state made available in this year’s budget to help cover election administration costs. The law, which also bans counties from accepting private dollars to cover the cost of running elections, providing that...
As Oz’s attacks intensify, Fetterman commits to Oct. 25 debate
Hounded by accusations from Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz that he is avoiding debates, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman has finally agreed to one in late October in Harrisburg. Fetterman’s campaign said Wednesday that he has committed to an Oct. 25 debate hosted by Nexstar Television that will be shown...
Dauphin County refuses to release records on fights, force and medical issues in jail
To err may be human, but to err on the side of transparency is over in Dauphin County. The county is now denying records requests for reports filed by jail staff that provide insight into how employees treat incarcerated people in their care. Using these reports, PennLive uncovered that jail...
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on LGBTQ rights
HARRISBURG — Over the past two years, Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled legislature has advanced bills that would ban LGBTQ curricula in schools and limit what teams transgender athletes can play on. Without substantial Democratic support, neither piece of legislation has any chance of becoming law because Gov. Tom Wolf, the...
Belco Community Credit Union to open 15th branch
Belco Community Credit Union plans to open its newest branch next week. The brand-new facility will open on Sept. 22 is at 4600 Mount Zion Drive, at the intersection of Wertzville Road and Technology Drive in Hampden Township. It is the credit union’s 15th branch and its fifth in Cumberland...
Pa. county council member says Airbnb banned her for life over criminal conviction
According to KDKA, an Allegheny County council member says Airbnb has banned her for life due to an eight-year-old criminal conviction. Councilwoman Bethany Hallam said she tried to book an Airbnb in Miami for the upcoming Steelers game against the Dolphins, only to find out she was banned, the news outlet reported.
Abortion rights advocates warn against amendment measure’s passage next session
The fallout from abortion bans in other states in the wake of this summer’s U.S. Supreme Court decision is already hitting Pennsylvania, abortion-rights advocates said Wednesday, as they rallied in the state Capitol to warn against the expected passage of legislation that would put an anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution up for referendum.
Pennsylvania city among top 15 best for Gen Z: study
Gen Z is a demographic of those generally born between 1997 and 2012, meaning the eldest of the generation are just getting started in their professional lives. A new study was launched with this in mind to find out which cities in the U.S. were the best for Gen Zers. One city in Pennsylvania ended up getting ranked among the top 15.
New outdoor recreation coalition unveiled for Pennsylvania
State officials on Wednesday unveiled the new Recreation Engagement Coalition of 50 people from across the state and the full spectrum of outdoor recreation charge with growing outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania. “We are here to put outdoor recreation to work for Pennsylvania,” explained Nathan Reigner, director of outdoor recreation in...
US changes names of places with racist term for Native women
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere. New names for nearly...
Pa. doctor, 4 others plead guilty in pain pill scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up to seven pills per day, and several Hope locations averaged 65 or more daily customers during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working, prosecutors said in a news release.
Oz agrees to debate Fetterman on Oct. 25, if three conditions are met
Editor’s note: This story was updated to include new comments from Democrat John Fetterman’s campaign. Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz has agreed to debate Democratic opponent John Fetterman on Oct. 25 under three conditions. Oz responded to the Fetterman campaign’s announcement Wednesday afternoon that the lieutenant...
Corporations will soon see a tax savings windfall, but will their share the wealth? | PennLive letters
Over the next nine years, Pennsylvania corporations will see their corporate income tax rate cut in half, as it falls from 9.9% to 4.9%. What will they do with this windfall? Will they reinvest it in the business, will they reward their CEO with another huge raise, will they enrich their stockholders with higher dividends, will they share it with their employees, or will they do some combination of these options?
Was $3,000 left for Pa. waitress really a tip or part of a scam? Restaurant plans to take customer to court
You might remember a report a few months back of a very generous tip left for a waitress at Alfredo’s Pizza in Scranton. Now, WNEP is reporting that the restaurant owners say they’re taking the big spender to court,. Back in June, the staff at the restaurant were...
Planes full of immigrants dropped off in Martha’s Vineyard, reportedly sent by Fla. governor
Immigrants from Venezuela and Colombia landed in Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday, many of them unaware of where they are after being shipped there from out of state. Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for flying the immigrants to the island, according to a statement sent to MassLive. DeSantis sent two planes of immigrants as part of “the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” the statement said.
