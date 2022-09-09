Over the next nine years, Pennsylvania corporations will see their corporate income tax rate cut in half, as it falls from 9.9% to 4.9%. What will they do with this windfall? Will they reinvest it in the business, will they reward their CEO with another huge raise, will they enrich their stockholders with higher dividends, will they share it with their employees, or will they do some combination of these options?

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO