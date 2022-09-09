ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KOEL 950 AM

Are Iowa Schools Getting Rid of Snow Days?

It's become a hot topic for many school districts throughout the country, but is this idea making its way to Iowa anytime in the near future?. Earlier this month, New York City's Education Department officials announced that they would be getting rid of snow days. Students will be expected to attend virtual learning sessions in the case of bad weather making going into school.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa's Last 80-Degree Day Generally Happens on THIS Date [PHOTOS]

If you haven't heard, our weather partner KCRG says temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s are returning to the forecast late this week. We know summer isn't officially over until September 22nd (I will remind everyone who needs to be reminded until I turn blue in the face). Then you can have your apple orchards, hay rack rides, and pumpkin spice lattes! I am going to cling to every warm day that's left.
WATERLOO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Unique Golf Experience Coming to Eastern Iowa

Back in June, it was announced that a brand new Topgolf facility was being built in Des Moines and it was the first Top Golf facility to be built in the state of Iowa. By 2023 it's hopeful eastern Iowans won't have to drive as far to have the unique experience a driving range like Topgolf offers.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Surpasses Ivy League Leaders in One Coveted Skill

Don't get me wrong, it is and always has been a badge of honor to say you went to an Ivy League school (I couldn't even dream of getting in). But in one practical skill set whose value continues to increase among employers, the University of Iowa has just surpassed two of those Ivy League universities.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

New Iowa Facility Is An Amazon For Farmers

A national company is creating an even bigger local footprint with its latest grand opening. Farmers Business Network has opened a new Amazon-style warehouse right here in Iowa, but instead of being able to buy clothes or electronics- people can get their ag-related goods. This new distribution center is located...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Based Hy-Vee, Whose Side Are You REALLY On?

The NFL season is upon us! For many American sports fans, it's the best time of the year. Hope for your favorite team springs eternal. It's a fresh start, and a chance to go to the Super Bowl! Well, unless you're a Lions fan... I've been quietly observing an Iowa-based...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Theme Park Beats Disney's EPCOT in Winning International Award

It's not every day you knock off Walt Disney World's EPCOT when it comes to an award. It's definitely reason to celebrate for an Iowa theme park. Admittedly, 2022 was not what the owners of Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo hoped it would be. Despite being the park's opening year, a shortage of workers prevented it from being open in the evenings. Things were hindered additionally by a fire and the fact that owners weren't able to get all the rides open for year one. Hopefully, all of that will change in the spring and summer of 2023.
WATERLOO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Woman Charged for Intent to Sell Meth Near Elementary School

When I started this job a little under a year ago, I, and everyone else here, knew that one of my go-to choices for articles would be about sports, specifically Northern Iowa Athletics. I'd like to think that I've built that into something, growing to being a UNI Insider for Townsquare Media and hosting Cornstalks and Sports Talk (which is available as a podcast twice a week now, by the way).
KOEL 950 AM

Celebrity Does A Surprise Performance At Iowa Wedding [WATCH]

It is every person's dream to find the love of their life, have a beautiful wedding, and have a major internet celebrity sing a song at their reception... It seems like everyone has recently discovered that a certain famous person has a whole bunch of ties to the Hawkeye State. The Jojo Siwa has been making quite a few trips out to Iowa over the past month.
KOEL 950 AM

8 Haunted Places in Iowa You Can Visit or Stay the Night At [PHOTOS]

Want to check out one of Iowa's "haunted" locations this spooky season? Here are eight of the places you can visit:. Malvern Manor was built in the 1880s and it was originally called the Cottage Hotel. According to the Des Moines Register, the hotel changed hands many times over the years. In the mid-1900s, the manor was home to the Gibson Family. Paranormal Dares reports that 12-year-old Inez Gibson died by suicide in the home. Malvern Manor became both a nursing home and a group home in the 20th century. It has been featured on TLC's Paranormal Lockdown and Travel Channel's Destination Fear.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Countless Iowans Are Being Stranded For The Exact Same Reason

Traveling has turned into a NIGHTMARE over the past few years. It's seemed to come to a bit of a head over the last twelve months. I take a few major cross country flights every single year. My family lives on the East Coast, so I've become well-versed in the art of air travel. Last holiday season I even wrote about the real reason that flights were being canceled.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa College Students Go National With Sweet Treat Creation

LeMars, Iowa is often considered the ice cream capital of Iowa, if not the world so it's perhaps fitting that the latest sweet sensation hitting nationwide store shelves is a product created by a LeMars native, brought to life from an idea he had while hanging out in his Iowa State University dorm room.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Looming Railroad Strike Could Be Bad News For Iowa's Harvest

Groups are starting to get nervous as threats of a railroad strike creep closer. A potential walkout on September 17th, would not only be costly to the economy but would also threaten the agriculture sector. According to Bloomberg, a strike would cost the economy $2 billion a day as well as threaten shipments of grain, fertilizer, and energy.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies

Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

