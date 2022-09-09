Read full article on original website
Are Iowa Schools Getting Rid of Snow Days?
It's become a hot topic for many school districts throughout the country, but is this idea making its way to Iowa anytime in the near future?. Earlier this month, New York City's Education Department officials announced that they would be getting rid of snow days. Students will be expected to attend virtual learning sessions in the case of bad weather making going into school.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Reviews an Eastern Iowa Pizza Joint
If you've heard anything about the Casey's Pizza and Dave Portnoy debacle of 2017, you may cringe learning that he's tried another Iowa-based pizza joint -- let alone one in eastern Iowa. For those unaware, this is what 'Stool Presidente' said when he stepped outside his cheese pizza box and...
It’s Actually Legal in Iowa to Have This in the Back of Your Truck?
My in-laws just purchased a new Ford 150. Big, black extended cab. She's a beauty, I got to "meet" her this past Sunday. My father-in-law is a farmer, so he was excited to have a clean, for now, truck bed. That got me wondering, could someone ride in the back...
Iowa’s Last 80-Degree Day Generally Happens on THIS Date [PHOTOS]
If you haven't heard, our weather partner KCRG says temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s are returning to the forecast late this week. We know summer isn't officially over until September 22nd (I will remind everyone who needs to be reminded until I turn blue in the face). Then you can have your apple orchards, hay rack rides, and pumpkin spice lattes! I am going to cling to every warm day that's left.
Unique Golf Experience Coming to Eastern Iowa
Back in June, it was announced that a brand new Topgolf facility was being built in Des Moines and it was the first Top Golf facility to be built in the state of Iowa. By 2023 it's hopeful eastern Iowans won't have to drive as far to have the unique experience a driving range like Topgolf offers.
Iowa Surpasses Ivy League Leaders in One Coveted Skill
Don't get me wrong, it is and always has been a badge of honor to say you went to an Ivy League school (I couldn't even dream of getting in). But in one practical skill set whose value continues to increase among employers, the University of Iowa has just surpassed two of those Ivy League universities.
New Iowa Facility Is An Amazon For Farmers
A national company is creating an even bigger local footprint with its latest grand opening. Farmers Business Network has opened a new Amazon-style warehouse right here in Iowa, but instead of being able to buy clothes or electronics- people can get their ag-related goods. This new distribution center is located...
Iowa Based Hy-Vee, Whose Side Are You REALLY On?
The NFL season is upon us! For many American sports fans, it's the best time of the year. Hope for your favorite team springs eternal. It's a fresh start, and a chance to go to the Super Bowl! Well, unless you're a Lions fan... I've been quietly observing an Iowa-based...
Iowa Theme Park Beats Disney’s EPCOT in Winning International Award
It's not every day you knock off Walt Disney World's EPCOT when it comes to an award. It's definitely reason to celebrate for an Iowa theme park. Admittedly, 2022 was not what the owners of Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo hoped it would be. Despite being the park's opening year, a shortage of workers prevented it from being open in the evenings. Things were hindered additionally by a fire and the fact that owners weren't able to get all the rides open for year one. Hopefully, all of that will change in the spring and summer of 2023.
New Winter Prediction Has Iowans Crying into Their Busch Lattes
Well, here we are knocking on the door of another fall. My favorite season, maybe yours, too? It's a treat in Iowa and the Midwest. Leaves change, temps drop - not plummet, just drop. There's hot cocoa, pumpkin-spiced, well, everything, football on TV, and haunted attractions galore. But under the...
Why Is Your Speedometer Twice As High As Iowa’s Speed Limit?
Most speedometers on Iowa cars can max out at 160 mph and yet, the interstate speed limit is 75. Why is that number more than double the legal limit if you're going to get in trouble (and worse) for going that fast?. According to CNN, there was a rule implemented...
Iowa Woman Charged for Intent to Sell Meth Near Elementary School
When I started this job a little under a year ago, I, and everyone else here, knew that one of my go-to choices for articles would be about sports, specifically Northern Iowa Athletics. I'd like to think that I've built that into something, growing to being a UNI Insider for Townsquare Media and hosting Cornstalks and Sports Talk (which is available as a podcast twice a week now, by the way).
Celebrity Does A Surprise Performance At Iowa Wedding [WATCH]
It is every person's dream to find the love of their life, have a beautiful wedding, and have a major internet celebrity sing a song at their reception... It seems like everyone has recently discovered that a certain famous person has a whole bunch of ties to the Hawkeye State. The Jojo Siwa has been making quite a few trips out to Iowa over the past month.
8 Haunted Places in Iowa You Can Visit or Stay the Night At [PHOTOS]
Want to check out one of Iowa's "haunted" locations this spooky season? Here are eight of the places you can visit:. Malvern Manor was built in the 1880s and it was originally called the Cottage Hotel. According to the Des Moines Register, the hotel changed hands many times over the years. In the mid-1900s, the manor was home to the Gibson Family. Paranormal Dares reports that 12-year-old Inez Gibson died by suicide in the home. Malvern Manor became both a nursing home and a group home in the 20th century. It has been featured on TLC's Paranormal Lockdown and Travel Channel's Destination Fear.
Countless Iowans Are Being Stranded For The Exact Same Reason
Traveling has turned into a NIGHTMARE over the past few years. It's seemed to come to a bit of a head over the last twelve months. I take a few major cross country flights every single year. My family lives on the East Coast, so I've become well-versed in the art of air travel. Last holiday season I even wrote about the real reason that flights were being canceled.
Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Will Return To Washington D.C.
The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight has taken hundreds of Iowa veterans to Washington D.C. and back. According to a press release, flight number forty-four will take place later this month, allowing nearly 100 Iowa veterans to see the sights of our nation's capitol. The latest honor flight will take place...
Iowa College Students Go National With Sweet Treat Creation
LeMars, Iowa is often considered the ice cream capital of Iowa, if not the world so it's perhaps fitting that the latest sweet sensation hitting nationwide store shelves is a product created by a LeMars native, brought to life from an idea he had while hanging out in his Iowa State University dorm room.
Looming Railroad Strike Could Be Bad News For Iowa’s Harvest
Groups are starting to get nervous as threats of a railroad strike creep closer. A potential walkout on September 17th, would not only be costly to the economy but would also threaten the agriculture sector. According to Bloomberg, a strike would cost the economy $2 billion a day as well as threaten shipments of grain, fertilizer, and energy.
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
Iowans Need To Get Ahead Of Propane Challenges This Fall
Last spring, parts of Iowa saw late panting as weather and soil moisture prevented farmers from taking to the field. Now we are seeing drought conditions that have been impacting the corn crop in Iowa in ways we still cannot predict. As we see different obstacles pop up around our...
