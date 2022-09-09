ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Huge offensive outing powers Juniata girls soccer to decisive win over Halifax

Juniata jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as the Indians earned an emphatic 14-0 victory against Halifax Wednesday. The Indians led 8-0 by halftime. Victory Frantz led the potent offensive attack with five goals. Teammates Mariska Beward, Emmerson Freed, and Kailey Smith each finished the contest with two goals. Regan Lowrey, Mylee Landis, and Thea Beward each found the back of the net once, respectively.
HALIFAX, PA
PennLive.com

‘We’re going to be talking about this for the rest of our lives’: Anne Gardner scores game-winning goal in upset against unbeaten Lower Dauphin

HUMMELSTOWN— Hershey was undoubtedly the underdog headed into Wednesday evening’s field hockey game against Lower Dauphin. The team suffered a 6-2 loss to Palmyra on Monday and had just one practice to try and shake back against last year’s 3A state runner up, which was no easy task, but they were determined to shock the world and prove that the previous game wasn’t a reflection of what they’re capable of.
HERSHEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hershey, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Palmyra, PA
Palmyra, PA
Sports
Hershey, PA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports
PennLive.com

How did central Pa. colleges fare in the latest U.S. News rankings?

Though scrutiny is growing for the annual rankings of colleges by US News, prospective students - and thus colleges - are still invested in the results they publish each year. The schools are judged in several categories, using information self-reported by the colleges to U.S. News. They are then ranked by the resulting scores, and divided into several categories, including National Universities, National Liberal Arts Colleges, rankings by geographical region, rankings by programs such as business or engineering, and several other similar divisions.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

12-year-old girl ran away from central Pa. home: police

Authorities in Franklin County are looking for a 12-year-old girl who ran away from her Waynesboro home. According to police, Natalia Baumgardner was last seen by her guardian Monday on Grandview Avenue. Baumgardner is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27.com

Crash on Interstate 81 South caused backups near Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to back up for miles near the Front Street exit on Interstate 81 South. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound 0 miles south of Exit 66: Downtown Harrisburg/Front Street. There was a lane restriction. Traffic...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Box truck hits Lancaster bridge

LANCASTER, Pa. — A box truck struck a bridge Wednesday morning in Lancaster. The truck hit the railroad bridge along Martha Avenue around 11:25 a.m. Crews are investigating the extent of damage to the bridge, but they say it should be stable. No one was hurt, and no other...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Route 283 reopens in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major crash shut down part of Route 283 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 283 were shut down just before the Route 30 interchange in Manheim Township. The road has since been cleared and traffic is now getting by.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy