Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival is Coming Up This Weekend and You're Not Going to Want to Miss It [Event Details]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lititz Craft Beer Fest: Over 70 Craft Breweries, Homebrew Finalists, and Lots of Food [Event Details]Melissa FrostLititz, PA
Top 6 Places to Get Dessert in Lancaster, PA [According to Yelp]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Bagels: The Good Ones, and Where to Get Them [Lancaster Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Local Fall Essentials for Your Home [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Related
Huge offensive outing powers Juniata girls soccer to decisive win over Halifax
Juniata jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as the Indians earned an emphatic 14-0 victory against Halifax Wednesday. The Indians led 8-0 by halftime. Victory Frantz led the potent offensive attack with five goals. Teammates Mariska Beward, Emmerson Freed, and Kailey Smith each finished the contest with two goals. Regan Lowrey, Mylee Landis, and Thea Beward each found the back of the net once, respectively.
Palmyra girls soccer downs Mifflin County behind second-half rally
Palmyra fell behind early, but the Cougars used a strong second half to secure a 5-2 victory against Mifflin County Wednesday. The Huskies led 2-1 early in the second half before the Cougars rattled off four unanswered goals over the final 30 minutes of play to seal the come-from-behind win.
Jordan Byers propels West Perry field hockey to emphatic victory
West Perry jumped out to an early lead and never faltered as the Mustangs blanked Waynesboro 10-0 Wednesday. The Mustangs led 5-0 by halftime and never let the Indians get back into contention. Jordan Byers powered the offense with four goals and one assist. Molly Zimmerman, Autumn Albright, Shay Dyer,...
‘We’re going to be talking about this for the rest of our lives’: Anne Gardner scores game-winning goal in upset against unbeaten Lower Dauphin
HUMMELSTOWN— Hershey was undoubtedly the underdog headed into Wednesday evening’s field hockey game against Lower Dauphin. The team suffered a 6-2 loss to Palmyra on Monday and had just one practice to try and shake back against last year’s 3A state runner up, which was no easy task, but they were determined to shock the world and prove that the previous game wasn’t a reflection of what they’re capable of.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manns, Hellgren, Rase lead Cumberland Valley girls soccer past Carlisle
MECHANICSBURG - Cumberland Valley girls soccer has had a busy week to say the least. And, after coming off of a battle against divisional rival CentraI Dauphin, which ended in a tie, nobody might have blamed the Eagles if they were dragging a bit Wednesday.
Mechanicsburg field hockey bounces back with 2-0 win over upstart Red Land
There’s no rest in the Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey division—not even for a team that advanced all the way to the PIAA semifinals a year ago. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Saxton Suchanic’s big play nets big turnout as Central York sophomore wins Pa. high school football player of the week fan vote
Saxton Suchanic has played just three varsity football games but he is already dreaming big. The Central York sophomore cornerback and receiver talks about setting records and winning championships before his high school days are done. He also knows, though, that it is going to be hard to top last...
Bishop McDevitt tennis downs Middletown in spirited tilt
Middletown gave Bishop McDevitt a battle, but the Crusaders ultimately picked up a tightly-contested 3-2 victory Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northern York tennis blanks Mifflin County
Northern picked up a decisive 5-0 victory over Mifflin County Wednesday in girls tennis action. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Hershey tennis sweeps Carlisle
Hershey scored a 5-0 tennis win against Carlisle Wednesday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Photos: Battle in the Barn 4 girls high school showcase
The Battle in the Barn went down Sunday with some of the top girls players from Harrisburg taking on top players from Philly at the Cavoli Barn.
How did central Pa. colleges fare in the latest U.S. News rankings?
Though scrutiny is growing for the annual rankings of colleges by US News, prospective students - and thus colleges - are still invested in the results they publish each year. The schools are judged in several categories, using information self-reported by the colleges to U.S. News. They are then ranked by the resulting scores, and divided into several categories, including National Universities, National Liberal Arts Colleges, rankings by geographical region, rankings by programs such as business or engineering, and several other similar divisions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Penn State heads to SEC country to visit Auburn: Key storylines for this meeting of unbeatens
Penn State and Auburn have met three times previously. Each program has won a bowl game and James Franklin’s Nittany Lions defeated the Tigers 28-20 at Beaver Stadium last year. Both teams are 2-0 and PSU-Auburn will kick off Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
12-year-old girl ran away from central Pa. home: police
Authorities in Franklin County are looking for a 12-year-old girl who ran away from her Waynesboro home. According to police, Natalia Baumgardner was last seen by her guardian Monday on Grandview Avenue. Baumgardner is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
abc27.com
Crash on Interstate 81 South caused backups near Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to back up for miles near the Front Street exit on Interstate 81 South. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound 0 miles south of Exit 66: Downtown Harrisburg/Front Street. There was a lane restriction. Traffic...
PennLive.com
History, mystery and an unfinished dream near Biglerville, all for $5.1 million: Cool Spaces
Biglerville $5.1 million property has historical farm, mysterious Lovejoy estate and unfinished lodge. The former Lovejoy Estate and Dalebrook Farm, now called General Mountain Lodge, sits on 634 acres, 503 of which are a nature perserve, near Biglerville, Pa., Auge 11, 2022. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 5 / 31.
WGAL
Box truck hits Lancaster bridge
LANCASTER, Pa. — A box truck struck a bridge Wednesday morning in Lancaster. The truck hit the railroad bridge along Martha Avenue around 11:25 a.m. Crews are investigating the extent of damage to the bridge, but they say it should be stable. No one was hurt, and no other...
WGAL
Route 283 reopens in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major crash shut down part of Route 283 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 283 were shut down just before the Route 30 interchange in Manheim Township. The road has since been cleared and traffic is now getting by.
Lyme disease fundraiser to be held on Harrisburg’s City Island
Water Golf, a miniature golf course on Harrisburg’s City Island, on Saturday, September 17, will be the first stop in the four-event Lily Bennett Memorial Mini-Golf Fundraiser for the Pennsylvania Lyme Resource Network. The “awareness event” on City Island will run from noon to 4 p.m., as will subsequent...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0