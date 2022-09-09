Read full article on original website
Construction on street, bike, and sidewalk project to make Pike and Pine one-way between waterfront and Capitol Hill will start early next year
The city has awarded the construction contract and says work will start early next year on the project to overhaul the streetscape of Pike and Pine between Seattle’s upgraded waterfront and Capitol Hill. Gary Merlino Construction will take on the $17.45M job on the $39 million project that will...
SPD standoff in Montlake at burning home with reported stabbing victim inside — UPDATE: Suspect and woman dead
UPDATE 1:20 PM: Police say the suspect in an assault and a woman were found dead as flames spread in a burning house in the Montlake neighborhood Wednesday morning:. When officers knocked on the door of the home, the man inside informed police he was armed and refused to come out. The suspect then told police the woman in the house was injured, and officers made entry into the home. The man barricaded himself inside a room and showed police he was armed with a knife. Officers then discovered the residence was on fire. Because of the risks posed by an armed suspect in a burning home—and reports of a possible gunshot at the scene—SPD SWAT, equipped with oxygen tanks, entered the home to locate the suspect and any possible victims.
Police searching for suspect known to frequent Capitol Hill in Madison Valley rape and robbery attempt
Police are asking for help in locating the suspect in an attempted rape and robbery in the Madison Valley and say the suspect in the August 31st attack frequents Capitol Hill. SPD reports:. Detectives have identified the suspect as Jordan Alexander, and there is a warrant for his arrest. He...
‘REDUCED’ — Trips cut in every route but one in Metro’s service update due to ‘workforce shortages’
An ongoing shortage of bus operators and maintenance staff will mean reduced bus service this fall on Capitol Hill and across the city. Meanwhile, like nearly all corners of the economy, the public transit industry is looking at solutions to bring workers back into the fold and keep them that could take years to play out.
Attention mushroom lovers: Sporelust! opens first brick and mortar location in Capitol Hill
A new punk metal style and mushroom-focused apparel and fashion business has found a permanent home on Capitol Hill. After hosting a pop-up at 701 E. Pike for three months, Sporelust! decided that they are here to stay. Chris Adams, co-owner of Sporelust!, has been making the majority of the...
Get ready for the first day of school: Tentative agreement reached on three-year deal in Seattle teachers strike
The first day of school is back in the plans again for Seattle families with a tentative agreement in the teacher strike on a three-year deal. Details of the contract have not been released but an email from Jennifer Matter, president of the Seattle Education Association, to union members Monday night said the tentative agreement centered on a three-year deal with wins on special education and salaries.
Prosecutors weigh options after Capitol Hill rape suspect found incompetent to stand trial
The King County Prosecutor’s office says it is gathering evidence in an attempt to prosecute the suspect in a December 2021 attack and rape at a Capitol Hill apartment residence after an evaluator found the man mentally incompetent and unfit for trial. The survivor in the assault says the...
