capitolhillseattle.com

Construction on street, bike, and sidewalk project to make Pike and Pine one-way between waterfront and Capitol Hill will start early next year

The city has awarded the construction contract and says work will start early next year on the project to overhaul the streetscape of Pike and Pine between Seattle’s upgraded waterfront and Capitol Hill. Gary Merlino Construction will take on the $17.45M job on the $39 million project that will...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

SPD standoff in Montlake at burning home with reported stabbing victim inside — UPDATE: Suspect and woman dead

UPDATE 1:20 PM: Police say the suspect in an assault and a woman were found dead as flames spread in a burning house in the Montlake neighborhood Wednesday morning:. When officers knocked on the door of the home, the man inside informed police he was armed and refused to come out. The suspect then told police the woman in the house was injured, and officers made entry into the home. The man barricaded himself inside a room and showed police he was armed with a knife. Officers then discovered the residence was on fire. Because of the risks posed by an armed suspect in a burning home—and reports of a possible gunshot at the scene—SPD SWAT, equipped with oxygen tanks, entered the home to locate the suspect and any possible victims.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Get ready for the first day of school: Tentative agreement reached on three-year deal in Seattle teachers strike

The first day of school is back in the plans again for Seattle families with a tentative agreement in the teacher strike on a three-year deal. Details of the contract have not been released but an email from Jennifer Matter, president of the Seattle Education Association, to union members Monday night said the tentative agreement centered on a three-year deal with wins on special education and salaries.
SEATTLE, WA

