UPDATE 1:20 PM: Police say the suspect in an assault and a woman were found dead as flames spread in a burning house in the Montlake neighborhood Wednesday morning:. When officers knocked on the door of the home, the man inside informed police he was armed and refused to come out. The suspect then told police the woman in the house was injured, and officers made entry into the home. The man barricaded himself inside a room and showed police he was armed with a knife. Officers then discovered the residence was on fire. Because of the risks posed by an armed suspect in a burning home—and reports of a possible gunshot at the scene—SPD SWAT, equipped with oxygen tanks, entered the home to locate the suspect and any possible victims.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO