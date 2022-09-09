Read full article on original website
eastridgenewsonline.com
Health Department Announces Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Weekend Events
The Health Department announces multiple Bivalent Booster vaccine events on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. On Saturday, September 17 Sequoyah, Ooltewah, and Birchwood Health clinics will be offering the Bivalent COVID-19 Booster from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The weekend vaccine clinic is open for anyone ages 12 and up, with no appointment necessary.
Government Technology
Hamilton County Schools Brings eLabs to Elementary
(TNS) — Hamilton County elementary schools are now the first elementary schools in Tennessee with onsite digital fabrication spaces or eLabs. To commemorate, officials held a ribbon-cutting Monday at Hardy Elementary in Chattanooga, where they formally announced the expansion of 12 new eLabs, including the first nine in the state to be integrated into elementary schools. They join 24 other eLabs in the Hamilton County school district, comprising the largest network in the world.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Sheriff Austin Garrett and HCSO Personnel to Participate in Running Down Recidivism 5K
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Friend’s House Ministries and The Brave Effect for their 1st Annual Running Down Recidivism 5k on Saturday, September 17. The HCSO Reentry Program is a strong partner of Friend’s House Ministries. As their law enforcement partner, HCSO will be participating...
eastridgenewsonline.com
New Program at ER Community Center
The East Ridge Community Center is offering a new program for our young people. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is now hosting open gym at the community center. This program will be offered between 3 and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. A membership fee costs $15 per month. That’s 50 cents a day to get in some quality hoops time.
Catoosa residents look for resolution to chicken war
Catoosa County officials say a decision is coming about the legality of owning backyard chickens, but multiple county residents say the issue is about freedom, independence and the ability to provide for their families. “A lot of us that are grouped up to fight for this, we’re very much liberty-...
WDEF
State names 13 Reward Schools, 13 Level 5 Schools, removes Brainerd High from Priority List.
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (Press Release) – The latest release of Hamilton County. student testing data from the Tenn. Department of Education shows 13 local schools. that earned Reward School status, one school that exited the state’s Priority List, and. an overall rating of Satisfactory for the District’s accountability efforts....
eastridgenewsonline.com
Keep an Eye on Your Mailbox; the City may be Sending You a Citation
I was dumbfounded by the actions of our city last week when a neighbor called and told me he got a letter from the city saying he didn’t have street address numbers on his house or mailbox. He was in trouble. He received a citation. My neighbor said exactly...
Government Technology
Major Chattanooga Employers Trend Toward Remote Work
(TNS) — Chattanooga's biggest private employer has decided to keep most of its staff working from home as so-called "office work" has evolved during the pandemic into "homework" for thousands of white-collar workers in Chattanooga. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, which built a $299 million corporate campus atop Cameron Hill...
WTVC
3 deputies in Hamilton County could be disqualified from testifying in court
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Three Hamilton County deputies who were recently disciplined may be disqualified from testifying in court, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp now plans to review those internal investigations to make a final determination, according to HCSO spokesman...
WDEF
Video Leaks of Marie Mott Traffic Stop
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department has released body cam footage of District 8 City Council Candidate Marie Mott being stopped for a burned out headlight. The video shows Mott getting upset with the police officer for the stop, accusing an officer of racism. “It went out while...
leeclarion.com
Three Things for September 13
Lee University ranked #23 this year in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report's Best Colleges. Rising four spots from last year, in the top 50 of the “Best Regional Universities - South” category including both private and public universities. Lee also appeared in three speciality rankings as subsections in the “Regional Universities - South” category, “Most Innovative Schools,” “Best Value” listing and “Undergraduate Teaching.”
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for September 14
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The complainant called to report his vehicle stolen. He advised it was taken some time during the night. There are no suspects. The vehicle was entered in NCIC. 22-012720- 191 Cecil Lane- Fight- The caller advised two females...
WTVCFOX
Shooting near Erlanger Express Care sends man to hospital Monday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A shooting on Gunbarrel Road near Erlanger Express Care sent a 23-year-old man to the hospital Monday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. Police say they were notified by a local hospital of a male victim who walked into the ER with a gunshot wound. When they...
Crossville Police Department warns of kidnapping scam
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — A new scam has been reported in Crossville. The Crossville Police Department shared on their Facebook page that some residents have been receiving calls that members of their family, especially children, have been kidnapped, and money is being demanded. The post stated that some residents reported...
WDEF
Brainerd High School removed from Tennessee schools priority list
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — It’s been more than a decade, but they finally did it. Brainerd High School officially worked its way off the state’s priority list of struggling schools, and they’re not slowing down any time soon. The state of Tennessee recently named 13 Hamilton County...
WTVC
As violent crimes rise in Tennessee, focus turns to law cracking down on serving sentences
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — US Senators from Tennessee say violent crime is rising and Chattanooga's police chief says it's happening here, too. Now, there's a focus on a state law that just went into effect that requires those convicted of the most violent crimes to serve their full sentences. The...
WDEF
Preliminary report on Marion Co. helicopter crash
WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released their preliminary report on the I-24 helicopter crash that killed a Marion County detective and a Highway Patrol Pilot. The report confirms that Matt Blansett and Lee Russell were taking part in a marijuana observation flight. They also...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Floyd: ‘Roadways are Terrible’
When is anyone on the City Council going to address the issue with the terrible roadways in East Ridge?. I have been talking to anyone and everyone that has anything to do with the roadways in East Ridge for over two years only to get excuses and broken promises. Our roadways are terrible.
WTVCFOX
Residents making noise over Chattanooga request for additional quarry in same neighborhood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Residents in the Black Creek area are no strangers to the sound of blasting, with a quarry situated in the area. But, the request for an additional quarry in the area is drawing fire from a nearby neighborhood and nature center, with concerns there will be even more blasting in the area.
WDEF
Polk County man dies in dog attack
OLD FORT, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a dog attacked and killed a man in Old Fort over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the dog was an alligator pitbull. Deputies arrived just after 2 p.m. Sunday with E-M-S on hand. When...
