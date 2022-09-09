ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Health Department Announces Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Weekend Events

The Health Department announces multiple Bivalent Booster vaccine events on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. On Saturday, September 17 Sequoyah, Ooltewah, and Birchwood Health clinics will be offering the Bivalent COVID-19 Booster from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The weekend vaccine clinic is open for anyone ages 12 and up, with no appointment necessary.
OOLTEWAH, TN
Hamilton County Schools Brings eLabs to Elementary

(TNS) — Hamilton County elementary schools are now the first elementary schools in Tennessee with onsite digital fabrication spaces or eLabs. To commemorate, officials held a ribbon-cutting Monday at Hardy Elementary in Chattanooga, where they formally announced the expansion of 12 new eLabs, including the first nine in the state to be integrated into elementary schools. They join 24 other eLabs in the Hamilton County school district, comprising the largest network in the world.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
New Program at ER Community Center

The East Ridge Community Center is offering a new program for our young people. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is now hosting open gym at the community center. This program will be offered between 3 and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. A membership fee costs $15 per month. That’s 50 cents a day to get in some quality hoops time.
EAST RIDGE, TN
Major Chattanooga Employers Trend Toward Remote Work

(TNS) — Chattanooga's biggest private employer has decided to keep most of its staff working from home as so-called "office work" has evolved during the pandemic into "homework" for thousands of white-collar workers in Chattanooga. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, which built a $299 million corporate campus atop Cameron Hill...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Video Leaks of Marie Mott Traffic Stop

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department has released body cam footage of District 8 City Council Candidate Marie Mott being stopped for a burned out headlight. The video shows Mott getting upset with the police officer for the stop, accusing an officer of racism. “It went out while...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Three Things for September 13

Lee University ranked #23 this year in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report's Best Colleges. Rising four spots from last year, in the top 50 of the “Best Regional Universities - South” category including both private and public universities. Lee also appeared in three speciality rankings as subsections in the “Regional Universities - South” category, “Most Innovative Schools,” “Best Value” listing and “Undergraduate Teaching.”
CLEVELAND, TN
Police Briefs for September 14

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The complainant called to report his vehicle stolen. He advised it was taken some time during the night. There are no suspects. The vehicle was entered in NCIC. 22-012720- 191 Cecil Lane- Fight- The caller advised two females...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Crossville Police Department warns of kidnapping scam

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — A new scam has been reported in Crossville. The Crossville Police Department shared on their Facebook page that some residents have been receiving calls that members of their family, especially children, have been kidnapped, and money is being demanded. The post stated that some residents reported...
CROSSVILLE, TN
Preliminary report on Marion Co. helicopter crash

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released their preliminary report on the I-24 helicopter crash that killed a Marion County detective and a Highway Patrol Pilot. The report confirms that Matt Blansett and Lee Russell were taking part in a marijuana observation flight. They also...
MARION COUNTY, TN
Floyd: ‘Roadways are Terrible’

When is anyone on the City Council going to address the issue with the terrible roadways in East Ridge?. I have been talking to anyone and everyone that has anything to do with the roadways in East Ridge for over two years only to get excuses and broken promises. Our roadways are terrible.
EAST RIDGE, TN
Polk County man dies in dog attack

OLD FORT, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a dog attacked and killed a man in Old Fort over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the dog was an alligator pitbull. Deputies arrived just after 2 p.m. Sunday with E-M-S on hand. When...
POLK COUNTY, TN

