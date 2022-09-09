Read full article on original website
Patagonia founder gives company away, directs profits to fight climate change
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard has relinquished his ownership in the business and directed its profits to fight climate change. In a news release Chouinard said, “We’re making Earth our only shareholder." NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda shares more details.Sept. 14, 2022.
The Kohinoor diamond was obtained by the British Empire. Some argue it should be returned to India.
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, online users are calling for the British government to surrender artifacts obtained by the British Empire, including the Kohinoor diamond — one of the most famous diamonds in the world. Conversations about the diamond — also spelled Koh-i-noor — which...
Human skeleton found in Mexican cave that flooded 8,000 years ago
A prehistoric human skeleton has been found in a cave system that was flooded at the end of the last ice age 8,000 years ago, according to an archaeologist and cave diver on Mexico's Caribbean coast.Sept. 14, 2022.
The queen was not a gentle figurehead for many in Britain's former colonies
NEW DELHI — Just hours after the world learned that Queen Elizabeth II was dead, Twitter feeds across India exploded with angry demands for the repatriation of a precious diamond called the Kohinoor, which has become a symbol of Britain’s often bloody history of colonial conquest and rule.
Queen’s reign saw British leave Mideast with a mixed legacy
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The long reign of Queen Elizabeth II saw large swaths of the world cast off London’s rule, but after her death a handful of British-installed monarchies still endure in the Middle East. They have survived decades of war and turmoil and are...
Robert Bullard on Jackson water crisis: ‘Textbook case of slow-moving disaster’
The most recent water crisis in Mississippi’s majority-black capital, which has long struggled with crumbling infrastructure, has raised questions of environmental justice in how local governments respond to climate change. Founding Director of the Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice Robert Bullard joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss why the city is still struggling.Sept. 13, 2022.
Is the rise of remote U.S. workers in Mexico City pricing out residents?
MEXICO CITY — In a trendy part of Mexico City, in a park surrounded by hipster coffeeshops and restaurants, stands a figure dressed in white with hands in prayer like a Catholic statuette: the so-called patron saint against gentrification. Sandra Valenzuela, a Mexican activist, created the statue to rally...
Asian American women fall off by 80% at corporate leadership levels, a new report says
The model minority stereotype may depict Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders as uniformly successful, but a new report exposes how the racial group continues to struggle with advancement in the workplace, particularly Asian American women. New analysis released by the management consulting company McKinsey found that while Asian Americans and...
Watch as glacier calves in Chile
High temperatures and rains caused a glacier in Chile’s Queulat National Park to calve, an expert in climate change said.Sept. 14, 2022.
