Robert Bullard on Jackson water crisis: ‘Textbook case of slow-moving disaster’

The most recent water crisis in Mississippi’s majority-black capital, which has long struggled with crumbling infrastructure, has raised questions of environmental justice in how local governments respond to climate change. Founding Director of the Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice Robert Bullard joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss why the city is still struggling.Sept. 13, 2022.
