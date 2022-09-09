Read full article on original website
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon
The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
Buffalo Breakfast: Bills QB Josh Allen Wants You to Buy Him a Cup of Coffee
From the good people who brought you “Josh’s Jaqs” the breakfast cereal comes an accompanying morning treat that should help Bills Mafia with the coming chilly winter.
Cowboys Fans Fight Each Other During Loss to Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys fans brawled with each other during Sunday Night loss to the Bucs.
See it: Giants' locker room was electric after upset of Titans
The New York Giants rallied in a big way on Sunday afternoon, storming back from 13 points down to stun the Tennessee Titans on a touchdown and two-point conversion with 1:06 remaining in the game. The victory was the team’s first on opening weekend since 2016 and the first of...
CBS Sports
Sean Payton explains Saints were going to draft Patrick Mahomes before Chiefs traded up: 'It was gonna happen'
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes had yet another magnificent season opener on Sunday, completing 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs are 5-0 in Week 1 games with Mahomes, and head coach Andy Reid simply chalks his Week 1 success up to his quarterback being great.
CBS Sports
Peyton Manning nearly lost his mind watching the Broncos during final minute of shocking loss to Seahawks
If Peyton Manning was the head coach of the Broncos, he definitely wouldn't have kicked the field goal during the final minute of Denver's shocking 17-16 loss to the Seahawks. The reason we know what Manning was thinking is because he was hosting his first "ManningCast" of the season on Monday night.
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick says he will jump through table if Bills win Super Bowl
The only thing Buffalo Bills fans seem to enjoy more than their team winning football games is launching themselves through tables at their pre-and post-game tailgates. It is their thing. And one of their former quarterbacks says he will join them in the practice if the Bills end up winning the Super Bowl this season.
NBC Sports
How Posey inspired Bills QB Allen to always sign autographs
California native and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen grew up rooting for the Giants, so it’s no surprise the 26-year-old looked up to catcher Buster Posey when he was a child. But aside from providing Allen with some must-watch baseball, the three-time World Series champion also taught him a...
CBS Sports
Colts' Alec Pierce: In concussion protocol
Pierce entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Per Keefer, the rookie second-round pick absorbed a hit to the head on a play down the middle in Sunday's season-opening tie with the Texans. As a result, Pierce, who didn't practice Wednesday, will need to progress through concussion protocol in order to be cleared for this weekend's contest against the Jaguars. If he's out Week 2, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan would be candidates to see added snaps behind Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tashaun Gipson: Hits practice squad
Gipson reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Gipson drew the start at free safety in San Francisco's season opener after being elevated from the team's practice squad Saturday. The veteran recorded three tackles while playing all but one of the 49ers' defensive snaps against the Bears. Gipson is now eligible for two more practice squad elevations, which should help provide the team additional roster flexibility while Jimmie Ward (hamstring) sits out on IR until Week 5.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Brett Maher: Moves back to practice squad
Maher reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Maher was limited to just one field-goal attempt after being elevated from Dallas' practice squad ahead of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old will be available for two more such elevations before the team is forced to sign him to the active roster moving forward this season.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 odds: Opening spread for Patriots vs. Steelers is shocking
Patriots -1 Moneyline: Patriots -115, Steelers +100. Over/Under: Over 41 points (-107), Under 41 points (-107) The Patriots are 1-5 overall and 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games. They're also 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Bourne reacts to lack of role in...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Earns three touches Sunday
Benjamin totaled four carries for 28 yards and reeled in three of four targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 44-21 defeat to the Chiefs. Like last season, James Conner led the Cardinals backfield with 15 touches and 47 (of 65) offensive snaps, but his primary backup changed from Chase Edmonds to Benjamin. Among the team's reserve running backs, Benjamin was the only one to get a play on offense (22), while Darrel Williams (15) and Jonathan Ward (14) were contained to special-teams snaps. Considering the usage, Benjamin is kicking off the current campaign as the No. 2 RB in Arizona, which could yield fruit if Conner misses any time.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: DNP on estimated injury report
Butker (ankle) was estimated as a non-participant on Kansas City's injury report Monday, though the team did not formally practice, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports. Butker had to be carted off the field after he suffered an ankle injury on a kickoff during Sunday's season-opening win against...
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 games
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Here's how Seahawks fans greeted Broncos' Russell Wilson upon entering field for warmups
He may be one of the Seahawks' all-time great players, but on Monday night, Russell Wilson will be treated like any other visiting quarterback inside Lumen Field. Ahead of Monday's prime time game, the former Seahawk and current Bronco received a chorus of boos upon entering the field for warmups.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as limited on practice estimate
Smith-Schuster (shoulder) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. In his debut with Kansas City in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Cardinals, Smith-Schuster logged 46 of a possible 70 snaps on offense en route to catching six of his eight targets for 79 yards. Following his listing on Monday's initial injury report, the wideout's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, but so far there's nothing to suggest that Smith-Schuster is in danger of sitting out the contest.
CBS Sports
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Dealing with ankle injury
Swift missed Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury. During the media-access portion of the Lions' first session of Week 1, Swift wasn't participating, but the reason for his absence wasn't known at the time. He hasn't dealt with ankle issues during his two-plus years in the NFL, but he's missed seven games due to various health concerns to date. There's no telling if Swift's availability for Sunday's game against the Commanders is in jeopardy, but his status bears watching as the week goes on. Jamaal Williams would be the biggest beneficiary if Swift is limited or out this weekend.
CBS Sports
Willie Snead: Returns to 49ers' practice squad
The 49ers signed Snead to their practice squad Wednesday. Snead originally signed a one-year deal with the 49ers at the beginning of August, but he was released ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. The veteran wideout then returned to the organization via a practice-squad deal a day later but was let go again last week. However, Snead has since returned to San Fransisco's practice squad and will look to carve out a role in an unproven wideout room. Across his seven-year career, Snead has caught 279 passes for 3,431 yards and 16 touchdowns, but he was unproductive last year during stints with Carolina and Las Vegas.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Gets 14 touches in Week 1 win
Penny rushed 12 times for 60 yards and caught two of three targets for seven yards in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos. Penny picked up where he left off late last season as Seattle's featured back, as other Seahawks running backs combined for just one rushing attempt. Penny put the ball on the ground at the end of a 26-yard run in the second quarter, but a mix of hustle and awareness from center Austin Blythe to get on top of it ensured that Seattle kept possession. A would-be 23-yard run was erased by a holding penalty in the third, but Penny still averaged a productive 5.0 yards on the carries that counted. The eventual return of rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker (hernia) could complicate matters, but Penny should monopolize carries until that point, and Walker may not be ready for his NFL debut when the Seahawks face the 49ers in Week 2.
