(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida
stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.
3 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Jack in the Box fast-food restaurant chain plans Orlando market entry
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Popular fast-food restaurant chain Jack in the Box is headed to Florida with plans to make an Orlando market expansion an important part of its growth, a spokesperson on behalf of the chain told the Orlando Business Journal.
(Maybe) don't sit beside the nice old man on the bench at Heritage Square
The Orange County Regional History center just outside of Heritage Square in Orlando, FloridaMiosotis jade on wikimediacommons.com. Orlando is truly a beautiful city. While (according to local friends) I moved here a year ago after pandemic, missing what Orlando truly was pre-COVID, but honestly, I still find it very charming. Of course, I’d been here before briefly when I came to perform on the Disney Cruise Line. Back then, it seemed like the mecca of all things entertainment in the South, much like my home state of California but with lots more palm trees, marshlands, and gators.
Thai Farm Kitchen closes Orlando location just months after opening
ORLANDO, Fla. – After nearly 9 months in business, Thai Farm Kitchen has closed its College Park location permanently. “Dear friends, we regret to announce our closing. We are great full of your friendship and support. We wish everyone happiness and prosperity. With love from us all at ‘Thai Farm Kitchen’ ALWAYS,” the business wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.
Sultry Spots to Hear Live Jazz in the Orlando Area
When I lived in New York City I used to love strolling the streets of Greenwich Village, dipping into a dimly lit lounge to enjoy a jazz trio, and ending the night at a French bar and bistro with red... The post Sultry Spots to Hear Live Jazz in the Orlando Area appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
VIDEO: The Security Process Will Be DIFFERENT at Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C
It has been a big year for Disney World, with new additions in the form of restaurants and rides, as well as the 50th Anniversary celebrations. Because of this, travel to Orlando has been quite popular recently!. And since travel is so heavy, the Orlando International Airport is in the...
Things to do in Orlando: Events, festivals planned for September 16-18
ORLANDO, Fla. - There's always plenty to do in Orlando. Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18. SeaWorld's Spootacular returns on Sept. 17 and will run on select days...
Happening Sunday: 9/11 remembrance events in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — While it’s been more than two decades since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Central Florida continues to remember and honor those who died in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania. Here is a look at some events being held throughout our area on...
The Tastiest Fall Foodie Events in Orlando 2022
Fall festivities start a little early around here. And even though our seasons are different in Florida, fall is a great reason to indulge in delicious food and drink. Plan a date with our guide to the best Orlando fall... The post The Tastiest Fall Foodie Events in Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
WATCH: Blue Origin rocket carrying Florida students’ experiment suffers ‘anomaly’
VAN HORN, Texas – A New Shepard mission carrying dozens of small research projects, including one from a Kissimmee school, into space experienced an “anomaly” Monday morning during its launch at Blue Origin’s west Texas site. During its live coverage, Blue Origin’s commentator said an “anomaly”...
LIVE RADAR: Rain moves across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances once again across Central Florida. A Flood Advisory is in effect for Brevard County until 9:00 p.m. Expect rain chances up to 80% on Tuesday. Rain chances will continue at 80% on Wednesday and 70% for Thursday, Friday and for Saturday.
Rain keeps on coming to Central Florida. How long will it last?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be high all week in Central Florida. Expect an 80% coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, and a 70% coverage of storms Wednesday through Friday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures in the Orlando area...
NASA announces 2 potential launch windows for Artemis I
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: During an update on Monday, NASA announced that a 70-minute launch window will open Sept. 27 at 11:37 a.m., with a backup 109-minute launch window opening at 2:52 p.m. Oct. 2 for Artemis I. Read our previous story below:. NASA is making headway toward...
9 things to know about the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jennifer Kesse is one of three women who disappeared from the Orlando area between 2006 and 2011 and whose cases remain unsolved. This Wednesday, you can watch WFTV’s in-depth special, “The Search: Jennifer Kesse” at 8 p.m. on Channel 9. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies Names New President
After more than 25 years of service with the organization, Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies has named Suzanne Worthington as its new president. In her role as hospital president, Suzanne will lead a team of more than 1,700 to provide top tier obstetric, gynecologic and neonatal intensive care to the Central Florida community.
