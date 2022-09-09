ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Evie M.

(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida

stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.
CHULUOTA, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't sit beside the nice old man on the bench at Heritage Square

The Orange County Regional History center just outside of Heritage Square in Orlando, FloridaMiosotis jade on wikimediacommons.com. Orlando is truly a beautiful city. While (according to local friends) I moved here a year ago after pandemic, missing what Orlando truly was pre-COVID, but honestly, I still find it very charming. Of course, I’d been here before briefly when I came to perform on the Disney Cruise Line. Back then, it seemed like the mecca of all things entertainment in the South, much like my home state of California but with lots more palm trees, marshlands, and gators.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Thai Farm Kitchen closes Orlando location just months after opening

ORLANDO, Fla. – After nearly 9 months in business, Thai Farm Kitchen has closed its College Park location permanently. “Dear friends, we regret to announce our closing. We are great full of your friendship and support. We wish everyone happiness and prosperity. With love from us all at ‘Thai Farm Kitchen’ ALWAYS,” the business wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Things to do in Orlando: Events, festivals planned for September 16-18

ORLANDO, Fla. - There's always plenty to do in Orlando. Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18. SeaWorld's Spootacular returns on Sept. 17 and will run on select days...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

The Tastiest Fall Foodie Events in Orlando 2022

Fall festivities start a little early around here. And even though our seasons are different in Florida, fall is a great reason to indulge in delicious food and drink. Plan a date with our guide to the best Orlando fall... The post The Tastiest Fall Foodie Events in Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Rain moves across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances once again across Central Florida. A Flood Advisory is in effect for Brevard County until 9:00 p.m. Expect rain chances up to 80% on Tuesday. Rain chances will continue at 80% on Wednesday and 70% for Thursday, Friday and for Saturday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Rain keeps on coming to Central Florida. How long will it last?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be high all week in Central Florida. Expect an 80% coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, and a 70% coverage of storms Wednesday through Friday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures in the Orlando area...
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
orlandomedicalnews.com

Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies Names New President

After more than 25 years of service with the organization, Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies has named Suzanne Worthington as its new president. In her role as hospital president, Suzanne will lead a team of more than 1,700 to provide top tier obstetric, gynecologic and neonatal intensive care to the Central Florida community.
ORLANDO, FL

