OMAHA, Neb. — Mama's Attic is Omaha's hidden gem of African American history. Inside, you can find stories about the contributions Black people made for their country. "African Americans have always been active players in building America and defending America," said the owner of the boutique museum, LaVon Stennis Williams. "It's important that we tell our story, and it's important that it comes from our voice."

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO