KETV.com
'I figured it was destroyed': Iowa Western students restore helicopter used in the Vietnam War
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — For months, a team of students at Iowa Western Community College has been restoring a Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter. Those that fly the aircraft prefer to call the helicopter by its nickname, "Huey." It was one of the most common aircraft used in the Vietnam...
KETV.com
Omaha museum using street signs to bring history into the community
OMAHA, Neb. — By simply grabbing your phone, you scan the QR code on each sign, where you'll find information about Black history right here in Omaha. From Bertha Calloway Street to Cathy Hughes Boulevard it's an exhibit with every street in Omaha named after African Americans. The Great...
KETV.com
Nebraska Hall of Fame honor for Omaha icon Malcolm X was decades in the making
OMAHA, Neb. — Civil rights leader Malcolm X will be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame, which was decades in the making. The Malcolm X Memorial Foundation in Omaha worked to make it happen. Leaders said it's a relief to see him finally get this recognition. Across generations,...
KETV.com
South Omaha community to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
OMAHA, Neb. — Thursday marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month across the United States. While the community honors its past, business owners in South Omaha are focused on the future. The business district there is brimming and bustling now, but for a while, it was silent. "It was...
KETV.com
'They were fighting for their freedom': Inside the 'Blacks in Uniform' exhibit
OMAHA, Neb. — Mama's Attic is Omaha's hidden gem of African American history. Inside, you can find stories about the contributions Black people made for their country. "African Americans have always been active players in building America and defending America," said the owner of the boutique museum, LaVon Stennis Williams. "It's important that we tell our story, and it's important that it comes from our voice."
KETV.com
Omaha civil rights icon Malcolm X selected for induction in Nebraska Hall of Fame
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha civil rights icon will soon appear in the Nebraska Hall of Fame. The commission unanimously chose Malcolm X as the 2024 nominee Monday. He was one of three finalists, joined by Louise Pound and Howard Hanson. Commission chairperson Ron Hull said Malcolm X has...
KETV.com
Parents of visually-impaired artist carry on his legacy in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The parents of a self-taught, visually-impaired artist are pushing the charity efforts of their son forward in Omaha. Jeff Hanson raised millions of dollars for charity before he died two years ago, all through his colorful works of art. In the 27 years of his life,...
KETV.com
'I Be Black Girl' awarded funds for north Omaha birthing center
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County leaders have taken the first step toward opening a community-based birthing center in north Omaha. The county board gave the nonprofit, I Be Black Girl, nearly $133,000 for the project. This center will be built in a renovated space one block north of 24th...
KETV.com
How to celebrate Oktoberfest in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Oktoberfest — a fall tradition — is back in Nebraska. Here's how you can celebrate the German festival in Omaha, Lincoln and the surrounding area. Did we miss your event? Email us at news@ketv.com. Arbor Day Farm Oktoberfest. When: Oct. 1, 5 p.m. Where:...
KETV.com
'It's been an emotional day,': Jury sides with ex-captain in retaliation lawsuit against City of Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A jury sided with a former Omaha police captain, deciding that the city of Omaha and its chief of police, Todd Schmaderer, denied Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez a 2018 promotion out of retaliation. "It's been a very emotional day. Thankful. Thankful to the jury for coming in with...
KETV.com
Crash closes part of L Street in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash closes westbound L Street at the JFK early Tuesday morning. A crash was reported in the area around 5:30 a.m. Around 6:15 a.m., the decision was made to close the westbound lanes. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route to avoid delays.
KETV.com
Omaha homeowner catches intruder breaking-in, fights them off
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a home break-in that ended with the burglar being attacked. The incident happened Wednesday morning near 48th and U streets. The homeowner Nicholas Beckman said a quick trip to pick up breakfast ended with him finding someone breaking into his home. "I...
KETV.com
Allergies, illness and more: Impacts of warmer fall days in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — This week's hot temperatures are part of a trend we are seeing across the United States. Since 1970, temperatures during meteorological fall (September, October and November) have increased by an average of 2.7 degrees in the United States, with the greatest warming occurring in Nevada, Texas and Arizona.
KETV.com
2 people seriously injured in North Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday morning. Police found the vehicles near Sorensen Parkway and Fontenelle Boulevard around midnight. The two injured people were taken to an Omaha hospital. No additional information was released.
KETV.com
Omaha woman who abandoned newborn on sidewalk sentenced to prison
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha woman who abandoned a newborn on the sidewalk in February will serve time in prison. Trinity Shakespeare, 28, was sentenced Tuesday in Douglas County District Court to two years in prison, followed by 18 months probation for felony child abuse. She pled no contest to the charge in July.
KETV.com
Arlington farmer, startup cultivating unique Midwest blueberry
ARLINGTON, Neb. — Some berries get a bad wrap because of their sour taste, but some are rich in antioxidants. A local start-up is hoping customers give the health benefits an "A-plus." Aronia berries get harvested in Arlington on Dale Hilgenkamp's farm, but he doesn't do the work alone.
KETV.com
Garage-themed restaurant with 50 burgers and 50 beers now open in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A new garage-themed restaurant serving up "supercharged burgers" is now open in Omaha. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews opened a new location recently at Westroads Mall, located near N. 102nd and California streets. “Since we established Sickies Garage in 2012, we have been bringing the best,...
KETV.com
Lincoln police remove officer's authority following domestic incident
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said an officer had his law enforcement authority removed Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said the officer, who had seven months of service, had authority revoked after officials were made aware of a domestic incident. On Tuesday evening, the department said they were...
KETV.com
Union Pacific's operations could be halted by potential railroad strike
OMAHA, Neb. — A potential massive rail strike on Friday could deal another blow to the U.S. economy. Seven unions represent more than 90,000 workers at the nation's freight railroads. The workers want salary increases and back pay for hours worked since 2020. One attorney said pushes for better...
KETV.com
'I just love people': 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' premieres on KETV
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" premiered on KETV for the first time on Sept. 12. Jennifer Hudson said she hopes the show can be a place for fun that brings people together. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser had the chance to talk to Hudson in August about the show. "You want...
