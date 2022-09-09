ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

KETV.com

Allergies, illness and more: Impacts of warmer fall days in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — This week's hot temperatures are part of a trend we are seeing across the United States. Since 1970, temperatures during meteorological fall (September, October and November) have increased by an average of 2.7 degrees in the United States, with the greatest warming occurring in Nevada, Texas and Arizona.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

How to celebrate Oktoberfest in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — Oktoberfest — a fall tradition — is back in Nebraska. Here's how you can celebrate the German festival in Omaha, Lincoln and the surrounding area. Did we miss your event? Email us at news@ketv.com. Arbor Day Farm Oktoberfest. When: Oct. 1, 5 p.m. Where:...
OMAHA, NE
Lincoln, NE
KETV.com

Omaha museum using street signs to bring history into the community

OMAHA, Neb. — By simply grabbing your phone, you scan the QR code on each sign, where you'll find information about Black history right here in Omaha. From Bertha Calloway Street to Cathy Hughes Boulevard it's an exhibit with every street in Omaha named after African Americans. The Great...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

KETV NewsWatch 7's Operation Football Fan Favorite 2022: Week 4

OMAHA, Neb. — Vote for the Fan Favorite for Week 4 of Nebraska high school football!. Every week, viewers decide which big game gets more coverage on Operation Football. The polls open at 6 p.m. The winning matchup will be announced Thursday during KETV Newswatch 7 at 6 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Crash closes part of L Street in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash closes westbound L Street at the JFK early Tuesday morning. A crash was reported in the area around 5:30 a.m. Around 6:15 a.m., the decision was made to close the westbound lanes. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route to avoid delays.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

City of Omaha lays out downtown library demolition timeline

OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha laid out a timeline for the upcoming demolition of the W. Dale Clark Library site. Near the site, South 15th Street between Douglas and Dodge streets is currently closed for sewer replacement. This line will be abandoned when new construction is complete.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Garage-themed restaurant with 50 burgers and 50 beers now open in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A new garage-themed restaurant serving up "supercharged burgers" is now open in Omaha. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews opened a new location recently at Westroads Mall, located near N. 102nd and California streets. “Since we established Sickies Garage in 2012, we have been bringing the best,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Arlington farmer, startup cultivating unique Midwest blueberry

ARLINGTON, Neb. — Some berries get a bad wrap because of their sour taste, but some are rich in antioxidants. A local start-up is hoping customers give the health benefits an "A-plus." Aronia berries get harvested in Arlington on Dale Hilgenkamp's farm, but he doesn't do the work alone.
ARLINGTON, NE
KETV.com

2 people seriously injured in North Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday morning. Police found the vehicles near Sorensen Parkway and Fontenelle Boulevard around midnight. The two injured people were taken to an Omaha hospital. No additional information was released.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'I Be Black Girl' awarded funds for north Omaha birthing center

OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County leaders have taken the first step toward opening a community-based birthing center in north Omaha. The county board gave the nonprofit, I Be Black Girl, nearly $133,000 for the project. This center will be built in a renovated space one block north of 24th...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Possible railroad strike fueling farmers' fear of derailed harvest

ELKHORN, Neb. — Members of one union Wednesday rejected a tentative deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads. Two other unions, representing roughly half of all railroad workers, are still at the bargaining table. If the Friday deadline is not met and rail workers head to the picket lines,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha homeowner catches intruder breaking-in, fights them off

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a home break-in that ended with the burglar being attacked. The incident happened Wednesday morning near 48th and U streets. The homeowner Nicholas Beckman said a quick trip to pick up breakfast ended with him finding someone breaking into his home. "I...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Parents of visually-impaired artist carry on his legacy in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — The parents of a self-taught, visually-impaired artist are pushing the charity efforts of their son forward in Omaha. Jeff Hanson raised millions of dollars for charity before he died two years ago, all through his colorful works of art. In the 27 years of his life,...
OMAHA, NE

