Allergies, illness and more: Impacts of warmer fall days in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — This week's hot temperatures are part of a trend we are seeing across the United States. Since 1970, temperatures during meteorological fall (September, October and November) have increased by an average of 2.7 degrees in the United States, with the greatest warming occurring in Nevada, Texas and Arizona.
Nebraska high school football game canceled due to 'number of injuries on an already small team'
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska high school football team had to cancel Friday's game due to not having enough players to field a varsity team. The game between the Beatrice Orangemen and the Lincoln Northwest Falcons scheduled for Sept. 16 was canceled, according to the Lincoln Public School Athletic Department.
How to celebrate Oktoberfest in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Oktoberfest — a fall tradition — is back in Nebraska. Here's how you can celebrate the German festival in Omaha, Lincoln and the surrounding area. Did we miss your event? Email us at news@ketv.com. Arbor Day Farm Oktoberfest. When: Oct. 1, 5 p.m. Where:...
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma: What you need to know for the game, including tickets, parking and more
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska is set to play its first game without coach Scott Frost, who theHuskers fired on Sunday. Interim coach Mickey Joseph will lead NU against former Big 12 rival Oklahoma on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Here's everything you need to know if you're heading down to...
Omaha museum using street signs to bring history into the community
OMAHA, Neb. — By simply grabbing your phone, you scan the QR code on each sign, where you'll find information about Black history right here in Omaha. From Bertha Calloway Street to Cathy Hughes Boulevard it's an exhibit with every street in Omaha named after African Americans. The Great...
KETV NewsWatch 7's Operation Football Fan Favorite 2022: Week 4
OMAHA, Neb. — Vote for the Fan Favorite for Week 4 of Nebraska high school football!. Every week, viewers decide which big game gets more coverage on Operation Football. The polls open at 6 p.m. The winning matchup will be announced Thursday during KETV Newswatch 7 at 6 p.m.
Crash closes part of L Street in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash closes westbound L Street at the JFK early Tuesday morning. A crash was reported in the area around 5:30 a.m. Around 6:15 a.m., the decision was made to close the westbound lanes. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route to avoid delays.
City of Omaha lays out downtown library demolition timeline
OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha laid out a timeline for the upcoming demolition of the W. Dale Clark Library site. Near the site, South 15th Street between Douglas and Dodge streets is currently closed for sewer replacement. This line will be abandoned when new construction is complete.
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables praises Nebraska's Mickey Joseph, loyalty of Husker fans
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables praised the loyalty of Husker fans — notably the sellout streak at Memorial Stadium — during his press conference Tuesday. "The fans are very loyal, very passionate," Venables said. "Very similar to (Oklahoma fans)." Venables, who is in his first season as the Sooners'...
Garage-themed restaurant with 50 burgers and 50 beers now open in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A new garage-themed restaurant serving up "supercharged burgers" is now open in Omaha. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews opened a new location recently at Westroads Mall, located near N. 102nd and California streets. “Since we established Sickies Garage in 2012, we have been bringing the best,...
Who will Nebraska football hire? Taking a look at the candidates to lead the Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. — After Nebraska football fired Scott Frost on Sunday, Husker fans are looking toward the future. Who will be the next head coach?. NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts didn't offer any hints Sunday, but confirmed that Nebraska will conduct a national search and hire a third-party. "Great...
Arlington farmer, startup cultivating unique Midwest blueberry
ARLINGTON, Neb. — Some berries get a bad wrap because of their sour taste, but some are rich in antioxidants. A local start-up is hoping customers give the health benefits an "A-plus." Aronia berries get harvested in Arlington on Dale Hilgenkamp's farm, but he doesn't do the work alone.
2 people seriously injured in North Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday morning. Police found the vehicles near Sorensen Parkway and Fontenelle Boulevard around midnight. The two injured people were taken to an Omaha hospital. No additional information was released.
Crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 80 in Omaha delays traffic
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash involving multiple cars on Interstate 80 in Omaha is delaying traffic during the morning commute. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on I-80 westbound between 60th and 72nd streets. It is not known at this time what caused the collision. According to the Nebraska...
Tom Osborne discusses Nebraska's coaching changes, says 'you get complaints from fans but that goes with passion'
Nebraska Cornhusker football legend, former coach and Athletic Director Tom Osborne said the changes happening in the football program are an unusual time for him. In an exclusive phone interview Monday afternoon, Osborne told KETV NewsWatch 7:. "This is kind of a different time for me, knowing both of them,...
'I Be Black Girl' awarded funds for north Omaha birthing center
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County leaders have taken the first step toward opening a community-based birthing center in north Omaha. The county board gave the nonprofit, I Be Black Girl, nearly $133,000 for the project. This center will be built in a renovated space one block north of 24th...
'Riverside Lakes' gets approval for residential golf cart use
WATERLOO, Neb. — A Douglas County neighborhood is now allowed to use golf carts. The county board approved an ordinance to allow the vehicles in the Riverside Lakes district — a community west of Omaha, off West Dodge Road and Highway 275. The district's board said the small...
Possible railroad strike fueling farmers' fear of derailed harvest
ELKHORN, Neb. — Members of one union Wednesday rejected a tentative deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads. Two other unions, representing roughly half of all railroad workers, are still at the bargaining table. If the Friday deadline is not met and rail workers head to the picket lines,...
Omaha homeowner catches intruder breaking-in, fights them off
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a home break-in that ended with the burglar being attacked. The incident happened Wednesday morning near 48th and U streets. The homeowner Nicholas Beckman said a quick trip to pick up breakfast ended with him finding someone breaking into his home. "I...
Parents of visually-impaired artist carry on his legacy in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The parents of a self-taught, visually-impaired artist are pushing the charity efforts of their son forward in Omaha. Jeff Hanson raised millions of dollars for charity before he died two years ago, all through his colorful works of art. In the 27 years of his life,...
