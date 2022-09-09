Read full article on original website
Cape Coral man sentenced to five years for fleeing from a police officer
A Cape Coral man was sentenced Tuesday evening to five years in prison for fleeing from law enforcement and driving without a license. According to state attorney documents, Christopher Ryan Manning, 40, was found guilty as charged of fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer with lights and sirens and driving with no driver’s license. The jury returned the guilty verdict after a one-day trial in Lee County. He was immediately sentenced to five years in prison on the first count one and 60 days in the Lee County Jail on the second, to run concurrently.
Man arrested after breaking into car, fleeing, resisting Fort Myers police
Fort Myers police arrested a man who they say broke into a car at a 7-Eleven and fled from officers. Police responded to the 7-Eleven on Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers on Sept. 4 just after 6:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle burglary in progress. Officers said they...
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Sept. 14
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Convicted felon accused of threatening deputy, jail staff in Collier County
A 34-year-old man was arrested in Collier County after deputies say he became belligerent after being pulled over for speeding on Tuesday. Erik Nuno, a convicted felon, faces charges of threatening a public servant or family, DUI, and obstruction. According to an arrest report, Nuno was speeding on Immokalee Road...
Englewood man arrested for demanding drug money, crushing truck with excavator
A 36-year-old Englewood man has been arrested after deputies say he assaulted a woman and wreaked havoc on her vehicle after she couldn’t find money for drugs. Richard Hamilton faces charges of criminal mischief, more than $1,000, domestic battery by strangulation and false imprisonment of a person against their will.
Lee County Jail to start accepting all inmates, roll back COVID-19 protocols
Changes are coming to the Lee County Jail after a WINK News investigation found that the jail was still operating under COVID-19 protocols. Since then, Fort Myers and Cape Coral police have both confirmed there’s a plan to start taking in more inmates before opening up completely. On Friday,...
Middle schooler arrested for Mariner High School threat
A 14-year-old middle school student was arrested and charged with a written threat to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism for the threat to Mariner High School on Tuesday.
New information on Sunday’s Lehigh Acres hit-and-run
Florida Highway Patrol Homicide Division is still investigating Saturday’s hit-and-run fatal crash on Sunshine Boulevard in Lehigh Acres. According to FHP, the investigation has determined the vehicle involved is a silver Toyota Sienna made between 2004 and 2010. The Sienna should also have damage to the front passenger side near the headlamp.
Life sentence for Fort Myers man convicted of 2019 shooting
A Fort Myers man who shot a woman in the face during an argument in front of her children will serve life in prison.
Family trusts 'justice will be served' after early morning hit-and-run
"I thought she was going to die." Those are the words of a local high school senior, as he reflects on the moment he saw a car hit his sister while they walked to their Lehigh Acres bus stop.
FMPD: Suspects wanted in 777 Arcade burglary
Fort Myers Police Department confirms suspects broke into a 777 Arcade in Fort Myers off Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard early Monday morning when the business was closed.
Fort Myers man sentenced to life in prison for attempted second-degree murder
A Fort Myers man was sentenced to life in prison for attempted second-degree murder. According to the State Attorney’s Office, Bacilio Antemate Xolo, 43, of Fort Myers was sentenced to life in prison for attempted murder and 5 years in prison, the maximum, on each of four counts of child abuse.
Man dies in custody at Lee County Jail; LCSO and NAACP host press conference
On Sept. 8, Carl Harper died while behind bars in the Lee County Jail. Harper was arrested after his wife called 911 and said he was on drugs—molly, specifically—and he was found on his bed with a gun near him. Sheriff Marceno said at a press conference that...
Hit-and-run driver hospitalizes 15-year-old pedestrian in Lehigh Acres
A teenage pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by an unknown hit-and-run driver at a Lehigh Acres intersection on Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the pickup truck was traveling north on Champion Avenue around 6:40 a.m. The pedestrian, a 15-year-old girl, was standing on the west. grass...
Lee County couple arrested, accused of trafficking more than 10 kilos of amphetamines
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two people who they say were packaging drugs for sale in a carport on Saturday. LCSO arrested Willie and Pleshette Young, both 41 years old, who the sheriff’s office says had more than 12 kilos of narcotics in their possession.
Man arrested, accused of stealing packages in Naples
A man was arrested after an officer watched him open packages on the front porch of a home in Naples. Matthew Clint Adams, 40, was arrested on charges of burglary of less than $750 and theft from a dwelling between $100-$750. On September 11, an officer witnessed Adams walk up...
Suspects sought in North Port attempted bank robbery
North Port Police are looking for men in connection to a North Port bank robbery attempt at Charlotte State Bank.
Pair arrested as 'family drug business' busted by LCSO
Willie and Pleshette Young, both 41 years old, are charged with trafficking amphetamines. Sheriff Carmine Marceno says they were arrested while packaging drugs for sale at their home.
Troopers investigating crash on I-75 ramp on State Road 80
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight crash near the I-75 exit ramp on State Road 80. The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. and injured two people, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 27-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was making a left turn off the exit ramp...
Toxicology reports still pending after inmate's death at Lee County Jail
The Lee County Sheriff's Office and NAACP held a presser after an inmate's death at the Lee County Jail on September 8th.
