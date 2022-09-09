ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Cape Coral man sentenced to five years for fleeing from a police officer

A Cape Coral man was sentenced Tuesday evening to five years in prison for fleeing from law enforcement and driving without a license. According to state attorney documents, Christopher Ryan Manning, 40, was found guilty as charged of fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer with lights and sirens and driving with no driver’s license. The jury returned the guilty verdict after a one-day trial in Lee County. He was immediately sentenced to five years in prison on the first count one and 60 days in the Lee County Jail on the second, to run concurrently.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Sept. 14

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
New information on Sunday’s Lehigh Acres hit-and-run

Florida Highway Patrol Homicide Division is still investigating Saturday’s hit-and-run fatal crash on Sunshine Boulevard in Lehigh Acres. According to FHP, the investigation has determined the vehicle involved is a silver Toyota Sienna made between 2004 and 2010. The Sienna should also have damage to the front passenger side near the headlamp.
Hit-and-run driver hospitalizes 15-year-old pedestrian in Lehigh Acres

A teenage pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by an unknown hit-and-run driver at a Lehigh Acres intersection on Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the pickup truck was traveling north on Champion Avenue around 6:40 a.m. The pedestrian, a 15-year-old girl, was standing on the west. grass...
Man arrested, accused of stealing packages in Naples

A man was arrested after an officer watched him open packages on the front porch of a home in Naples. Matthew Clint Adams, 40, was arrested on charges of burglary of less than $750 and theft from a dwelling between $100-$750. On September 11, an officer witnessed Adams walk up...
Troopers investigating crash on I-75 ramp on State Road 80

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight crash near the I-75 exit ramp on State Road 80. The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. and injured two people, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 27-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was making a left turn off the exit ramp...
