Alabama Football: Against Texas ‘worst call ever seen’ wasn’t
Both Alabama football fans and Texas fans have plenty of reason to complain about officiating on Saturday. As there are in many games, there were times when it appeared offensive holding, by both teams, was not called. Alabama was not called for an apparent face mask penalty on a tackle....
Alabama Football Schedule: Nick Saban’s crew battles Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks in Week 3
Alabama football schedule: Week 3 – Alabama vs ULM Warhawks Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 17 Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
