Bath, PA

WITF

Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts

Just 6,000 new teachers were certified last year, down from about 20,000 a decade ago. Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Carbon County doughnut shop wants to open 2nd site in Bethlehem

A doughnut shop with a strong Carbon County following is scoping out sites for a new space in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts is hoping to launch a food truck and a second brick-and-mortar shop in the Bethlehem area by the end of the year. It opened its initial shop nearly two years ago at 76 Broadway in downtown Jim Thorpe. There currently are two other international franchises.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon remembers late oncologist

As an 8-year-old boy, Sapan Shah was trying to process his dad Surendra’s decision to open an office in Carbon County when his hematology oncology practice was thriving in the Allentown area. The answer Sapan received stuck with him to this day. “He said I see a lot of...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Two Chester County Schools Among U.S. News Best Colleges

Two Chester County schools have found their place on the recently released U.S. News Best Colleges rankings for 2022-2023, writes Sean Adams for the Philadelphia Inquirer. To determine the ranking, U.S. News compared colleges across the nation based on 17 indicators of academic quality, including average six-year graduation rate, average first-year student retention rate, and student-faculty ratio.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Grocers Fight Cancer Day in Monroe County

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Scanned groceries made their way down the checkout line and into bags at Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville, but on this day, the people bagging weren't ShopRite employees. Instead, customers were greeted by other familiar faces. Ben May, the president of Pocono Raceway, represented Pocono Organics for...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Runaway teen and infant son found safely in PA

READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County. State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31. 45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
