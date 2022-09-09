Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenPhillipsburg, NJ
Home to the 105 lb. Burger, This NJ Diner is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenClinton, NJ
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria ShowStroudsburg HeraldGilbert, PA
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenBoyertown, PA
Related
wlvr.org
Bethlehem Area Schools may move to free lunches as families struggle with high costs, inflation
BETHLEHEM — Parents in many area school districts are back to buying their childrens’ school lunches after Congress recently ended pandemic-era universal free school meals. And because of price increases in food and housing costs, some families are struggling to pay those lunch bills. Marissa Quinn, who has...
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Just 6,000 new teachers were certified last year, down from about 20,000 a decade ago. Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates.
Popular Carbon County doughnut shop wants to open 2nd site in Bethlehem
A doughnut shop with a strong Carbon County following is scoping out sites for a new space in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts is hoping to launch a food truck and a second brick-and-mortar shop in the Bethlehem area by the end of the year. It opened its initial shop nearly two years ago at 76 Broadway in downtown Jim Thorpe. There currently are two other international franchises.
Times News
Carbon remembers late oncologist
As an 8-year-old boy, Sapan Shah was trying to process his dad Surendra’s decision to open an office in Carbon County when his hematology oncology practice was thriving in the Allentown area. The answer Sapan received stuck with him to this day. “He said I see a lot of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Luke's holds off on fully backing new COVID booster
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Primary care physicians with St. Luke's University Health Network in Monroe County have begun giving the latest COVID-19 booster to patients. The booster has components of the original strain of the COVID-19 virus and the more recent omicron strain. "If it's supposed to, it will...
Prison for shooter in Lehigh Valley road rage incident that wounded 11-year-old
A near collision on a major road prompted “road rage” driving that lasted for miles, resulting in an exchange of gunfire that left one driver’s 11-year-old daughter wounded. The girl was shot in the back on Thanksgiving 2021 on Third Street in Whitehall Township, according to Lehigh...
wlvr.org
Lehigh County to the rescue to keep IronPigs in Allentown? Not so fast, leader says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Who should pay for upgrades to Coca-Cola Park?. During a meeting last week, Allentown City Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach argued against the IronPigs’ request for federal funds to make needed stadium improvements. She suggested the county would step in if Allentown balks. But, on Friday, Lehigh...
wlvr.org
Allentown ArtsWalk getting 2 new food vendors as 3-year-old grocery store closes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Changes are underway on Allentown’s ArtsWalk. Two new food vendors – Khanisa’s Pudding Bar and The Loaded Plantain – are set to open in the coming weeks at the Downtown Allentown Market, while grocery store Radish Republic is set to close at the end of the month.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bethlehem man, a lifelong outdoorsman, tapped to serve as Pa. Game Commissioner
As a lifelong outdoorsman, Robert Schwalm has enjoyed hunting, fishing and other outdoor pursuits in Pennsylvania for five-plus decades. For more than half of that time, he’s also made it a priority to give back, volunteering for local, state and national conservation organizations and mentoring countless individuals in the outdoors.
In rare move, Catholic officials give dying N.J. church new life
Mass was held at at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montclair last weekend. The priest offered Communion and the congregation recited the Lord’s Prayer, as they have for generations at the towering brick church. But a regular Mass was not always guaranteed at Our Lady of Mount...
Two Chester County Schools Among U.S. News Best Colleges
Two Chester County schools have found their place on the recently released U.S. News Best Colleges rankings for 2022-2023, writes Sean Adams for the Philadelphia Inquirer. To determine the ranking, U.S. News compared colleges across the nation based on 17 indicators of academic quality, including average six-year graduation rate, average first-year student retention rate, and student-faculty ratio.
Grocers Fight Cancer Day in Monroe County
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Scanned groceries made their way down the checkout line and into bags at Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville, but on this day, the people bagging weren't ShopRite employees. Instead, customers were greeted by other familiar faces. Ben May, the president of Pocono Raceway, represented Pocono Organics for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton Area school board prepares for Act 34 hearing for new school, administration building
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The Northampton Area School District is preparing for the next steps to potentially construct a new elementary school and administration building in East Allen Township, off Route 329. At Monday night's school board meeting, Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik discussed an upcoming Act 34 hearing regarding the district's...
Warrington Restaurant Ranked One of the Five Best Pizza Spots in Pennsylvania
The Bucks County pizza spot now has a well-respected title in the local food industry. An eatery in Warrington has been named one of the top five pizza restaurants in the entire state of Pennsylvania, a rare and coveted accolade. Jason Rathman wrote about the Bucks County pizza spot for PhillyBite Magazine.
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
Runaway teen and infant son found safely in PA
READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County. State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31. 45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Easton man accused of unlawful contact with minor in ‘proactive, undercover operation’
An Easton man was sent to Northampton County Prison on felony charges for allegedly trying to meet someone he’d been exchanging text messages with whom he believed to be a 13-year-old, according to court records. Instead, it was an agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations who...
Lobster Restaurant To Potentially Open New Spot in Morrisville, Their Third in Bucks County
A popular seafood chain might be opening this their third Bucks County location in Morrisville, bringing more lobster rolls to the area. Chris Rollins wrote about the new eatery for 94.5 PST. La La Lobster, a chain with locations in Yardley and Doylestown, will potentially be opening another spot in...
N.J. State Park cop from Warren County stole $160K from his own unions, AG says
A New Jersey State Park Police officer has been indicted on charges he raided the coffers of two unions he ran to fund plane tickets and lavish dinners in New York and Philadelphia, authorities said. Chris Smith, 48, is accused of stealing at least $160,000 from the unions over a...
Retired Bucks County Journalist Continues Search For Living Kidney Donor
A former journalist from the Bucks County area is continuing her search for a living kidney donor so she can get a much-needed transplant. The journalist, Petra Schlatter, wrote about her search for the Lower Southampton Patch. Schlatter, a retired journalist who wrote for The Advance of Bucks County, Yardley...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0