California State

recordpatriot.com

In Arizona, worry about access to Colorado River water

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Robbie Woodhouse’s grandfather began nearly a century of family farming along the Gila River near Yuma in the middle 1920s when he dug up a bunch of mesquite stumps on his land to make way for his barley, wheat, Bermuda seed, cotton and melon fields.
ARIZONA STATE
recordpatriot.com

2 arrested in burglary of California congresswoman's home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police arrested two men in connection with a burglary at the Los Angeles home of a California congresswoman last week where only two guns were stolen, authorities said Wednesday. The men were arrested Tuesday after investigators saw them get into a vehicle that had been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
recordpatriot.com

DNR proposes increase to Chinook salmon stocking in Lake Michigan

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After decades of fish stocking decreases to balance the alewife and Chinook salmon populations, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeing good indicators that a modest stocking increase may be warranted in Lake Michigan. To discuss this proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan

Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Powerball winner from Grand Rapids 'relieved' after $150K payout

A Grand Rapids woman plans to save for retirement after winning a $150,000 Powerball prize. Lisa Jekel's Powerball tickets matched the four white balls — 02-18-56-60-65 —in the Aug. 27 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Her payout multiplied to $150,000 because of the "Power Play," according to the Michigan Lottery in a press release announcing the win on Wednesday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
recordpatriot.com

Rake up pine cones and rake in the dough

Make money this month by collecting a bushel of pine cones. One bushel will net you $100 and help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests. From Sept. 1 to 30, you can pick red pine cones and drop them off by appointment at five MDNR locations, three being in the Lower Peninsula. A bushel is approximately two five-gallon buckets.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Ask an expert: How to prepare for a disaster

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. September is National Preparedness Month, and Michigan officials are advising residents to take steps to be prepared before a disaster occurs. Last September a severe thunderstorm rolled through the Mecosta County area leaving a significant amount of damage in...
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lawyers for Iowa’s largest abortion provider argued in court documents Tuesday that there's no precedent or legal support for bringing back a law banning most abortions, which a judge had permanently blocked in 2019. Planned Parenthood's lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union...
IOWA STATE
recordpatriot.com

Michigan State Police expands program to mentor youth interested in law enforcement

To help teens and young adults get an early start planning for their futures, Michigan State Police expands its Explorer Program to a total of nine posts statewide. "We want kids to know a public service career is possible and it’s pretty awesome," Sgt. Ashley Kierpaul with the MSP Recruiting and Selection Section said in a written statement. "What they think policing is can be much different than what they actually experience in our Explorer Program."
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Wisconsin judge refuses to suspend absentee ballot ruling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday sided with Republicans and declined to suspend his ruling from last week that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots. The ruling was expected to be quickly...
WISCONSIN STATE

