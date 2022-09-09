To help teens and young adults get an early start planning for their futures, Michigan State Police expands its Explorer Program to a total of nine posts statewide. "We want kids to know a public service career is possible and it’s pretty awesome," Sgt. Ashley Kierpaul with the MSP Recruiting and Selection Section said in a written statement. "What they think policing is can be much different than what they actually experience in our Explorer Program."

