ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

Comments / 2

Related
WSB Radio

Bear illegally killed in north Georgia

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
flagpole.com

Why Rents and Home Prices Have Gotten So High in Athens

Real estate companies and government agencies use a variety of formulas to track the cost of houses, but lately, in Athens and the rest of the country, they all tell the same story: You can’t afford to buy a house. That’s especially true in Athens, if you’re a family...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarke County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Athens, GA
Government
County
Clarke County, GA
City
Athens, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Red and Black

Athens Mayor and Commission discusses SPLOST project, food bank

At a work session on Tuesday evening, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission hosted representatives of SPLOST 2020 Project 25, the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia and the ACC Planning Department. The representatives presented project plans for the development of a new East Side Public Library and updates on the...
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Body of missing Athens woman found near highway in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Habersham County on Tuesday identified a victim found a day earlier near a car whose vehicle security system generated a missing person alert. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Deborah Collier of Athens was the victim found down an embankment in...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

UGAPD blotter: Fraternity trash thrown in Russell Hall dumpsters and more

A University of Georgia Police Department officer was dispatched to Russell Hall at approximately 1:47 p.m. on Sept. 8, after a UGA employee reported three males dumping trash from their fraternity into the dumpsters, according to a report from UGAPD. The employee told the UGAPD officer that the three students,...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Decriminalizing#Decriminalization#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
Justine Lookenott

Potential changes in the works for displaying business signs in Forsyth County

Two public hearings are in the works concerning changes to sign laws in Forsyth County(Image by Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) Window signs and electronic message boards may be more present around Forsyth County, and citizens can provide their input on the matter. That is because the Board of Commissioners (BOC) voted during the September 6 work session to schedule two public hearings concerning changes to the Sign Ordinance and Unified Development Code.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies kill Habersham County man carrying replica weapon, GBI says

MT. AIRY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say it's investigating an officer-involved shooting in Habersham County. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call from a home on Cross Street in Mt. Airy at 8:43 p.m. The caller reportedly told the operator that someone in the home had a gun. The call was then disconnected.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WGAU

GBI identifies NE Ga man killed in officer-involved shooting

The GBI has released the name of the man who was shot and killed by Habersham County Sheriff’s deputies Monday in Mt Airy: Anthony Tollison was 39 years old and was from Mt Airy. His was the 87th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been called to investigate this year. The 86th happened just hours earlier on Monday, when a Walton County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man he says pointed a gun at him. Dennis McCullers was 63 years old, from Monroe. That deadly shooting happened at a home on Highway 11 just outside Monroe.
MONROE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy