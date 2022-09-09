Read full article on original website
Bear illegally killed in north Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
flagpole.com
Why Rents and Home Prices Have Gotten So High in Athens
Real estate companies and government agencies use a variety of formulas to track the cost of houses, but lately, in Athens and the rest of the country, they all tell the same story: You can’t afford to buy a house. That’s especially true in Athens, if you’re a family...
Gwinnett school superintendent’s board service raises ethics concern
Parents from a conservative group have questioned Gwinnett County Public Schools' Superintendent Calvin Watts serving on Cognia's board.
Forsyth County government increasing salaries, benefits to keep quality workers on staff
Eligible County employees will soon be getting a raise - some up to 18 percent over the next two years(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Eligible County employees will soon be getting a raise - some up to 18 percent over the next two years.
Red and Black
Athens Mayor and Commission discusses SPLOST project, food bank
At a work session on Tuesday evening, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission hosted representatives of SPLOST 2020 Project 25, the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia and the ACC Planning Department. The representatives presented project plans for the development of a new East Side Public Library and updates on the...
Second earthquake reported in Georgia in less than 2 days
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Another earthquake has rattled through Georgia in less than 48 hours. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It was centered 5 km west-northwest, in Reed Creek. Hart...
WXIA 11 Alive
Body of missing Athens woman found near highway in Habersham County
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Habersham County on Tuesday identified a victim found a day earlier near a car whose vehicle security system generated a missing person alert. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Deborah Collier of Athens was the victim found down an embankment in...
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: Fraternity trash thrown in Russell Hall dumpsters and more
A University of Georgia Police Department officer was dispatched to Russell Hall at approximately 1:47 p.m. on Sept. 8, after a UGA employee reported three males dumping trash from their fraternity into the dumpsters, according to a report from UGAPD. The employee told the UGAPD officer that the three students,...
Groundbreaking expected soon for Rowen development in Gwinnett
The first shovels will begin laying a road into what is now pine forest north of Route 316, east of Dacula.
Gwinnett officer charged in Hall County wreck that killed moped driver
A Gwinnett County police officer has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and is under internal investigation after allegedly killing a moped driver last week, authorities confirmed.
NE Ga police blotter: body found in Tallulah Falls could be that of missing Athens woman
There is an investigation in Habersham County after the discovery of a woman’s body in Tallulah Falls. The GBI is working to identify the body, believed to be that of a woman reported missing from Athens. The Police Department in Elberton is hosting a Community Watch meeting, underway at...
South Georgia farm unveils fall maze honoring UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett
ODOM, Ga. — Call Stetson Bennett the “Mazeman” now. A south Georgia farm will honor the UGA and national championship winning quarterback with its maze design this fall. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Poppell Farms unveiled the design just time for the...
Potential changes in the works for displaying business signs in Forsyth County
Two public hearings are in the works concerning changes to sign laws in Forsyth County(Image by Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) Window signs and electronic message boards may be more present around Forsyth County, and citizens can provide their input on the matter. That is because the Board of Commissioners (BOC) voted during the September 6 work session to schedule two public hearings concerning changes to the Sign Ordinance and Unified Development Code.
Loganville man charged with killing 61-year-old mother at Forsyth County home
A Forsyth County man has been arrested on a murder charge after his mother was found dead in her home Saturday morning and the ensuing investigation found signs of foul play, officials said.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County police officer charged with vehicular homicide
A Gwinnett County Police officer is being charged in an accident where a Hall County man died. On Friday, Sept. 3, officer Michael Brady, 49, was in his patrol car when he ran into the back of a moped while he was driving south on McEver Road. The accident happened at J White Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies kill Habersham County man carrying replica weapon, GBI says
MT. AIRY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say it's investigating an officer-involved shooting in Habersham County. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call from a home on Cross Street in Mt. Airy at 8:43 p.m. The caller reportedly told the operator that someone in the home had a gun. The call was then disconnected.
CBS 46
Rockdale ex-K9 handler isn’t facing criminal charges after 3 personal dogs die
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One week after the Rockdale County sheriff’s department announced a K9 deputy would not face criminal charges in the deaths of three of his personal dogs, a CBS46 investigation has uncovered why. Last week, the department said an internal investigation into Deputy Eric Tolbert had...
GBI identifies NE Ga man killed in officer-involved shooting
The GBI has released the name of the man who was shot and killed by Habersham County Sheriff’s deputies Monday in Mt Airy: Anthony Tollison was 39 years old and was from Mt Airy. His was the 87th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been called to investigate this year. The 86th happened just hours earlier on Monday, when a Walton County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man he says pointed a gun at him. Dennis McCullers was 63 years old, from Monroe. That deadly shooting happened at a home on Highway 11 just outside Monroe.
Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night. Deputy...
Star of Oscarville show says series brings awareness to racism, Black history and flooded town in Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) How did an actress from South Carolina come to star in a television series based on the Black town submerged in Lake Lanier? It began with a Facebook post.
