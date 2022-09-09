Read full article on original website
Related
elizabethton.com
ETSU Alliance for Continued Learning offers fall classes
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University’s Alliance for Continued Learning (ACL) will offer a wide range of classes and activities beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20, and concluding on Thursday, Oct. 27. Classes will meet from 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday and Thursday in the upstairs conference room...
elizabethton.com
Four Elizabethton city schools ranked among state’s best
Four schools in the Elizabethton City Schools district were honored as Reward Schools, placing them among the top 5 percent in the state for student achievement. The schools earning the designation are East Side Elementary School, Harold McCormick Elementary School, West Side Elementary School and T.A. Dugger Junior High. “I...
elizabethton.com
Carter County Schools hosts Community Adolescent Mental Health Forum
Carter County Schools in partnership with Kiwanis of Elizabethton is hosting an open community forum on Adolescent Mental Health on September 15 at the Bonnie Kate Theatre in Elizabethton. Various community agencies will be on hand to share information and a panel discussion with experts in adolescent mental health will provide participants with valuable information on how to support youth in our community. Light refreshments will be served and chances to win Walmart gift cards up to $100 will be awarded. The event is free and open to the public. Registration will begin at 6 p.m. and the panel discussion will begin at 6:30. All families and community members are welcome!
elizabethton.com
Nave sets course record for Domitar Park
T.A. Dugger seventh grader Vella Nave not only won the two-mile Middle 9 Conference Championship in the conference meet held at Domtar Park in Kingsport, but she broke a record in the process. Nave covered the course in a time of 12:23.80 breaking the Domitar Park course record and moved...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elizabethton.com
Community Calendar
Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at 210 South Hills Drive, Elizabethton. Al-Anon “Free To Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton. “New Way of Life,” a 12-step based, Open Recovery Meeting, will be held at noon at 413 East Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
elizabethton.com
Bobbie Cale Stevens
Bobbie Cale Stevens, 55, Hampton, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 7, 1967 in Elizabethton. Bobbie was a graduate of Hampton High School. He was a former employee of Elk River Golf Course. He loved to play the guitar and play golf. He attended Harmony Free Will Baptist Church.
elizabethton.com
Missed opportunities, penalties haunt Bucs in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Missed opportunities and penalties plagued the ETSU football team in Saturday’s Southern Conference opener, as the eighth-ranked Buccaneers suffered a 20-17 setback to The Citadel on Colby Kinter’s walk-off 39-yard field inside Johnson Hagood Stadium. The Bucs, who went 2-for-4 in red zone chances,...
elizabethton.com
Visit Roan Mountain
At Roan Mountain, we house, care for, and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from TWRA. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes! As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health care are a specialty!
RELATED PEOPLE
elizabethton.com
Democratic Governor candidate to speak in Elizabethton
Dr. Jason Martin, Democratic candidate for governor, will speak at the Carter County Courthouse in Elizabethton at 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. Martin will speak about the many critical issues facing our state. After he completes his speech, Martin will visit local businesses and talk with voters on his...
elizabethton.com
East TN Ballet Academy set casting dates for Nutcracker production
The East Tennessee Ballet Academy has set casting dates for the annual production of The Nutcracker, which will be performed December 17 and 18 at the Bonnie Kate Theatre in Elizabethton. Casting is open to boys and girls ages 5-18 years old with both dancing and non-dancing roles available. There...
elizabethton.com
Sherry Paulette (Oliver) Barnett
Sherry Paulette (Oliver) Barnett, 66, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 12, 2022. Sherry was born in Elizabethton on January 31, 1956 to the late Paul and Emma Jane Fulton Oliver. In addition to her parents, Sherry was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mae Fulton.
elizabethton.com
Patsy Lou Simpson
Patsy Lou Simpson, 63, of Asheville, N.C., passed away August 19, 2022, at the CarePartners Solace Center in Asheville, N.C. Patsy was born in Elizabethton, Tenn., to the late Dee Allen Simpson and Alzina Miller Wyatt. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Charles, Terry and William Simpson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elizabethton.com
Lady Cyclones blank Volunteer
The Elizabethton Lady Cyclones soccer program is making a smooth transition from long-time head coach Bill McClay to Lauren Meier and on Tuesday night they made huge strides in a 4-nil shutout victory over Volunteer in a conference match at Citizens Bank Stadium. “They did well,” Meier said. “They came...
elizabethton.com
Christine Williams Blevins
Christine Williams Blevins, 89, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Life Care Center of Elizabethton, with her loving daughter by her side. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Willie and Arthie Densmore Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Clyde Blevins, who passed away August 9, 2017.
elizabethton.com
Crash on Mary Patton Highway results in fatality
On September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, officers of the Elizabethton Police Department, Elizabethton Fire Department, and Carter County EMS were dispatched to Mary Patton Highway at the intersection of Gap Creek Road in reference to a motor vehicle collision involving injuries. According to a release from the Elizabethton Police Department, Carter County 911 advised responders that a motor vehicle had collided with a motorcycle in the intersection and CPR was being conducted on the operator of the motorcycle. CCEMS transported the injured motorcyclist to Sycamore Shoals hospital where he was pronounced dead from the injuries sustained in the crash. Due to the seriousness of the crash, the department’s Specialized Accident Reconstruction Team was contacted to assist on-duty officers. The initial investigation by officers discovered that a gray 2016 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Margaret Baker age 39 of Elizabethton, had attempted to turn left from the Southbound Lane of Mary Patton Highway onto Gap Creek Road. The Suburban traveled into the path of a black 2003 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic, ridden by Jason Veitch, age 40 also of Elizabethton, which was traveling Northbound on Mary Patton Highway. After impact, the motorcycle and operator departed from the initial area of impact and collided with a guardrail. Debris from the initial collision struck a 2013 Toyota Tacoma, which was stopped for the stop sign on Gap Creek Road. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
elizabethton.com
‘Miss Relay For Life’ Pageant crowns many a queen
The inaugural “Miss Relay For Life” Pageant is now in the books after a number of queens were crowned Sept. 10 at the Forever Yours Wedding & Event Center. Many contestants gathered to compete in the very first “Miss Relay For Life” Pageant in Elizabethton, said Director Amy Simmons. “This meaningful pageant was part of the larger ‘Relay For Life’ event held at the American Legion Building,” she said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elizabethton.com
Carter County Jail certification in limbo until December; state cites critically low staffing issues
Despite improvements, Carter County Jail certification status will remain in limbo until December due to critically low staffing issues. Inspectors with the Tennessee Corrections Institute conducted a reinspection of the Carter County Jail on Friday and despite improvements having been made, said the certification status will not be determined until the board meets in December.
elizabethton.com
Food City Pharmacy offers seasonal flu vaccine
ABINGDON, Va. — Company officials recently announced that area Food City Pharmacy locations will once again be providing the flu vaccine this immunization season. “Food City’s immunizing pharmacists are certified to administer vaccinations in accordance with the standards set forth by the American Pharmacists Association and the corresponding state pharmacy associations. Food City Pharmacy offers the added convenience of a number of affordable preventative health care options, including the COVID-19 vaccine”, says Mickey Blazer, Food City executive vice president of pharmacy operations.
elizabethton.com
Lady Bulldogs drop match to Longhorns
Johnson County Longhorns invaded Hampton on Monday night to take on the Lady Bulldogs in volleyball play. The Hampton Lady Bulldogs volleyball team hosted the Johnson County Longhorns at Hampton Elementary School losing to a more experienced team in three sets 11-25, 9-25 and 6-25. The Bulldogs are 3-5 overall and 2-2 in conference play.
elizabethton.com
Our time will come…Witten sees growth despite starting season 0-3
Going into the fourth week of football for the Elizabethton Cyclones, many are beginning to grumble about the Cyclones inability to put points on the scoreboard and win games. Starting 0-3 is something most didn’t imagine seeing for a team that has been to the state playoffs for three consecutive years winning two and claiming runner-up in 2021.
Comments / 0