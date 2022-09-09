ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Ferguson had to drive Hunter Campbell’s Bentley in order to take Nate Diaz fight at UFC 279

Tony Ferguson had a unique request in order to accept his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Ferguson was supposed to face Li Jingliang in the co-main event in his return to welterweight. However, after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight badly the fights were changed and the promotion offered Ferguson to fight Diaz which he didn’t know if he was going to accept.
bjpenndotcom

Li Jingliang issues statement following split decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279

Li Jingliang has issued a statement following his split decision defeat to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279 last weekend. As a result of Khamzat Chimaev missing weight on Friday, three fights on the UFC 279 main card were flipped on their head. The line-up wound up looking as follows: Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson, Khamzat Chimaev vs Kevin Holland and Li Jingliang vs Daniel Rodriguez.
bjpenndotcom

Cris Cyborg reveals retirement plans, wants to finish career within three years: “I want to have the best fights that my fans to see during that time”

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg believes her time in the sport is limited. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her rematch with Arlene Blencowe in April. The two first faced off in October 2020, with Cyborg scoring a submission win. Their rematch earlier this year was much closer, but once again the champion claimed the victory, by decision.
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier disagrees with Tony Ferguson saying he’s back after Nate Diaz loss: “His decline now has been very steep”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t buy into the idea that Tony Ferguson is back. ‘El Cucuy’ is fresh off his headlining role against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 on Saturday. Ferguson was originally supposed to face Li Jingliang at the event, instead of the Stockton native. However, after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight, the former champion was bumped up.
bjpenndotcom

Nevada State Athletic Commission to investigate UFC 279 press conference incident for possible discipline

The Nevada State Athletic Commission plans to investigate the UFC 279 backstage press conference scuffle. On Thursday of fight week, the UFC was hosting a press conference for Chimaev-Diaz, Ferguson-Jingliang, and Holland-Rodriguez. However, there was an incident backstage that forced White and the UFC to cancel it as White said it was a sh*tshow.
bjpenndotcom

Damon Jackson wouldn’t be surprised if him and Pat Sabatini “slug it out” at UFC Vegas 60: “This fight is going to be a test for both of us”

Damon Jackson thought he could’ve gotten a top-15 opponent next but is excited to face Pat Sabatini at UFC Vegas 60. Jackson is on a three-fight winning streak and after his last fight, he called for a ranked opponent or Cub Swanson, who ultimately dropped down to bantamweight. With that, he got a call to face Sabatini, who Jackson admits is very similar to him.
bjpenndotcom

Jose Aldo declares himself the GOAT of Brazilian MMA: “I respect everyone’s history, but I’m the best”

Jose Aldo believes he is the greatest Brazilian MMA fighter of all-time. Brazil has a history of producing great MMA fighters from the Gracie family to Anderson Silva to Aldo and Amanda Nunes among countless others. All are in the GOAT conversation for all of MMA, but Aldo believes there are a few reasons why he’s the best Brazilian MMA fighter of all-time.
bjpenndotcom

Tony Ferguson plans to study business at Harvard University: “I’m already going back to school”

Tony Ferguson plans to study business at Harvard University. The former interim UFC lightweight champion has revealed that he plans to study business at Harvard University. It was just this past Saturday at UFC 279 that Ferguson (26-8 MMA) got in the Octagon with Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA) in the welterweight main event. The outcome was a fourth-round submission (guillotine choke), leaving ‘El Cucuy’ with a not so pretty record of 5 losses in his last 5 fights.
bjpenndotcom

Gillian Robertson confident she’ll finish Mariya Agapova at UFC Vegas 60 after training with her for months: “We got a lot of rounds in so we are very familiar with one another”

Gillian Robertson and Mariya Agapova are very familiar with one another. Robertson was supposed to face Melissa Gatto at UFC Vegas 60, but she received a text that Gatto was out. However, in the same message, she received the news she would now be fighting Agapova. “It was in the...
