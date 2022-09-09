Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg believes her time in the sport is limited. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her rematch with Arlene Blencowe in April. The two first faced off in October 2020, with Cyborg scoring a submission win. Their rematch earlier this year was much closer, but once again the champion claimed the victory, by decision.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO