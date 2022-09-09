Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion—Mother Of Two Denies Her Kids Right After Killing ThemMary HolmanLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Related
Nate Diaz says he “lost count” of how much money the UFC paid him to stay on UFC 279
Nate Diaz says he ‘lost count’ of how much money the UFC paid him to stay on at UFC 279. It was indeed a debacle – Khamzat Chimaev was was originally supposed to fight Nate Diaz in the welterweight main event – but ‘Borz’ weighed in more than 7 pounds heavy.
Jake Paul reacts after Nate Diaz ends his UFC career on a winning note: “This is how you leave an employer and become your own boss”
Jake Paul has reacted after Nate Diaz ended his UFC career on a winning note Saturday night in Las Vegas. It was Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA) vs Tony Ferguson (26-8 MMA) last Saturday, September 10th in the welterweight main event at UFC 279 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.
Ronda Rousey shares her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, reveals what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’
Ronda Rousey is sharing her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, revealing what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Rousey, 35, (12-2 MMA) retired from MMA back in 2016 and was the first female fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.
Tony Ferguson had to drive Hunter Campbell’s Bentley in order to take Nate Diaz fight at UFC 279
Tony Ferguson had a unique request in order to accept his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Ferguson was supposed to face Li Jingliang in the co-main event in his return to welterweight. However, after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight badly the fights were changed and the promotion offered Ferguson to fight Diaz which he didn’t know if he was going to accept.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Li Jingliang issues statement following split decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279
Li Jingliang has issued a statement following his split decision defeat to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279 last weekend. As a result of Khamzat Chimaev missing weight on Friday, three fights on the UFC 279 main card were flipped on their head. The line-up wound up looking as follows: Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson, Khamzat Chimaev vs Kevin Holland and Li Jingliang vs Daniel Rodriguez.
Cris Cyborg reveals retirement plans, wants to finish career within three years: “I want to have the best fights that my fans to see during that time”
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg believes her time in the sport is limited. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her rematch with Arlene Blencowe in April. The two first faced off in October 2020, with Cyborg scoring a submission win. Their rematch earlier this year was much closer, but once again the champion claimed the victory, by decision.
Daniel Cormier disagrees with Tony Ferguson saying he’s back after Nate Diaz loss: “His decline now has been very steep”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t buy into the idea that Tony Ferguson is back. ‘El Cucuy’ is fresh off his headlining role against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 on Saturday. Ferguson was originally supposed to face Li Jingliang at the event, instead of the Stockton native. However, after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight, the former champion was bumped up.
Nevada State Athletic Commission to investigate UFC 279 press conference incident for possible discipline
The Nevada State Athletic Commission plans to investigate the UFC 279 backstage press conference scuffle. On Thursday of fight week, the UFC was hosting a press conference for Chimaev-Diaz, Ferguson-Jingliang, and Holland-Rodriguez. However, there was an incident backstage that forced White and the UFC to cancel it as White said it was a sh*tshow.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jake Paul challenges Dana White to $5 million bet ahead of Anderson Silva fight: “You didn’t think I’d take this fight”
Jake Paul is hoping to make a bet with Dana White. On October 29, Paul is set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view against Anderson Silva. It’s a big step-up in competition and one that White didn’t think Paul would take, so with that, Paul is hoping to make a $5 million bet with White on the outcome of the scrap.
Floyd Mayweather reportedly set to box YouTuber Deji on November 13th in Dubai
Floyd Mayweather is reportedly working on another exhibition match with a YouTuber. ‘Money’ is set to return to the boxing ring later this month in Japan. Mayweather will face MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura at the Saitama Super Arena, and will be his second bout in RIZIN. He first faced Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018.
Damon Jackson wouldn’t be surprised if him and Pat Sabatini “slug it out” at UFC Vegas 60: “This fight is going to be a test for both of us”
Damon Jackson thought he could’ve gotten a top-15 opponent next but is excited to face Pat Sabatini at UFC Vegas 60. Jackson is on a three-fight winning streak and after his last fight, he called for a ranked opponent or Cub Swanson, who ultimately dropped down to bantamweight. With that, he got a call to face Sabatini, who Jackson admits is very similar to him.
Jose Aldo declares himself the GOAT of Brazilian MMA: “I respect everyone’s history, but I’m the best”
Jose Aldo believes he is the greatest Brazilian MMA fighter of all-time. Brazil has a history of producing great MMA fighters from the Gracie family to Anderson Silva to Aldo and Amanda Nunes among countless others. All are in the GOAT conversation for all of MMA, but Aldo believes there are a few reasons why he’s the best Brazilian MMA fighter of all-time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video | Watch 47-year-old Anderson Silva train for his boxing bout against Jake Paul
Anderson Silva is set to box Jake Paul on October 29th, and while ‘The Spider’ definitely represents the toughest test to date for Paul, there’s no ignoring the age difference between the two men. Jake Paul is a spry 25 years old, while Anderson Silva is getting a bit long in the tooth at 47.
Tony Ferguson plans to study business at Harvard University: “I’m already going back to school”
Tony Ferguson plans to study business at Harvard University. The former interim UFC lightweight champion has revealed that he plans to study business at Harvard University. It was just this past Saturday at UFC 279 that Ferguson (26-8 MMA) got in the Octagon with Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA) in the welterweight main event. The outcome was a fourth-round submission (guillotine choke), leaving ‘El Cucuy’ with a not so pretty record of 5 losses in his last 5 fights.
Gillian Robertson confident she’ll finish Mariya Agapova at UFC Vegas 60 after training with her for months: “We got a lot of rounds in so we are very familiar with one another”
Gillian Robertson and Mariya Agapova are very familiar with one another. Robertson was supposed to face Melissa Gatto at UFC Vegas 60, but she received a text that Gatto was out. However, in the same message, she received the news she would now be fighting Agapova. “It was in the...
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0