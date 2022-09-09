ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSP: 13-year-old girl who took parents car caused major crash involving school bus

An underage driver who took her parents' SUV was responsible for a major car wreck on Friday in which several people were hurt. That's according to Colorado State Patrol, who investigated the crash at Highway 287 and Lookout Road in eastern Boulder County. CSP's initial investigation indicated that the parents of the 13-year-old girl weren't aware that she had taken their Chevy Suburban. That SUV was heavily damaged, along with two other vehicles and a school bus. One student was on board the bus at the time but wasn't hurt. Authorities said the girl will be cited, but they said it isn't expected that she will be jailed.The people who were injured were all taken to the hospital. None of the injuries were described as being serious.So far it's not clear how far the 13-year-old traveled in the SUV before the crash happened.
Two-Vehicle Wreck Results in Death of Area Woman

FROM RANDOLPH COUNTY SHERIFF ROBERT R. ELBON, JR. On Wednesday, August 10, at approximately 1445 hours, I was called to service for a two-vehicle head-on type crash on County Route 23, commonly known as Ward Road. Upon arrival, I observed a 2019 white Chevrolet 2500 HD pulling a tandem axle box trailer heading west in a right-hand curve.
20-year-old man killed after he was partially ejected from vehicle in Pontiac crash

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man from Brown City is dead, and an 18-year-old woman is hospitalized after a car crash in Pontiac on Sunday. The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street.According to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 when he failed to negotiate the curve, striking it, and then the vehicle left the road.The vehicle continued through the median and re-entered southbound Woodward Avenue before overturning in someone's yard.Police say Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected through the moon roof, and the car came to rest on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old passenger, was also not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police say they believe alcohol and speeding were factors in the incident.The crash is under investigation by  the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.
