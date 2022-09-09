Read full article on original website
2 siblings killed on their way to school in Provo after car hits them; driver also dies after crash
A brother and sister died Monday after a car drove onto the sidewalk and hit them, Provo police said. An SUV was driving west on 700 North at 8:06 a.m. when it crossed the eastbound lanes and hit the 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl on the sidewalk on their way to school, Provo Police Capt. Brian Taylor said.
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
CSP: 13-year-old girl who took parents car caused major crash involving school bus
An underage driver who took her parents' SUV was responsible for a major car wreck on Friday in which several people were hurt. That's according to Colorado State Patrol, who investigated the crash at Highway 287 and Lookout Road in eastern Boulder County. CSP's initial investigation indicated that the parents of the 13-year-old girl weren't aware that she had taken their Chevy Suburban. That SUV was heavily damaged, along with two other vehicles and a school bus. One student was on board the bus at the time but wasn't hurt. Authorities said the girl will be cited, but they said it isn't expected that she will be jailed.The people who were injured were all taken to the hospital. None of the injuries were described as being serious.So far it's not clear how far the 13-year-old traveled in the SUV before the crash happened.
connect-bridgeport.com
Two-Vehicle Wreck Results in Death of Area Woman
FROM RANDOLPH COUNTY SHERIFF ROBERT R. ELBON, JR. On Wednesday, August 10, at approximately 1445 hours, I was called to service for a two-vehicle head-on type crash on County Route 23, commonly known as Ward Road. Upon arrival, I observed a 2019 white Chevrolet 2500 HD pulling a tandem axle box trailer heading west in a right-hand curve.
Man agrees to give two people a ride to a gas station, gets assaulted and carjacked in Detroit
The Detroit Police Department is asking for help to identify a man and a woman in connection with a carjacking and assault in the city late last month.
Reckless driver flees rollover crash on foot, is struck and killed by second vehicle
After rolling his vehicle into the median on I-94, a driver attempted to escape on foot and was fatally hit on the opposite side of the freeway. Michigan State Police responded to the initial crash on westbound I-94 in Detroit.
20-year-old man killed after he was partially ejected from vehicle in Pontiac crash
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man from Brown City is dead, and an 18-year-old woman is hospitalized after a car crash in Pontiac on Sunday. The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street.According to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 when he failed to negotiate the curve, striking it, and then the vehicle left the road.The vehicle continued through the median and re-entered southbound Woodward Avenue before overturning in someone's yard.Police say Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected through the moon roof, and the car came to rest on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old passenger, was also not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police say they believe alcohol and speeding were factors in the incident.The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.
Man shoots victim multiple times, killing him, after "brief discussion" at Detroit home
A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old man after the two had a short conversation in Detroit on Thursday, according to authorities.
Body of Macomb County woman found in car had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
A deceased woman discovered in a partially submerged car last week was found to have several gunshot wounds, Downriver authorities released on Thursday.
Detroit police officer dies of injuries sustained in shooting more than 20 years ago that left him paralyzed
Detroit police are mourning the loss of Officer Lloyd “Mike” Todd after he died Monday due to complications of gunshot wounds sustained on the job more than 20 years ago.
Man in critical condition after losing control of motorcycle while crossing railroad tracks in Southeast Michigan
Michigan State Police officials say troopers were called to the scene of a single-motorcycle crash near Main and Wells Streets in the Village of Britton shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
MSP: Murder investigation underway after body found in Inkster
A homicide investigation is underway in Wayne County after an Inkster man was found shot to death in an apartment, officials confirmed Tuesday morning.
MSP: 'Severely intoxicated' 36-year-old driver arrested in Royal Oak with 3 children, dog in vehicle
A 36-year-old woman is behind bars after police say she was busted for speeding and driving recklessly in Royal Oak with a bodily alcohol content three times over the legal limit on Sunday night.
Unlicensed driver with half-empty bottle of rum arrested on Northern Michigan highway: cops
A Cadillac woman was arrested last week after authorities say she was caught driving drunk on the highway with out a license and with an open bottle of liquor in the car.
Car crashes into Metro Detroit jewelry store just months after owner was shot and killed
A car crashed into the corner of Hutch’s Jewelry, a Metro Detroit jeweler known for selling high-priced pieces to Detroit rappers. The jewelry store was in the news in June 2022 after the shooting death of owner Dan Hutchinson.
Woman found dead in car in woods in Woodhaven, police investigating
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a vehicle on Tuesday in Wayne County’s Woodhaven. Police are not saying how it’s believed that she died.
Pickup truck pulls in front of motorcycle on 13 Mile Road in Warren, killing 37-year-old man
A 37-year-old Warren man has died after crashing into a pickup truck that pulled out in front of his motorcycle on 13 Mile Road in Warren on Tuesday afternoon.
Man shot, hospitalized after exchanging words with another driver on Southfield Freeway in Detroit
The search is on for a suspect in an apparent road rage shooting on the Southfield Freeway between Joy and Plymouth in Detroit late Saturday night that sent a man to the hospital.
1 dead, 3 teens arrested after triple stabbing near Fraser High School
Three teenagers are in police custody following a triple stabbing in Macomb County that left one person dead. It happened late Tuesday afternoon, not far from Fraser High School.
3 vehicle crash involving overturned semi truck shuts down EB I-96 in Oakland County — no time frame for reopening, officials say [PHOTOS]
An overturned gravel hauler and hundreds of gallons of leaked fuel are hindering clean up efforts from a crash that injured two people on I-96 in Oakland County, officials say.
