King Charles holds first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss

King Charles III held his first official audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday, the Daily Mail reported .

The meeting came at Buckingham Palace, shortly after the new king flew back to London from Balmoral, where his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died yesterday afternoon.

Truss was pictured exiting a Range Rover at a side entrance not long after Charles greeted mourners at the palace gates. It was not revealed what they discussed.

The meeting is Truss’ second royal audience in less than a week. On Tuesday, she met the Queen at Balmoral in what would be the monarch’s last public duty.

In one of her first acts as prime minister, Truss appeared outside 10 Downing Street last night to pay tribute to the late Queen’s “extraordinary” achievements.

“Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her,” she said.

Truss also offered well-wishes to the new king, saying how “With the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as Her Majesty would have wished, by saying the words: God save the king.”

After meeting with Truss, King Charles addressed the nation in a pre-recorded address from the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace.

Speaking of his “profound sorrow” at his mother’s passing, the king renewed the late monarch’s “promise of lifelong service.”

