How did gerrymandering begin in North Carolina? Consider Vance County
In a state where gerrymandering has drawn national attention, historians say that the formation of Vance County in 1881 is one of the earliest – and "most blatant" – examples in North Carolina. Here’s a look at what happened.
Black Mayor Removes Confederate Statue, Death Threats Follow
This month, a fiery newly elected Black mayor called on North Carolina governor Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency in his overwhelmingly Black town of less than 3,000 residents in the eastern part of the state. Enfield mayor Mondale Robinson says he was targeted with death threats from...
Local “report cards” show mixed results
Impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic are still being felt in many aspects of life, and local school districts are no exception. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) released their annual School Performance Grades on Sept. 1, sharing data from the 2021-2022 school year. This is the first time these grades have been fully calculated since the 2018-2019 school year, the last one before the pandemic made an impact on education locally and throughout the state and nation.
Contract applications sought to operate Washington County license plate agency
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is seeking applicants for a commissioned contractor to operate a license plate agency (LPA) in Washington County. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The previous agency, at 101 Forest Road., Suite C, in Plymouth, permanently […]
Notice of meeting cancellation: Sept. 19 board of commissioners
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with the North Carolina General Statute 143-318.12 that the September 19, 2022 Regular Meeting of the Halifax County Board of Commissioners scheduled to begin at 5:30 P. M. has been canceled. Andrea H. Wiggins, MMC, NCCCC. Clerk to the Board and Assistant to the...
‘Speak up and say something’: North Carolina parents thankful for quick response after school threat on Snapchat
Terrell made the threat on the app sometime around Friday, and by Saturday, he was in custody facing a charge of communicating threats of mass violence to an educational institution.
2 found with stolen U-Haul, drugs in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested two men in Halifax County after they were found with drugs and a stolen U-Haul out of Wake County. Deputies say a camera system operated by the Roanoke Rapids Police Department notified them about a stolen vehicle in Roanoke Rapids Thursday.
New Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center Director named
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention has named the new director of Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Greenville. Tyshanda Brown began her duties Monday after her promotion from facility supervisor. The Beaufort County native has served the state in multiple roles in...
Urgent housing repair program in Rocky Mount open to applications
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Once a year the city of Rocky Mount offers up to $15,000 in assistance to very low-income homeowners facing the urgent need for housing repairs. On Monday, the newest batch of those grants opened up to applications. A couple of the main goals of...
Driver with license already revoked is busted after 100+ mph chase in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who already had his driver’s license revoked was arrested after he led deputies on a 100 mph car chase over the weekend in Halifax County, deputies said. The incident happened Saturday when deputies were patrolling an area near the intersection of...
Residents of NC town shocked over high electric bills
FOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents in the Town of Fountain are shocked by high electric bills in the past few months. Jumping from $400 to $600 to nearly $900 for some residents in the month of August, they’re worried they won’t be able to afford those bills. The town says rates did increase for customers […]
Linda Wrenn Smith
Linda Wrenn Smith, 78, of Roanoke Rapids, passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Greenville County, Virginia, to the late Percy M. and Ida Allen Wrenn. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Judy Wrenn Daughtrey; grandson, Ashley Jody Smith; and her “Heart Dog,” Pearl.
Lunenburg County Cancels School Unexpectedly
Edgecombe County deputies investigating weekend homicide
New ranking places ECU among top U.S. schools for veterans. Hurricane season remains quiet, but for how long? Experts & residents react. Hurricane season remains quiet, but for how long? Experts & residents react. Pitt County bridge closing this week to be replaced. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pitt County bridge...
After being receiving rape threats online, Nash high school administrators blame girls for dressing inappropriately
Rocky Mount, N.C. — High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting it, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
County honors governor's volunteers, medallion winners
The Halifax County Board of Commissioners recently recognized local winners of the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. The North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service recognized two individuals with the 2022 GVSA and one committee with the 2022 GVSA Medallion. The 2022 GVSA recipients are Guardian ad Litem...
Florida man convicted by federal jury on firearm charge following shooting of North Carolina sheriff’s deputy
A federal jury convicted Jarred Javon Ford, of Florida, for illegally possessing a gun in an incident where he shot a Nash County Sheriff’s deputy several times following a traffic stop, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Ford is also facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and other drug and traffic-related charges in state court arising from the incident.
Facebook message closes entire school system, sheriffs says
The county also closed the central school office and canceled after-school activities and Monday's school board meeting.
Constitution, Resolves exhibit on display at Littleton Library
The Halifax Resolves Chapter of the North Carolina Sons of the American Revolution and the Elizabeth Montfort Ashe Chapter of the North Carolina Daughters of the American Revolution have donated replicas of the United States Constitution and the Halifax Resolves for display at the Littleton Library. The exhibit is in...
School administrators attribute rape threats to students dressing inappropriately
Female students at Nash County Central High School in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, reported being harassed online from various anonymous social media accounts. During a girls-only assembly, school administrators blamed the students for dressing inappropriately and told them not to report the threats, according to an audio recording. “Let me tell you something,” one administrator said. “If you don’t have proof of who’s writing it, don’t come to us. Because we don’t have proof.”
