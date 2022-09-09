ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax County, NC

roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Local “report cards” show mixed results

Impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic are still being felt in many aspects of life, and local school districts are no exception. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) released their annual School Performance Grades on Sept. 1, sharing data from the 2021-2022 school year. This is the first time these grades have been fully calculated since the 2018-2019 school year, the last one before the pandemic made an impact on education locally and throughout the state and nation.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
Halifax County, NC
rrspin.com

Notice of meeting cancellation: Sept. 19 board of commissioners

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with the North Carolina General Statute 143-318.12 that the September 19, 2022 Regular Meeting of the Halifax County Board of Commissioners scheduled to begin at 5:30 P. M. has been canceled. Andrea H. Wiggins, MMC, NCCCC. Clerk to the Board and Assistant to the...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 found with stolen U-Haul, drugs in Halifax County, deputies say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested two men in Halifax County after they were found with drugs and a stolen U-Haul out of Wake County. Deputies say a camera system operated by the Roanoke Rapids Police Department notified them about a stolen vehicle in Roanoke Rapids Thursday.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

New Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center Director named

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention has named the new director of Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Greenville. Tyshanda Brown began her duties Monday after her promotion from facility supervisor. The Beaufort County native has served the state in multiple roles in...
GREENVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

Residents of NC town shocked over high electric bills

FOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents in the Town of Fountain are shocked by high electric bills in the past few months. Jumping from $400 to $600 to nearly $900 for some residents in the month of August, they’re worried they won’t be able to afford those bills. The town says rates did increase for customers […]
FOUNTAIN, NC
rrspin.com

Linda Wrenn Smith

Linda Wrenn Smith, 78, of Roanoke Rapids, passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Greenville County, Virginia, to the late Percy M. and Ida Allen Wrenn. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Judy Wrenn Daughtrey; grandson, Ashley Jody Smith; and her “Heart Dog,” Pearl.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Edgecombe County deputies investigating weekend homicide

New ranking places ECU among top U.S. schools for veterans. Hurricane season remains quiet, but for how long? Experts & residents react. Hurricane season remains quiet, but for how long? Experts & residents react. Pitt County bridge closing this week to be replaced. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pitt County bridge...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

County honors governor's volunteers, medallion winners

The Halifax County Board of Commissioners recently recognized local winners of the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. The North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service recognized two individuals with the 2022 GVSA and one committee with the 2022 GVSA Medallion. The 2022 GVSA recipients are Guardian ad Litem...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Florida man convicted by federal jury on firearm charge following shooting of North Carolina sheriff’s deputy

A federal jury convicted Jarred Javon Ford, of Florida, for illegally possessing a gun in an incident where he shot a Nash County Sheriff’s deputy several times following a traffic stop, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Ford is also facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and other drug and traffic-related charges in state court arising from the incident.
NASH COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

Constitution, Resolves exhibit on display at Littleton Library

The Halifax Resolves Chapter of the North Carolina Sons of the American Revolution and the Elizabeth Montfort Ashe Chapter of the North Carolina Daughters of the American Revolution have donated replicas of the United States Constitution and the Halifax Resolves for display at the Littleton Library. The exhibit is in...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
districtadministration.com

School administrators attribute rape threats to students dressing inappropriately

Female students at Nash County Central High School in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, reported being harassed online from various anonymous social media accounts. During a girls-only assembly, school administrators blamed the students for dressing inappropriately and told them not to report the threats, according to an audio recording. “Let me tell you something,” one administrator said. “If you don’t have proof of who’s writing it, don’t come to us. Because we don’t have proof.”
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

