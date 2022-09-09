Impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic are still being felt in many aspects of life, and local school districts are no exception. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) released their annual School Performance Grades on Sept. 1, sharing data from the 2021-2022 school year. This is the first time these grades have been fully calculated since the 2018-2019 school year, the last one before the pandemic made an impact on education locally and throughout the state and nation.

