Chicago, IL

WATCH: Man tries to kidnap girl, 5, after mother refuses to sell her

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

Footage i s going viral of a man attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old girl he tried to purchase on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday.

The incident took place around 11:58 a.m. when a mother and her daughter were approached by a male suspect, according to a report.

GRANDFATHER STOPS SEXUAL ASSAULT OF GRANDDAUGHTER, PUNCHES ACCUSED RAPIST

Offering cash for the young girl, the male suspect told the woman he intended to buy her child, the report noted.

The mother refused.

Unable to accept her refusal, the male suspect attempted to grab the girl by the hair, according to the footage.

The woman and her daughter escaped the would-be kidnapper, but the suspect remains at large, according to police.

