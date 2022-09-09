Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Christian university sued for policy barring LGBT employees
A coalition of faculty, students, and staff at Seattle Pacific University has filed a lawsuit against the school over a policy banning people in same-sex relationships from employment. The lawsuit was filed Sunday in Washington State Superior Court and accuses the private Christian school of "inflict[ing] trauma" on members of...
