Blake Shelton To Launch A New Clothing Line With Lands End Outlet

Blake Shelton announced yesterday (September 8) that he is launching a new clothing line with Lands End Outlet.

“Let’s all face it, nobody thinks about fashion when they think of me. They probably think of the outdoors, or country lifestyle, or drinking, or all the things that come along with my brand that I’ve established over the last 20 years. Every time we had a meeting on Zoom or anything, even though the Lands’ End people didn’t know it, Gwen was always standing off to the side going, ‘Yes. Do that. No, don’t do that. Do this. Do that. You wouldn’t do that because of...’ She has a vision about clothes that I could never have and what would be authentic to me. She sees what I put on every day, even though I don’t think about it. She thinks a lot about it, because she’s so into it. It was very helpful.” Blake told People.

From music, to TV, to making his own clothes. What can’t Blake Shelton do?

