WSAW
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers may be noticing some flakey or unreadable license plates when behind the wheel. Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is noticing them too. The Wisconsin DMV is in the process of replacing millions of faded license plates across the state. The DMV is replacing license...
Wisconsin Bar Busted For Massive Underage Drinking
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
wpr.org
Wisconsin to build network of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles, but supply chain issues may slow transition
The automotive industry and local governments are navigating supply chain constraints while they electrify their fleets as Wisconsin prepares to build a network of charging stations statewide. In August, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation submitted its plan to the federal government for placing around 60 charging stations within 50 miles...
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin
There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
WEAU-TV 13
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
wuwm.com
After deadly rabbit virus detected in Wisconsin, vets urge owners to vaccinate animals
Rabbit owners in Wisconsin may want to get their pets vaccinated because a deadly and contagious virus has been detected in the state. It’s so devastating that some pet owners have dubbed it “rabbit ebola.” While the virus is often fatal to both pet and wild rabbits, it doesn’t affect humans or other animal species.
Overhaul of 67-mile stretch of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells being studied
DEFOREST, Wis. — Old roads, higher-than-average crash rates, growing traffic volumes and roadway and bridge deterioration along a stretch of Interstate 39/90/94 in south central Wisconsin have prompted the state’s Department of Transportation to study potential solutions. I-90 and I-94 are Wisconsin’s two original interstate routes. Much of...
UPMATTERS
Man in Wisconsin drives 115 mph & arrested for 6th OWI, ‘wanted to see how fast his car would go’
(WFRV) – After apparently trying to see ‘how fast his car would go’, one man in Wisconsin was arrested for his 6th OWI. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent traffic stop. A vehicle was pulled over for reportedly driving 115 mph in a 70 mph zone.
wisconsinexaminer.com
Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms
A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
Find public land to hunt this season using DNR online mapping tools
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to hunt on public land this hunting season. With millions of acres of public land available across the state, finding the perfect spot is easy using the DNR’s array of online public land mapping tools.
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated
Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | Parking tickets and property taxes: Who is Mandela Barnes? | By Marie Graziano
September 14, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Mandela Barnes is the current Lt. Governor of Wisconsin and is running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat against Senator Ron Johnson. Barnes is the founding member and self-described “long-time leader” of the state’s chapter of the “Working Families Party,” a national left-wing organization that supports radical ideas and politicians in America.
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor race; Evers, Michels on crime
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin voters say crime is one of their top issues. In eight weeks, they will choose between Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels – both of whom have plans to keep streets safe. Eighty-eight percent of Wisconsin voters surveyed in August's Marquette University...
b93radio.com
Japanese tourist’s review of Wisconsin should be the next Travel Wisconsin TV commercial.
@Travel Wisconsin, stop whatever work you’re doing on your next ad campaign and just pay this guy for the rights to this video. It’s perfect. Because sometimes it takes a video like this to wake you up as to how good you have it. Watching someone experience everything that Wisconsin has to offer for the first time and seeing the smile that it puts on their face is a reminder to not take those things for granted. Like I know cheese curds are dope, I’ve been eating them my whole life. But watching this guy bite into them reignites that passion I have for dipping hot, melty cheese into a ranch bath and shoving them down my gullet.
wpr.org
With drought impacting western US, Wisconsin cattle farmers could see higher demand, prices in coming months
Drought-affected ranchers are culling cows, which could mean new opportunity for growing beef industry in Wisconsin. Brady Zuck is a beef producer from Ladysmith and president of the Wisconsin Cattlemen's Association. He said Wisconsin livestock farmers sympathize with the many producers across the western United States who are struggling with a historic drought this year.
wpr.org
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
wiproud.com
125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked
(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
DOJ files lawsuit against Wisconsin rental property, alleges discrimination of gay tenant
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A recently filed lawsuit by The Justice Department alleges that the owner and managers of a Wisconsin rental property harassed a tenant for multiple reasons including his sexual orientation. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, it has joined The Justice Department in announcing the...
spectrumnews1.com
Officials urge residents to use less water after heavy rainfall in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Parts of southeastern Wisconsin remain under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Monday, and officials are urging residents to use less water in the midst of heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall began Sunday night and continued into the morning, where many areas received 4 to 6 inches of...
