Bay Area air quality advisory extended through Saturday

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — An air quality advisory has been issued for the Bay Area for Friday due to wildfire smoke has been extended through Saturday. Smoke from wildfires burning in California and Oregon is expected to impact the Bay Area over the next two days, according to the advisory, which was issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District on Thursday and extended on Friday.

Pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard but “smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke may be present,” the alert states. No Spare the Air alert has been issued for Friday.

Tropical Storm Kay moves up Mexico’s Baja peninsula

There are several wildfires burning across the state of California currently. In Northern California, the Mosquito Fire burning in the Lake Tahoe region has exploded to over 14,000 acres. The Air Quality District says it will be closely monitoring air quality for smoke impacts from the fire.

In the event you smell smoke, the Air District advises residents to avoid exposure by taking the following precautions:

  • If temperatures allow, stay inside with windows and doors closed
  • Set air conditioning and car vents to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving in

Wildfire smoke can irritate eyes and airways, causing a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses, the Air District advises. Elevated levels of particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD. The district advises elderly people, children and those with respiratory illnesses to take extra precautions to avoid exposure.

