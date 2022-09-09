Read full article on original website
Cirque Italia Water Circus Returning To Duluth This Month
Making its third appearance in Duluth, the Cirque Italia Water Circus will be back in town before the month is done. The Cirque Italia Water Circus first set up its giant tent in Duluth in 2019, they returned in 2021 and are returning to the Miller Hill Mall parking lot for another weekend of thrilling shows on a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water.
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Ponders Going to Cashless System for Events
With concerts and other events once again being scheduled at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, they have once again turned their focus on finding ways to reduce lines at beer and concession areas. Lines for beer and cider were one thing they tried to improve upon earlier this year when...
Duluth Haunted Ship Needs Additional Actors Before Attraction Opens
The William A. Irvin will soon transform into the Duluth Haunted Ship, which is a favorite attraction every year for residents and tourists alike. Organizers recently announced their schedule for the upcoming season and put out the word that volunteers were needed in a variety of areas. One crucial area where volunteers are still needed is with actors, who will provide scares aboard the ship.
Duluth Mentioned In Washington Post Article About Cities With Most Bike Commuters
The Washington Post had an article about cities with the most bike commuters, and our beautiful city of Duluth was mentioned in it. The article did some data analysis about cities with people who commuted on bikes rather than drove cars. The Post found that 1 in 40 people bike to work, but that number has been declining in the past decade.
Television Star Spotted Again In Duluth
When in town, do as the tourists do! Television actor Joel McKinnon Miller is still spending time in Duluth and he has been having a lot of adventures by the looks of it! We aren't mad about it, either. He first was spotted in Duluth over the summer, when a...
Waterspout Spotted On Lake Superior’s North Shore Tuesday Evening
A rare Lake Superior weather phenomenon was spotted just off the Minnesota North Shore of Lake Superior on Tuesday night. A Minnesota-based storm chaser shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday night, depicting a waterspout sighting over Lake Superior, not far from Schroeder, Minnesota, between Silver Bay and Grand Marais along the North Shore.
Is A Mister Car Wash Coming To Duluth?
Mister Car Wash was founded in 1969 and apparently, there could be a location planned in Duluth, Minnesota. According to their website, not only "inspire people to shine", but they are also the largest car wash company throughout the United States. Mister Car Wash goes by a pretty simple formula, make people feel good by delivering a clean, dry, and shiny car every time. The company's brand also says they are anchored in quality, speed, and commitment to creating a memorable customer experience.
WATCH: Lightning Strikes Near Ship Departing Duluth Harbor
A scary incident as lightning strikes near the ocean freighter Jamno while it departs the Duluth Harbor during an approaching thunderstorm. I've always been fascinated with ships; it all started at a young age. My grandpa built a house on park point and would spend many days telling about ships, especially the ones we watched while coming into the harbor.
Day + Night Crack Sealing Impacts Traffic September 14 + 15 On West Superior Street In Duluth
The project will be temporary but it could have impacts on traffic in a busy part of Duluth. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to an overnight crack sealing project scheduled for Highway 194/West Superior Street; the work will start the evening of Wednesday, September 14 and continue until early morning on Thursday, September 15.
Long-Term Detour Begins September 14 on Garfield Avenue in Duluth
As the massive Twin Ports Interchange project moves forward, more and more smaller, yet related projects pop up that impact traffic in the area. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, one such supporting project will get underway on September 14 in Duluth. Beginning Wednesday, traffic from Port Terminal to Garfield Avenue will be detoured onto Helberg Drive in Duluth.
Duluth Oktoberfestival Seeking Volunteers
Who doesn't love beer and pretzels and everything else that comes with Oktoberfestival activities? I have yet to meet someone who doesn't have a blast at the annual event. First and foremost, you might be wondering why the Duluth Oktoberfestival (and all other Oktoberfest activities) is happening in September and not its namesake. The event has a long history, dating back to 1810, when the name and date began and stuck to this day.
Help MNDOT Win An Award For Their Highway 61 Work North Of Duluth
The work is done, the orange cones are gone, and Highway 61 north of Duluth is ready for traffic from tourists and locals alike. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the general public to a Highway 61 Completion Event, scheduled for Thursday, September 15 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM in Grand Marais. The celebration will happen on the lawn at the Grand Marais Public Library: 102 2nd Avenue West.
Seriously, Who Steals A Bench In A Quiet Duluth Neighborhood?
People do the craziest things so who knows the reasoning behind this latest case of something being stolen? A couple in the Lakeside neighborhood in Duluth are pleading with the public for the return of a bench that was taken out of their yard this past Sunday. The bench which...
Country Lanes North in Duluth Demolished to Make Room for New Mega-Gym
Opened in 1976, Country Lanes North near the Miller Hill Mall closed its doors for good back in June, now it's just a pile of rubble. Country Lanes North was a busy place on most nights offering a variety of sports like bowling, volleyball, and bag leagues, but that all had to come to an end and after 46 years the announcement was made that the final day would be June 21st and they celebrated all the memories with free bowling and pizza.
Duluth Actor Cast On New Season Of Dancing With The Stars
We know who we are rooting for this season! A famous Duluthian has been cast on the new season of Dancing With The Stars, fresh off his awards run for the Oscar-winning movie Coda. He got his major break starring in the film, which won the Oscar for Best Picture...
Duluth Drivers Take Notice: It’s National Roundabout Week!
Duluth drivers take notice: It's National Roundabout Week - a reason to celebrate an increasingly common part of our Northland roadways. And even as it seems like drivers in our area grumble at them (and, have trouble navigating them), they are doing the job they were designed to do: improve traffic flow and provide increased safety measures.
Duluth Ghost Tours Are Being Offered In Canal Park
Nautical Tour Guide Kimberley Christine has moved back to Duluth and brought a cool supernatural experience with her. Halloween is just around the corner and there is plenty to be excited about. There is a free haunted attraction being offered in Superior, called 'The Massacre On Hammond'. Both the Haunted Ship at the William A. Irvin and The Haunted Shack in Carlton have announced their returns this year as well.
Twin Ports Restaurant Offers Some State Fair Favorites On Their Menu
The Minnesota State Fair is over for another year but according to reports from fair goers and vendors, it was a successful season. One fair attendee Dana Bain said to FOX9 "It definitely met [my] expectations. I love the new food and now that the fair is back after COVID-19, I’m just excited that we can come again and be with everybody."
New Asian Fusion Restaurant Coming To Duluth’s Lincoln Craft District
A new Indonesian and Asian Fusion restaurant plans to open its doors in Duluth's Lincoln Park Craft District. This year has been quite busy for new restaurants in the Duluth-Superior area, and an even busier summer. Earlier this summer, Mama T's Smoking Eats announced they were opening in Superior. The very popular Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar announced they were expanding and opening the Lake Ave Drive In where the old Porky's Drive-In used to be in Gnesen Township.
Harold’s Hog Fest Coming Saturday September 10 To Raise Money For St. Jude
Fresh off the success of another Harold's Fiasco Golf Tournament, the gang is at it again on Saturday, September 10. It's time once again for the delicious and fun Harold's Hog Fest. It's a pig roast that has all the sides and trimmings to raise money for the kids at St. Jude.
