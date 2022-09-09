Who doesn't love beer and pretzels and everything else that comes with Oktoberfestival activities? I have yet to meet someone who doesn't have a blast at the annual event. First and foremost, you might be wondering why the Duluth Oktoberfestival (and all other Oktoberfest activities) is happening in September and not its namesake. The event has a long history, dating back to 1810, when the name and date began and stuck to this day.

