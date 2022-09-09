Read full article on original website
Missing: Two years of ‘torture’ for Ohio family
SOMERSET, Ohio (WCMH) — After two years of what they call torture, a missing man’s family still fights to understand his disappearance. Family members of Koby Roush held signs that said “Where’s Koby Roush?” “We won’t stop” and “Justice for Koby and Raymont” as they marched in Somerset on Sunday to bring awareness to the […]
Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?
DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
Alger Man Among Two Arrested on Union County Warrants
Two area residents were arrested on outstanding warrants out of Union County. According to the Daily Media Release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was sent to the Multi County Jail in Marion to take custody of 41 year old Devin C. Pummell, of Alger. Deputies and...
Man accused of shooting Officer Burton extradited to Indiana
On August 10, police said that 47-year-old Phillip Lee shot Richmond police officer Seara Burton during a drug-related traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition and injuring others. Officers returned fire, injuring Lee who fled the scene. He was quickly caught by the pursuing officers.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following individuals have filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Stephen Medlock and Jenne Ward, both of Lima; Joel Piercefield and Reagan Whitaker, both of Lima; Phillip Schmidt and Kristy Schulte, both of Lima; Danny Neal and Virginia Freytag, both of Lima; Millard Green Sr. and Loria McGue, both of Lima; Jonathan Fix of Columbia City, Indiana, and Sydney Fischbach of Indianapolis; Michael Schaffter and Angela Joseph, both of Lima; Hawn Ross and Jennifer Hole, both of Elida; Anthony Ball and Maryann Ball, both of Cridersville; Scott Rapp and Kelly Huffer, both of Lima; Gage Henderson and Taylor Judy, both of Lima; Adam Hinegardner and Andrea Peters, both of Cairo; Durand Finch Jr. and Jazmine Porter, both of Lima; Trevor Tennant and Ariel Haley, both of Columbia City; Joseph Schnipke and Erika Mohler, both of Delphos; Joseph Halker and Gabrielle Pimpas, both of Nashville, Tennessee; Austin Money and Alexandria Taviano, both of Lima; Terrence Pea II and Lakisha Wilson, both of Lima; Anthony Carpenter and Lorin Denny, both of Lima; Mark Haack and Susan Webb, both of Lima; Thomas Taylor Jr. and Kristen Cooke, both of Lima; and Devin Cairo and Lauren Kesler, both of Lima.
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
Dayton man arrested for shooting Xenia teen
On Monday morning, deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office were called to Ford Road. When the deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman had been shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute. The teen was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman skips sentencing in Lima bar fight; man arrested
LIMA — A second Lima resident charged in a January bar fight that left a local man with extensive facial fractures failed to show up to court for sentencing Wednesday — the same day another man charged in the incident was arrested. Janicqua Bailey, 23, who is out...
Kettering man found guilty in Jan. 6 riot case
Mehaffie was arraigned on August 12, 2021, and had pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Suspect in Xenia Township shooting caught
XENIA TOWNSHIP — The man accused of shooting an 18-year-old femal in Xenia Township Monday morning has been arrested. La’Dashiaun Brown, 21, of Dayton, was taken into custody by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol near Republic, Ohio. Brown was charged in Xenia Municipal Court and is facing one count each of of felonious assault — a second-degree felony — and receiving stolen property — a fourth-degree felony.
CareFlight called to Clark County motorcycle crash
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday on Gerlaugh Road near Lake Road.
Centerville woman to be inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame
Over the years, Boice helped found several organizations focused on historical preservation. She also collected information and research on places like Watervliet, a small community in Montgomery and Greene counties.
Dayton ranked top 5 deadliest city in US: report
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce announced that the association would be conducting a study of their membership on the effect of public safety on their businesses.
"Not-So-Strong Ohio" tour makes a stop in downtown Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio Democrats are saying that residents have been paying too much for too long for the current leadership in the state capital and they say it needs to stop. The "Not-So-Strong Ohio" tour by Ohio Democrats made a stop in downtown Lima Tuesday morning. The candidates...
Ohio prosecutor: Family spent months planning slayings of 8
A custody dispute between two families that erupted into the massacre of eight people in rural southern Ohio started with a plan to kill just one of them, a young mother refusing to give up her daughter, a prosecutor said Monday. But just months before the killings in 2016, the family behind the plot decided to kill everyone who could point the finger at them, the prosecutor said during opening statements of the first trial in the slayings. Now six years later, George Wagner IV faces the death penalty if he’s convicted in the slayings of the Rhoden family near Piketon. His younger brother, Jake Wagner, last year pleaded guilty to shooting five of the victims, and is expected to testify against his brother as part of a deal with prosecutors that spared him from being sentenced to death.
Decomposed body found at Dayton apartment complex
Crews were called around 3:30 p.m. after an officer found a body in the 4000 block of Foxton Court, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.
1 killed in St. Henry accident
ST. HENRY - A 33-year-old Coldwater man was killed in a two-vehicle collision involving a semitrailer at the intersection of U.S. 127 and State Route 119 at 4:29 p.m. Sunday. Bradley C. Wendel was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.
1 adult, 4 children transported from S.R. 235 crash
Jonathan F. Hillery, 32, and four juvenile passengers in his vehicle, ages 5, 8, 10 and 12, each were transported by Indian Lake EMS to Mary Rutan Hospital for treatment of possible injuries sustained in a crash Monday afternoon. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report Hillery was operating...
Authorities arrest wanted shooting suspect in Seneca County
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -Seneca County Dispatch received a Be On Look Out for a shooting suspect from Greene County on Monday. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred Monday morning. A description of the suspect was given as well as a description of the victim’s...
Man charged with menacing by stalking
James R. Depinet, 49, of Sidney, was charged with a felony count of menacing by stalking related to a traffic-related incident reported by his ex-girlfriend early Saturday morning. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a report about 2:50 a.m. to a report of a reckless driver/menacing complaint in...
