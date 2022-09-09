ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New Pornographers Announce December 2022 Tour Dates

The New Pornographers confirmed tour dates set for December 2022. The West Coast run will see the collective performing their debut album Mass Romantic, which Matador reissued last year for the album’s 20th anniversary, and 2005’s Twin Cinema on alternating nights in a series of two-night stands. The...
