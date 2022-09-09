ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RetroReset expanding, Raleigh County location announced

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The folks at RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles have been making quite a splash locally since their arrival at the establishment’s Oak Hill location. Now, the minds behind some of the most exciting local events of the summer are looking to expand with the announcement of a new location in Raleigh County.

Co-owners Clay Williamson and Shannon Ingram officially acquired the new space in late August, and will be setting up shop – quite literally – in the Crossroads Mall.

Specifically, the RetroReset Raleigh County store will manifest itself in the very space formerly occupied by FYE, which feels appropriate, as the departure of the pop-culture-centered storefront was certainly felt throughout an area with already limited avenues of access to products and content of that nature.

As such, this writer can think of no more fitting entity to take the place of the departed shop than the folks who promote a passion for vintage games and cultural content, and saw to it that folks based in small Southern West Virginia towns saw opportunities to coalesce with such iconic names as Jerry “The King” Lawler, Brian A. Prince of the Predator film franchise, and so many others.

“We are coming to Raleigh County!,” read the announcement. “We can hardly wait for you guys to see what’s in store for you at the mall.”

The area is currently being developed with plans for a soft opening in the near future. The shop has already erected several table and chair sets which will contribute to the location’s intended function as the premier local venue for trading card games, parties, vendor shows, and more.

Those interested in following the development of the location are encouraged to explore the RetroReset Facebook page and support local business!

Comments / 0

