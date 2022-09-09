Read full article on original website
Urbana's Canopy Club offering "Fee-Free" weekend starting Friday
URBANA -- The University of Illinois' popular campustown live music venue has released a list of more than 25 upcoming acts this fall. Starting Friday, September 2nd at midnight through Monday, September 5th at 11:59 pm online purchase of tickets for any of the upcoming shows will not include any additional fees during the venue's Fee-Free Weekend. Concert-goers and live music fans can use the code "FEEFREE" in the promo code box during checkout to skip paying administrative fees.
Covid-19 booster shots available starting Monday, Sept 12
CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign County residents over the aged 65 and older will be able to receive the latest Moderna or Pfizer Coronavirus booster shoot starting Monday, September 12, at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District office. Due to the current limited supply of the vaccine, administration of the boosters shots will...
CUPHD issues warning concerning rabid bats found in the area
CHAMPAIGN -- The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District alerted the public today that a second bat was discovered and tested positive for rabies. Since the rabies virus can be transmitted to people and pets if they are bitten or scratched by an infected animal, they want to make sure the public is aware of the possible danger in the county.
Consider using bright light therapy to stave off seasonal affective disorder
BLOOMINGTON -- Now that Labor Day has come and gone, so have the days of summer sun into the evening hours. While this is a typical sign of changing seasons, it can also come with a change in mood for those who suffer from seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. It’s...
