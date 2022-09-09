Read full article on original website
Bettendorf Woman Finds Luck & $50,000 With The Iowa Lottery
The luck continues in the Quad Cities. A woman in Bettendorf found one of Lady Luck's multiple sisters again in Bettendorf and is now $50,000. We are loving this luck in the Quad Cities but will it ever end? We sure hope not!. The luck of the Quad Cities continues...
Here Are The Closest Places To Go Apple Picking Near The QC This Fall
September is the best month for apple picking and luckily for us in the QC, there are several different orchards we can visit for that. Picking apples right from the orchard is something that just screams fall. What's more, most of the apple orchards nearby offer many more activities than just picking apples. The best time to go apple picking is in September/early October so it's the season for it. Scroll down to see some of the apple orchards close to us and what they have to offer!
Cirque Musica Returns To Iowa This Year
Cirque Musica is returning to The Adler Theater in Davenport and Dubuque’s Five Flags Center with the troupe’s all-new “Holiday Wonderland” show! It's the perfect way to get ready for the holidays! This show takes the stage Sunday, November 13th in Dubuque, and on November 26th in Davenport.
Go Back To Being A Kid Living Your Best Life At Rock Island’s Adult Field Day
Remember the good old days when 'field days' were a thing in school and basically meant you would be free from a desk all day? You can relive that sensation in Rock Island. Rock Island Parks & Recreation will be hosting their first Adult Field Day on September 24th. It will be in Douglas Park in Rock Island and the games that it will feature aren't quite what we were playing in grade school. There are a bunch of games that the Adult Field Day will have but a few include:
Put On Your Best Halloween Costume For Spooktacular Event In Davenport
Ready to celebrate Halloween? In a month, a spooky celebration will be happening in downtown Davenport. The Spooktacular 5k and Fall Festival will be on October 8th at Quinlan Court in Davenport. The 5k run/walk will be at 10:00 a.m. and costumes are encouraged! So really, you can give your Halloween costume a test run here before October 31st rolls around.
Riverssance Festival of Fine Art in Davenport Next Weekend
Next weekend in Davenport, you'll be able to enjoy an afternoon of fine art and food on the river. Quad City Arts will be hosting the Riverssance Festival of Fine Art. It will be next Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 17th & 18th) at Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport.
New Soft Serve Ice Cream Shop Is Now Open in Eldridge
There's a new place to satisfy your ice cream cravings in Eldridge. Twists Soft Serve has opened its doors at 110 S. 9th Avenue in Eldridge. They have a menu that includes more than ice cream cones. They also offer milkshakes and their special 'Twisters' (which are like a thicker milkshake made with ingredients including Reese's, Oreo's, Butterfingers, etc.) They also have sundaes, like the Turtle Sundae here:
Geneseo Hosts 16th Annual Planes, Trains & Automobiles Festival
The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, Maple City Cruisers, Gen-Airpark and the Geneseo Model Railroaders are thrilled to announce that the 16th Annual Trains, Planes & Automobiles Festival will take place on September 8-10, 2022. You'll want to keep an eye to the sky during the WWII Stearman Bi-Plane Fly-In at...
The Quad Cities’ Favorite DIY Candle Bar Makes Two Major Announcements
Buttercupp Candles has become a local favorite in the last couple of years, both for their locally made line of candles and their one-of-a-kind Candle Bar, where you select the scents, pour your own candle, and name your creation. Now, they've made two major announcements in one day. First Announcement.
Davenport Seeking Creative Individuals To Build Floats In Halloween Parade
Downtown Davenport will be filled with ghouls and goblins Sunday, October 30th as the City’s annual Halloween parade kicks off at 2:00 p.m. The City of Davenport is looking for creative people to build a Halloween float and show off their spooky decorations in the annual parade. Get involved...
Lagomarcino’s Is Temporarily Closing Both Restaurant Locations
For anyone panicking, don't worry this isn't bad news! A Quad Cities staple in Lagomarcino's announced it will temporarily be closing the restaurant portion of both locations for the winter season. This is so they can focus on providing you and the rest of the Quad Cities with iconic chocolates, caramel apples, and ice cream.
Don’t Miss Tails on Trail In Moline Next Month
If you love your pup, and love to get some exercise with that furry friend, we have the perfect event for you! It's the Tails on Trails kicking off on October 1st. You still have time to get registered with your best friends, and family for this two-mile run or walk event.
It’s Like a QC ‘Storytellers’ Episode this Thursday in The Village Theatre
The Quad Cities are home to some really great musicians. We're all familiar with the great cover bands that rock us each and every weekend but we also are blessed with some great songwriters. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Village Theatre in Davenport, you can check out the showcase...
The Entire Midwest Is Trolling Iowa Football For Being Horrible
The 2022 version of The University of Iowa football team is objectively atrocious and Big Ten fans from all over are getting pretty creative with their mockery. The University of Iowa football coach is Kirk Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz has been at Iowa for a long time, since 1999 to be specific. His record over those years is 171-111, not bad, but not great. And honestly that is how you could usually describe the Iowa team during his tenure, not bad, but never great.
Here’s When You Can See Bright Fall Foliage In Iowa, Illinois, & Wisconsin This Year
Summer is behind us and we're not far away from peak fall foliage season here in the Midwest. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says that peak fall colors generally happen the weekend closest to October 10th. It's about the last week of September to the second week of October.
Quad City Driver’s Car Struck By Train While Looking At Cruise Liner
Yesterday afternoon, a car was struck by a Canadian Pacific Railway train in Davenport Iowa. The Viking Riverboat cruise ship had just docked for the first time at River Heritage Park. City, company officials, and Quad-Cities tourism advocates held a ribbon cutting. Dozens of residents came to see the boat.
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony At Rock Island Arsenal On Friday
On Friday, the Rock Island Arsenal will remember September 11th with a ceremony. Friday morning at 10:30, you are welcome to go to the Rock Island Arsenal for their 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. It will be at the arsenal's 9/11 memorial (which is across from Memorial Park). Wear nice clothes, dress is business for civilians and duty uniform for military.
Someone Tricked Fran McCaffery and Bob Stoops To Film Anti-Brian Ferentz Videos
It's no secret that Iowa fans are not happy with the University of Iowa Hawkeyes' performance so far in this 2022 season. After a solid year last year, Iowa fans were excited for the Hawks to take the field again, but this year has only brought shockingly poor offensive performance. Iowa currently sits at 127 of the 131 FBS teams when it comes to passing offense (100.5 yards per game). They're ranked 131st in scoring offense, and starting quarterback Spencer Petras is sitting at 120 of 122 quarterbacks in passing efficiency.
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Iowa City
I know what you're thinking... this is not a fun story, but the threat of nukes has been in the back of many Americans' minds since the cold war. Many of us have spent our entire life at least a little worried about it. Not to mention recent events have increased worldwide concerns about nuclear safety in Ukraine.
