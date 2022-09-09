ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Here Are The Closest Places To Go Apple Picking Near The QC This Fall

September is the best month for apple picking and luckily for us in the QC, there are several different orchards we can visit for that. Picking apples right from the orchard is something that just screams fall. What's more, most of the apple orchards nearby offer many more activities than just picking apples. The best time to go apple picking is in September/early October so it's the season for it. Scroll down to see some of the apple orchards close to us and what they have to offer!
Cirque Musica Returns To Iowa This Year

Cirque Musica is returning to The Adler Theater in Davenport and Dubuque’s Five Flags Center with the troupe’s all-new “Holiday Wonderland” show! It's the perfect way to get ready for the holidays! This show takes the stage Sunday, November 13th in Dubuque, and on November 26th in Davenport.
Go Back To Being A Kid Living Your Best Life At Rock Island’s Adult Field Day

Remember the good old days when 'field days' were a thing in school and basically meant you would be free from a desk all day? You can relive that sensation in Rock Island. Rock Island Parks & Recreation will be hosting their first Adult Field Day on September 24th. It will be in Douglas Park in Rock Island and the games that it will feature aren't quite what we were playing in grade school. There are a bunch of games that the Adult Field Day will have but a few include:
Lifestyle
Put On Your Best Halloween Costume For Spooktacular Event In Davenport

Ready to celebrate Halloween? In a month, a spooky celebration will be happening in downtown Davenport. The Spooktacular 5k and Fall Festival will be on October 8th at Quinlan Court in Davenport. The 5k run/walk will be at 10:00 a.m. and costumes are encouraged! So really, you can give your Halloween costume a test run here before October 31st rolls around.
New Soft Serve Ice Cream Shop Is Now Open in Eldridge

There's a new place to satisfy your ice cream cravings in Eldridge. Twists Soft Serve has opened its doors at 110 S. 9th Avenue in Eldridge. They have a menu that includes more than ice cream cones. They also offer milkshakes and their special 'Twisters' (which are like a thicker milkshake made with ingredients including Reese's, Oreo's, Butterfingers, etc.) They also have sundaes, like the Turtle Sundae here:
Geneseo Hosts 16th Annual Planes, Trains & Automobiles Festival

The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, Maple City Cruisers, Gen-Airpark and the Geneseo Model Railroaders are thrilled to announce that the 16th Annual Trains, Planes & Automobiles Festival will take place on September 8-10, 2022. You'll want to keep an eye to the sky during the WWII Stearman Bi-Plane Fly-In at...
Lagomarcino’s Is Temporarily Closing Both Restaurant Locations

For anyone panicking, don't worry this isn't bad news! A Quad Cities staple in Lagomarcino's announced it will temporarily be closing the restaurant portion of both locations for the winter season. This is so they can focus on providing you and the rest of the Quad Cities with iconic chocolates, caramel apples, and ice cream.
Don’t Miss Tails on Trail In Moline Next Month

If you love your pup, and love to get some exercise with that furry friend, we have the perfect event for you! It's the Tails on Trails kicking off on October 1st. You still have time to get registered with your best friends, and family for this two-mile run or walk event.
The Entire Midwest Is Trolling Iowa Football For Being Horrible

The 2022 version of The University of Iowa football team is objectively atrocious and Big Ten fans from all over are getting pretty creative with their mockery. The University of Iowa football coach is Kirk Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz has been at Iowa for a long time, since 1999 to be specific. His record over those years is 171-111, not bad, but not great. And honestly that is how you could usually describe the Iowa team during his tenure, not bad, but never great.
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony At Rock Island Arsenal On Friday

On Friday, the Rock Island Arsenal will remember September 11th with a ceremony. Friday morning at 10:30, you are welcome to go to the Rock Island Arsenal for their 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. It will be at the arsenal's 9/11 memorial (which is across from Memorial Park). Wear nice clothes, dress is business for civilians and duty uniform for military.
Someone Tricked Fran McCaffery and Bob Stoops To Film Anti-Brian Ferentz Videos

It's no secret that Iowa fans are not happy with the University of Iowa Hawkeyes' performance so far in this 2022 season. After a solid year last year, Iowa fans were excited for the Hawks to take the field again, but this year has only brought shockingly poor offensive performance. Iowa currently sits at 127 of the 131 FBS teams when it comes to passing offense (100.5 yards per game). They're ranked 131st in scoring offense, and starting quarterback Spencer Petras is sitting at 120 of 122 quarterbacks in passing efficiency.
