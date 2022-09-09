COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–SC DHEC says a person from the Midlands has died from West Nile Virus. This is the first such death in South Carolina this year, say health officials. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 11 human cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed. DHEC reports nine of the 11 confirmed human cases are from the Midlands region; six of those cases are residents of Richland County.

