Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

DHEC says bat found in Richland County tested positive for rabies

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed yesterday that a bat found in Richland County tested positive for rabies. One dog will be quarantined after being exposed to the viral disease. The bat was found near Brennen Road and Nandina Drive....
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

DHEC reports first death from West Nile Virus in SC this year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–SC DHEC says a person from the Midlands has died from West Nile Virus. This is the first such death in South Carolina this year, say health officials. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 11 human cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed. DHEC reports nine of the 11 confirmed human cases are from the Midlands region; six of those cases are residents of Richland County.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

16 million people living with cognitive impairment in U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— More than 16 million people are living with cognitive impairment in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A new study suggests a daily multivitamin may slow the process of cognitive aging in older adults. Mandy Gaither has a look at the...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Library Main offering free virtual health care clinics in September

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library Main is providing free Virtual Health Care Clinics every Thursday in September from 9 am to 4:30 pm. The service is in partnership with Cooperative Health. The clinics will provide preventative care for those who are uninsured, underinsured, and insured. The service aims to...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Electric vehicle charger manufacturer to open in West Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —One of the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturers will open a facility in the midlands. ABB E-mobility announced that it will open a new facility in West Columbia today. According to the company, the facility will also create over 100 jobs for our community. The...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police continue to investigate pedestrian fatality on Broad River Rd.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police continue to investigate a pedestrian fatality. According to Police, it happened Monday evening at Broad River Road and Omarest Drive. Today traffic officers continue to investigate. Police say the 69 year old male pedestrian was walking westbound across the road as the car traveled southbound on a green light. Police say the driver remained on scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia city council meets to discuss several proposals

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia City Council held its weekly meeting Tuesday. The primary topics discussed include the proposed ‘Gangs for Peace’ program, as well as a infrastructure and a clean water program with offerings of a “pilot practice” with funding for 3 months depending on their success. Further review will be held next week.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Rent and utility bills assistance still available through September 30

COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO)— Richland County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is helping residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by helping pay for rent and utility bills. Residents interested in the program can apply through Richland County in September. Those who need help filling out the application can visit...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands county seeking 911 dispatchers

Lee Co., SC (WOLO)–Lee County 911 is searching for dispatchers. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the dispatch center is seeking candidates 19 or older with their high school diploma or GED. Officials say eligible employees should be able to work different shifts including weekends...
LEE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Deputies alerted to shots heard behind High Hills Elementary School

SUMTER CO., SC (WOLO) — Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots heard early this morning near High Hills Elementary school. Authorities were alerted to the noise by the Sumter School District after two or three shots were heard near the school, which is located behind Shaw Air Force Base.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Celebrating National Police Woman Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Today we celebrate women in law enforcement. According to the Columbia Police Department, 20% of its force is female. The department is also taking part in the 30X30 Initiative which pledges to increase the percentage of women in law enforcement to 30% by 2030.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland School District Two updates security procedures after last week’s fight at football game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Two has updated their security procedures for athletic events after a fight broke out at a Spring Valley High School football game last week. In a press release by Richland Two, officials say high school students who attend athletic competitions without a parent or guardian present will be required to show their Richland Two student ID before entering through a student gate.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Adopt a free shelter pet September 16-21

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Animal Services is holding free adoptions this coming week as part of an initiative to help shelter pets find permanent homes. In a press release, the organizers stated the event will help ease over-crowding issues in local shelters. The event will take place at Columbia...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Two more teens arrested in football game fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Deputies from Richland County Sheriff’s Department have arrested two more students in connection with last Friday’s Spring Valley- Ridge View football game. The Spring Valley High School students, both 17,were charged with affray and released to their parents, say deputies. Five other teens were...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Four dead in crash involving train and car in downtown Florence: Coroner

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people were killed Saturday night in a crash involving a train and car at the intersection of the railroad crossing of East NB Baroody and North Dargan Streets in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Mitchell Carter II, 34, of Florence,...
FLORENCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Ford recalls 200,000 SUVs due to fire risk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Ford Motor Company is recalling two of its most popular SUVs. The automaker recalled 200,000 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators after learning their heating and cooling fan motors can catch fire. The specific models being recalled were built between 2015 and 2017. The company has received...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina Woman sentenced for Social Security Fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A South Carolina woman was sentenced to more than one year in prison after stealing over $258,000.00 in Government funds. Crystal Deveaux, 61, of Eastover, pleaded guilty and will be required to complete three years of court-ordered supervision. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, District...
EASTOVER, SC

