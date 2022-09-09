Read full article on original website
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
ONE-ON-ONE: DHEC public health director warns about West Nile virus after death in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Even with the weather being so nice, there’s things you should be aware of before going outdoors. DHEC has reported an outbreak of West Nile virus and the first death from the disease in several years. “Last known West Nile virus death in South...
DHEC says bat found in Richland County tested positive for rabies
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed yesterday that a bat found in Richland County tested positive for rabies. One dog will be quarantined after being exposed to the viral disease. The bat was found near Brennen Road and Nandina Drive....
DHEC reports first death from West Nile Virus in SC this year
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–SC DHEC says a person from the Midlands has died from West Nile Virus. This is the first such death in South Carolina this year, say health officials. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 11 human cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed. DHEC reports nine of the 11 confirmed human cases are from the Midlands region; six of those cases are residents of Richland County.
16 million people living with cognitive impairment in U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— More than 16 million people are living with cognitive impairment in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A new study suggests a daily multivitamin may slow the process of cognitive aging in older adults. Mandy Gaither has a look at the...
Richland Library Main offering free virtual health care clinics in September
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library Main is providing free Virtual Health Care Clinics every Thursday in September from 9 am to 4:30 pm. The service is in partnership with Cooperative Health. The clinics will provide preventative care for those who are uninsured, underinsured, and insured. The service aims to...
Electric vehicle charger manufacturer to open in West Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —One of the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturers will open a facility in the midlands. ABB E-mobility announced that it will open a new facility in West Columbia today. According to the company, the facility will also create over 100 jobs for our community. The...
City of Columbia Public Works holding open interviews for multiple positions
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking for a job, the City of Columbia may have a position for you. The city announced that Public Works will be Holding Open Interviews for Multiple Vacancies. WHO: The City of Columbia’s Public Works. Here are the following positions that are available:...
Rural Midlands school districts receive multimillion dollar checks for facility upgrades
NEW ZION, SC (WOLO) — Elected officials have noticed the aging school facilities in the Palmetto State. In an effort to renovate and replace old school buildings in the state’s rural and neediest counties, the General Assembly appropriated $140 million to the South Carolina Department of Education. “We...
Columbia Police continue to investigate pedestrian fatality on Broad River Rd.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police continue to investigate a pedestrian fatality. According to Police, it happened Monday evening at Broad River Road and Omarest Drive. Today traffic officers continue to investigate. Police say the 69 year old male pedestrian was walking westbound across the road as the car traveled southbound on a green light. Police say the driver remained on scene.
Columbia city council meets to discuss several proposals
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia City Council held its weekly meeting Tuesday. The primary topics discussed include the proposed ‘Gangs for Peace’ program, as well as a infrastructure and a clean water program with offerings of a “pilot practice” with funding for 3 months depending on their success. Further review will be held next week.
Rent and utility bills assistance still available through September 30
COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO)— Richland County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is helping residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by helping pay for rent and utility bills. Residents interested in the program can apply through Richland County in September. Those who need help filling out the application can visit...
Midlands county seeking 911 dispatchers
Lee Co., SC (WOLO)–Lee County 911 is searching for dispatchers. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the dispatch center is seeking candidates 19 or older with their high school diploma or GED. Officials say eligible employees should be able to work different shifts including weekends...
Deputies alerted to shots heard behind High Hills Elementary School
SUMTER CO., SC (WOLO) — Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots heard early this morning near High Hills Elementary school. Authorities were alerted to the noise by the Sumter School District after two or three shots were heard near the school, which is located behind Shaw Air Force Base.
Celebrating National Police Woman Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Today we celebrate women in law enforcement. According to the Columbia Police Department, 20% of its force is female. The department is also taking part in the 30X30 Initiative which pledges to increase the percentage of women in law enforcement to 30% by 2030.
Richland School District Two updates security procedures after last week’s fight at football game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Two has updated their security procedures for athletic events after a fight broke out at a Spring Valley High School football game last week. In a press release by Richland Two, officials say high school students who attend athletic competitions without a parent or guardian present will be required to show their Richland Two student ID before entering through a student gate.
Adopt a free shelter pet September 16-21
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Animal Services is holding free adoptions this coming week as part of an initiative to help shelter pets find permanent homes. In a press release, the organizers stated the event will help ease over-crowding issues in local shelters. The event will take place at Columbia...
RCSD: Two more teens arrested in football game fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Deputies from Richland County Sheriff’s Department have arrested two more students in connection with last Friday’s Spring Valley- Ridge View football game. The Spring Valley High School students, both 17,were charged with affray and released to their parents, say deputies. Five other teens were...
Four dead in crash involving train and car in downtown Florence: Coroner
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people were killed Saturday night in a crash involving a train and car at the intersection of the railroad crossing of East NB Baroody and North Dargan Streets in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Mitchell Carter II, 34, of Florence,...
Ford recalls 200,000 SUVs due to fire risk
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Ford Motor Company is recalling two of its most popular SUVs. The automaker recalled 200,000 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators after learning their heating and cooling fan motors can catch fire. The specific models being recalled were built between 2015 and 2017. The company has received...
South Carolina Woman sentenced for Social Security Fraud
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A South Carolina woman was sentenced to more than one year in prison after stealing over $258,000.00 in Government funds. Crystal Deveaux, 61, of Eastover, pleaded guilty and will be required to complete three years of court-ordered supervision. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, District...
