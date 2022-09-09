Read full article on original website
Thieves try to steal Land Rover from garage of Gov. Murphy's neighbor: report
Two thieves tried to steal a Land Rover from the garage of Gov. Phil Murphy’s neighbor on Sunday afternoon, according to a report Tuesday.
Fall Is a Great Time to Check Out One of These 4 Best Outdoor Bars in Ocean County, NJ
We still have beautiful weather for the next couple of months to get out and enjoy one of these fabulous spots at the Jersey Shore. So many of you wrote me about your favorite outdoor bar. After bestofnj.com put out this list, I had to ask you where your favorite is. So many of you agreed with bestofnj.com and added some other great choices here in Ocean County.
Historic farmhouse loaded with 18th century and modern charm in Branchburg, NJ
BRANCHBURG — If you’re looking for a big, gorgeous New Jersey home with history and charm, this 300-year-old farmhouse in Branchburg is loaded with it. The single-family residence, built in 1723, located on 6.83 acres at 2053 South Branch Road is being sold for $1,150,000, according to Zillow. That amounts to roughly $7,711 per month.
Thieves attempt to break in, steal Land Rover from garage of Gov. Murphy's next-door neighbor, police say
Thieves tried to break in and steal the Land Rover of Gov. Phil Murphy's next-door neighbors in Middletown Sunday, according to the police report exclusively obtained by News 12. Police say two men were seen trying to kick in the garage of the governor's neighbor around 3:30 p.m. Someone spotted...
Unlicensed driver with warrant nearly kills pedestrian in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — A pedestrian who was struck by an unlicensed driver who was wanted by the law is fighting for her life. Jessica Descafano, 33, of the Forked River section of Lacey, was struck by Roseann Macchiarelli, 52, of Seaside Heights at 2:20 p.m. Monday as Descafano crossed Hooper Avenue, according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.
Swimmer dies after being pulled from water off Jersey Shore
A 46-year-old man died after being pulled from the water off Toms River Wednesday afternoon, police said. Emergency crews were called to a swimmer in distress shortly before 2 p.m. near Fielder and Ocean avenues in Ortley Beach, according to Toms River Police Department spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights Beach...
NYC mom suspected of drowning kids at Coney Island Beach once blasted hospital that tried to save them in online review
The Brooklyn mother suspected of drowning her three young children railed against Coney Island Hospital in a scathing online review earlier this year — the same facility where doctors tried in vain Monday to save her kids. “I don’t like writing reviews,” Erin Merdy wrote nine months ago in a Google Maps review of the neighborhood medical center. “But this is the absolute worst hospital.” Merdy ...
Still Waiting, Here’s What You Want in this Toms River, NJ Shopping Center
This location in the Toms River Shopping Center at Kohl's plaza has been empty for quite a while and we got so many responses on what you'd like to see there. The building and business is definitely shaped like a supermarket because that's what it was at one time. I remember that the supermarket was so busy all the time, it was sad when it closed. What type of business would be a good fit for the Toms River Shopping Center?
WATCH: Meet Ocean City NJ Restaurant’s Robot Server!
One Ocean City restaurant's niftiest food runner is a ROBOT! Meet Peanut. Peanut is so neat! The robot is like a giant food Roomba, lol, and she's currently assisting wait staff at Island Grill Restaurant on Atlantic Avenue in Ocean City. Peanut rolls around on four wheels and meets an...
Holocaust-era cattle car exhibition making its way through NJ
LONG BRANCH — An interactive, educational experience dubbed the "Hate Ends Now" tour will be at The Chabad of The Shore on Thursday — after a few other stops in Monmouth County. The harrowing exhibit to commemorate the real atrocities of the Holocaust features "The Cattle Car: Stepping...
TOMS RIVER: JEEP RUNS INTO POLE
This was the scene of an accident last night where a jeep struck a pole on Fisher Blvd @ Capstan Drive. No additional information is available at this time.
Disturbed mom of Coney Island kids found dying told family she drowned them: ‘She was struggling’
Three young children died after they were found alone on Coney Island Beach early Monday — and their disturbed mother is suspected of drowning them, police sources said. The kids — 7-year-old Zachary, 4-year-old Liliana and Oliver, just 3 months — were discovered unconscious on the beach near the shoreline at W. 35th St in Brooklyn. Their 30-year-old mom, Erin Merdy, called a cousin saying she ...
Bridgewater-Raritan, NJ graduate dies in New York car crash
An Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in New York. Shea Colbert, 20, a member of the Bridgewater-Raritan High School Class of 2021, was killed when his car went off Coddington Road in Ithaca around 8 a.m. and into a wooded area hitting several trees, according to New York State Police. Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
Football coach of boy drowned with siblings at Coney Island recalls hungry youth, indifferent mother
The one-time football coach of a Coney Island boy apparently drowned with two younger siblings by their troubled mom detailed the distant relationship between the parent and her son. Head coach Allen McFarland said he and other coaches with the Coney Island Training Youth Silverbacks football team would stop by the home of Zachary Merdy, 7, and walk the grade-schooler over to practice. The ...
Ocean County Woman Hit By Car In Critical Condition
TOMS RIVER – A woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a car on Hooper Avenue, police said. Around 2:20 p.m., on September 12, officers were dispatched to Hooper Avenue, just north of Washington Street, after receiving a report about a pedestrian struck by a car. According...
The 44th Annual Festival Of The Sea Is Calling In Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
The Jersey Shore is so much more than a vision or a day of body surfing. It may very well feed our souls but it literally feeds us too. Get ready for a seafood feast like no other because it is time for the 44th Festival Of The Sea in beautiful Point Pleasant Beach.
Seafood eatery known for lobster rolls expanding in N.J.
Seafood lovers are in for a treat as Mystic Lobster Roll Company is planning to open up another New Jersey spot. The eatery known for its lobster rolls will make its way to Cranford. Mystic Lobster Roll is opening at 101 Miln St., according to an announcement from Downtown Cranford’s...
Police: Woman Hospitalized After Apparent Jump From OCC Roof
TOMS RIVER – A woman is in the hospital after apparently jumping from the roof of the Kean Gateway building at Ocean County College earlier today, police said. The incident occurred around 12:25 p.m. and the woman’s identity has not been released. Toms River Police Spokesperson Jillian Messina...
Get Ready For A Delicious New Lobster Roll Restaurant In New Jersey
Seafood is a must-have when you live near the Jersey Shore, there are just so many options!. Stuffed flounder, crab legs, lobster, shrimp, fried shrimp, striper, tuna steaks, Mahi Mahi, calamari, the list could go on and on. Personally, I only get seafood when I'm out for dinner because my...
TOMS RIVER: FUEL SPILL IN MACYS PARKING LOT
Emergency personnel are responding to a fuel spill in the parking lot of Macy’s in the mall. The source of the spill has not been disclosed at this time. We will update our page as additional details become available.
