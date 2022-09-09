ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

NJ.com

Swimmer dies after being pulled from water off Jersey Shore

A 46-year-old man died after being pulled from the water off Toms River Wednesday afternoon, police said. Emergency crews were called to a swimmer in distress shortly before 2 p.m. near Fielder and Ocean avenues in Ortley Beach, according to Toms River Police Department spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights Beach...
Daily News

NYC mom suspected of drowning kids at Coney Island Beach once blasted hospital that tried to save them in online review

The Brooklyn mother suspected of drowning her three young children railed against Coney Island Hospital in a scathing online review earlier this year — the same facility where doctors tried in vain Monday to save her kids. “I don’t like writing reviews,” Erin Merdy wrote nine months ago in a Google Maps review of the neighborhood medical center. “But this is the absolute worst hospital.” Merdy ...
Beach Radio

Still Waiting, Here’s What You Want in this Toms River, NJ Shopping Center

This location in the Toms River Shopping Center at Kohl's plaza has been empty for quite a while and we got so many responses on what you'd like to see there. The building and business is definitely shaped like a supermarket because that's what it was at one time. I remember that the supermarket was so busy all the time, it was sad when it closed. What type of business would be a good fit for the Toms River Shopping Center?
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: JEEP RUNS INTO POLE

This was the scene of an accident last night where a jeep struck a pole on Fisher Blvd @ Capstan Drive. No additional information is available at this time.
Daily News

Disturbed mom of Coney Island kids found dying told family she drowned them: ‘She was struggling’

Three young children died after they were found alone on Coney Island Beach early Monday — and their disturbed mother is suspected of drowning them, police sources said. The kids — 7-year-old Zachary, 4-year-old Liliana and Oliver, just 3 months — were discovered unconscious on the beach near the shoreline at W. 35th St in Brooklyn. Their 30-year-old mom, Erin Merdy, called a cousin saying she ...
James
Beach Radio

Bridgewater-Raritan, NJ graduate dies in New York car crash

An Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in New York. Shea Colbert, 20, a member of the Bridgewater-Raritan High School Class of 2021, was killed when his car went off Coddington Road in Ithaca around 8 a.m. and into a wooded area hitting several trees, according to New York State Police. Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
Daily News

Football coach of boy drowned with siblings at Coney Island recalls hungry youth, indifferent mother

The one-time football coach of a Coney Island boy apparently drowned with two younger siblings by their troubled mom detailed the distant relationship between the parent and her son. Head coach Allen McFarland said he and other coaches with the Coney Island Training Youth Silverbacks football team would stop by the home of Zachary Merdy, 7, and walk the grade-schooler over to practice. The ...
NJ.com

Seafood eatery known for lobster rolls expanding in N.J.

Seafood lovers are in for a treat as Mystic Lobster Roll Company is planning to open up another New Jersey spot. The eatery known for its lobster rolls will make its way to Cranford. Mystic Lobster Roll is opening at 101 Miln St., according to an announcement from Downtown Cranford’s...
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FUEL SPILL IN MACYS PARKING LOT

Emergency personnel are responding to a fuel spill in the parking lot of Macy’s in the mall. The source of the spill has not been disclosed at this time. We will update our page as additional details become available.
Beach Radio

