Guys, we're 9th in the country in yards per play. It hasn't been perfect, but it's been a couple weird games. ND
[In reply to "I think we're underestimating how different this offense is without JSN...." by DaytonBuck, posted at 06:30:12 09/14/22]. shortened the game as much as possible and OSU undoubtedly came into that game with a plan to utilize JSN heavily, so I'm sure it was a shock to everyone's system when he went out so early. In addition, CJ wasn't sharp for most of the game, but looked much better against ASU.
agree. Impossible to know what kind of team Toledo is bsaed on results so far...
[In reply to "Toledo is a weak team with few players even remotely close to what Ohio State brings." by Centauri2, posted at 23:57:13 09/13/22]. ...playing Long Island (no idea they had a football program) and UMass which is one of the worst teams in college football over the past few seasons (2 wins in the last 3 years).
Seems weird but makes sense this will happen every couple years (m)
[In reply to "8/12 games are at Ohio Stadium. Seems high to me. Hope the team is prepared when we hit MSU & PSU *" by Porsche, posted at 09:39:52 09/14/22]. Since there are an odd number of conference games, teams play 5 conference games at home every other year, and 5 away conference games in the in-between years. Plus all three of our non-con games happened to be at home this year.
time of possession is also a function of what the OSU offense was doing...
[In reply to "Stats & points notwithstanding, I thought the D took a step back last week" by G-Man, posted at 00:26:54 09/13/22]. ...either scoring quick (longest scoring drive was 2 minutes, 45 seconds. or punting quick (4 times the OSU offense went 3 and out) ASU was 5 of...
Disagree. OSU is just fine . The new WRs , Stover all look great . OSU could have scored 70 Sat
[In reply to "Think Day is struggling with offensive identity. Even without JSN, we should be working better on O than we are*" by skcuB-oG, posted at 17:27:02 09/12/22]. if they wanted to . No . That doesn’t mean OSU wasn’t trying . It just means OSU didn’t push it on 4th down . Lost a couple possessions and basically shut it down after Stroud left .
I totally disagree but I respect your opinion . OSU really struggled in the passing
[In reply to "That’s a stretch. The O has looked uneven." by G-Man, posted at 17:41:10 09/12/22]. game early and especially in short yardage last year ( early and throughout the year ) . This team is improved in the run game . Stroud through 4 f his interceptions early last year . Zero this year . : Much of it is the wide receiver losses. You don’t lose two guys like that and suddenly get better.
Completely agree the defense is much improved from top to bottom in terms of scheme and execution…m
[In reply to "faster and more aggressive is the opposite of soft...." by Brutus, posted at 21:11:59 09/12/22]. I guess what I am trying to say is that I don’t see a defense that knocking people’s lights out and making guys look for the tunnel and tap out.
This is a good read on Scott Frost and got me thinking about Marcus Freeman- link
Despite Marcus Freeman taking a dig at OSU I don’t want him to fail. He will always be a Buckeye - but I do want Notre Dame to fail. If Freeman has success it will be bad for OSU . Freeman takes over a program lacking a decent QB - unless they get one in the portal for next year - they’ll face the same issues and will need to replace the whole Defense . It’s not going to get easier unless he can make it to 2024.
Harrison was an almost alot . The Defensive Line harassed the QB but Blackmon just avoided
[In reply to "Those smarter than me, that watch the tape, feel the DL is playing better than some think..." by DaytonBuck, posted at 16:22:55 09/12/22]. a sack probably a dozen times . JTT, Sawyer , Harrison, Vincent and the LBs certainly all applied a ton of pressure . Also OSU is absolutely getting uphill as to the last couple years when they looked like they were catching guys or being pushed around . : At least in regards to lack of sacks. Supposedly pushing the OL back and getting lots of pressure.
faster and more aggressive is the opposite of soft....
[In reply to "Defense is playing much faster and more aggressive, but do you think they are hitting harder? Honest ? *" by 8NCs7.5Heismans, posted at 21:03:04 09/12/22]. ...OSU's defense has generally been playing on the other team's side of the LOS. OSU is giving up around 1.9 yards per...
The amount of people who want Urban to coach again is astounding. If he coached against Ohio State, he
[In reply to "People who bring up Urban no nothing about him. He would not take that job for any amount of money. *" by Tom Zak, posted at 16:42:28 09/12/22]. would kick our butts all the way to timbuktu, drags us back by our hair, then kick us back to Timbuktu.
That’s a stretch. The O has looked uneven.
[In reply to "Ohio State lost 2 first round NFL WRs , an NFL TE and it’s top 2 returning WRs have been hurt " by NortonBuckeye, posted at 17:08:57 09/12/22]. Much of it is the wide receiver losses. You don’t lose two guys like that and suddenly get better.
Been a weird first 2 games. OSU isn’t going for it on 4th down at all. They lost several possessions on
[In reply to "Buckeyes only ave 61.5 O plays per game thru 2 games. On pace for fewest O plays since 1959 (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 13:36:16 09/12/22]. penalties the first 2 games as well. They are running it well, passing it well, and protecting Ok . A lot of new guys ( at least at positions ( 7 positions have new starters right now ) . I love the talent on O. : Still very early and surely this will move up some. At same time I think this is a change in Ryan Day’s overall strategy and actually showing some maturation as a HC,
We are mostly agreeing (m)
[In reply to "Dude i think we agree. Alabama under Saban has had a balanced pro style offense that plays field position" by IndierockBuck, posted at 15:04:50 09/12/22]. my main point in the OP was how few plays OSU has run this season to date. In a record pace for fewest plays per game.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. earned Big Ten accolades as announced by the conference on Monday. Below is the full release from Ohio State. Harrison Jr. is Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Caught a career-high seven passes for 184 yards and three...
