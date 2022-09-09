ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm so sick to my stomach with all this evil that is going on in the world. This world is doomed. And what kills me the most is our children's children are inheriting this damn mess

fox29.com

18-year-old charged after argument leads to gunfire at Fashion District

CENTER CITY - Prosecutors in Philadelphia announced charges against a young man accused of firing a gun inside an busy outlet mall on Tuesday night. The District Attorney's Office on Wednesday charged 18-year-old Samir Smith with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons offenses. Investigators say Smith and another person were...
fox29.com

Brewerytown shooting leaves 3 teens injured, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a triple shooting that left three teens injured in Brewerytown on Wednesday afternoon. At around 2:35 p.m., police say they responded to the 2800 block of West Oxford Street for reports that three people had been shot. Upon arrival, responding officers say they located three...
fox29.com

Police: Two hurt in "rolling shoot out" between cars in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people were hurt when a shooter inside a moving vehicle unleashed a hail of gunfire into another car Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Olney section. Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters police were called to Einstein Medical Center around 7:30 p.m. after two gunshot wound victims arrived...
fox29.com

Man shot multiple times in SW Philadelphia is in critical condition

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Wednesday evening, just before 6 p.m., on the 6800 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway. 12th District police arrived to find the 30-year-old victim had three gunshots...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
phl17.com

West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
fox29.com

Police: Two men injured after a South Philadelphia double shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in South Philadelphia on Tuesday. At around 5:28 p.m., police say they responded to the 1500 block of South 28th Street for reports of a shooting. Responding officers say they found a 21-year-old man shot multiple...
South Philly Review

Double shooting in Grays Ferry

Two men were hospitalized after they were shot on the 1500 block of South 28th Street on Sept. 13. According to police, a 21-year-old was shot multiple times in the lower left leg and abdomen and was listed in stable condition at Presbyterian Hospital. A 20-year-old was shot once in the lower back and was placed in critical condition at Presbyterian, police said.
