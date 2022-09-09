Read full article on original website
New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 9/12 WWE Raw
Just weeks after losing the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have redeemed themselves. On the September 12 episode of WWE Raw, the Damage CTRL duo defeated the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This is the first time that either woman has held the belt, although both women have held the NXT version of the belts.
Bianca Belair Wants To Create The 'StrongEST' Stable In WWE With Raquel Rodriguez And Rhea Ripley
Bianca Belair names her dream WWE stable. Currently, Bianca is engaged in a rivalry with Damage CTRL, the stable of Bayley, Io Shirai, and Dakota Kai. Currently, Bianca has formed a makeshift alliance with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to try and combat the uprising of the new trio, but Bianca has thought of a faction of her own.
Johnny Gargano: As Soon As WWE Regime Change Happened, There Was Only One Option In My Head
Johnny Gargano took time away from wrestling after his WWE contract expired in December 2021 to be a father. Gargano was adamant that he wanted to be a father first as Candice LeRae delivered their baby in February. Though Gargano would tease returns during his time away, and his name...
Madcap Moss Explains How Randy Moss Influenced His WWE Name
Madcap Moss signed with WWE in 2014 and initially used the name Digg Rawlis. In 2015, he became Riddick Moss before becoming Madcap Moss in 2021 after returning from injury. On television, the name came from Happy Corbin as Madcap was kept around to keep Corbin laughing. Speaking on The...
Omos Says Things Have Been More Laid Back With Triple H In Charge
Omos has been in a featured position in WWE since moving away from Raw Underground and becoming more of an on-screen presence. Omos is a former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion along with AJ Styles and is currently aligned with MVP on WWE Raw. He has been less involved on...
WWE NXT 2.0nniversary! 9/13/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) celebrate a year of NXT 2.0! Reviewing... -NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers in a Steel Cage. -Cameron Grimes and a Mystery Partner vs. Lorenzo and Tony D. -Kiana James and Arianna Grace vs. Zoey Starks and Nikkita Lyons. ...and...
The Judgment Day Take Out Edge, Kevin Owens Seeming Breaks Austin Theory's Nose | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for September 12, 2022:. - The Judgment Day took out Edge at the end of the show on Monday. The WWE Hall of Famer faced Dominik Mysterio in the main event, despite Rey Mysterio's attempts to get the legend to spare his son. Rey wound up interfering and inadvertently setting the stage for The Judgment Day to attack Edge. Dominik smashed his leg with a chair multiple times, and Finn Balor hit a diving stomp directly on the leg to leave Edge down and out.
Wardlow: I'm Evolving, Things Are Changing; I'm Ready To Display A More Intense Version
After making quick work of Tony Nese on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Wardlow cut an impassioned promo where he answered critics who said momentum might be slowing for the AEW TNT Champion. Wardlow was featured at AEW All Out, but didn't defend his title at the pay-per-view, instead teaming with FTR...
Update On Suspensions | AEW Dynamite 9/14/22 Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review an insane AEW Dynamite for September 14, 2022. - Toni Storm & Athena vs. Britt Baker DMD & Serena. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best shave of...
Tony Khan Discusses Challenges Of Sending AEW Talent To NJPW For Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW and NJPW have been partners dating back to the inception of AEW with the company providing NJPW with top stars such as Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley for major events in Japan. As the partnership has strengthened over the years, including the two companies holding its joint Forbidden Door...
Bianca Belair Tops 2022 Black Wrecellence 500
The annual Black Wrecellence 500 is out. Bianca Belair has top the BW 500, which is put together by Righteous Reg of Grapsody. Belair is the reigning WWE Raw Women's Champion. Belair was #6 on the 2021 list, which was topped by Trish Adora. Sasha Banks was #1 in 2020....
WWE Introduces New NXT Logo On 9/13 WWE NXT 2.0
WWE NXT 2.0 is both leveling up and taking a page from its the past. The September 13 episode of the show celebrated the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0. The show rebranded under the 2.0 banner a full year ago, bringing the Black and Gold Era to an end. Multiple video packages throughout the show looked back on the eventful year and featured some of NXT 2.0's top highlights.
Johnny Gargano Details His Body Transformation Following WWE Return
Johnny Gargano opens up about his body transformation and his return to the ring. Gargano left WWE when his contract expired in December 2021, and he spent the next several months taking a break from the business. He focused on his family, as he and Candice LeRae welcomed their son, Quill, into the world. Gargano eventually came back to WWE and appeared on the August 22 episode of WWE Raw. He returned to the ring on the September 12 episode of the show and defeated Chad Gable. In addition to being impressed with his in-ring skills, many fans noticed his body transformation.
9/9 AEW Rampage Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating
Viewership numbers are in for the 9/9 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by ROH World Championship Match between Claudio Castagnoli and Dax Harwood, drew 429,000 viewers on September 9. This number is down from the 485,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the lowest number the show has recorded since July 22.
Shawn Michaels Offers Hank Walker An NXT Contract
Hank Walker is now an official member of the WWE NXT 2.0 roster. On the September 13 episode of the show, Walker, who had been a security guard, faced Javier Bernal in a singles match. The two men have been feuding in recent weeks, and they met in the ring on Tuesday. Walker didn't get any entrance music, and he wasn't wearing ring gear. Still, he defeated Bernal to win his NXT 2.0 in-ring debut.
Quincy Elliott Debuts, Pretty Deadly Retain, Alba Fyre Confronts Mandy Rose | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for September 13. - "The Super Diva" Quincy Elliot debuted and defeated Sean Gallagher. - In the show opening match, Pretty Deadly defended the NXT Tag Team Championship against the Creed Brothers. Both teams threw everything they had at each other, but the interference of Damon Kemp made all the difference. He handcuffed Julius Creed to the cage wall, effectively turning the bout into a handicap contest, and Pretty Deadly pinned Brutus Creed to win the match.
Mick Foley & AEW Stars Set For New York Comic Con, Dynamite Control Center, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, September 14, 2022. - Plenty of your favorite wrestling superstars are set to appear at the upcoming New York Comic Con:. - Jericho vs Danielson & Mox vs Guevara AEW Control Center: Albany, 9/14/22:. - Thunder Rosa is attending therapy for her...
WWE Files To Trademark 'Oro Mensah'
WWE has filed a new trademark. On September 8, WWE filed to trademark "Oro Mensah" for entertainment services. Mark For: ORO MENSAH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
Will Ospreay: It Would Almost Be Stupid Of Me To Not Want To Face Kenny Omega One-On-One
After years of trash talk on social media and in interview, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega finally clashed in a trios bout on the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite. Omega, teaming with the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) was victorious in the bout over Ospreay, who was teaming with Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis). After the bout, and after Dynamite went off the air, United Empire laid out The Elite, giving Ospreay the last laugh.
'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry Bout Added To 9/14 AEW Dynamite
Jungle Boy will be in action on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. All Elite Wrestling announced that "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has a signed open contract that is available to anyone willing to face him on the September 14 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jungle Boy last competed at AEW All Out where...
