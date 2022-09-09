BPSB Approves Funding for New School Despite Controversy

Read full article on original website
Related
westcentralsbest.com
Vernon Parish School Board Driver’s Ed Information
Vernon Parish, La - Driver’s Education will be offered through the Vernon Parish School Board at the following high schools: Anacoco, Leesville, Pickering and Hicks. All students must attend class for three hours each day for ten consecutive days. NOTE: School sites are on a first come first serve basis up to capacity levels. (20 students per class)
westcentralsbest.com
Beauregard Council on Aging Brings Awareness to the Program
Beauregard Parish, La - On Tuesday evening, at the Beauregard Parish Police Jury Meeting, Tina Tucker, the director of the Beauregard Council on Aging addressed the board to bring awareness to the program. Tucker advised the Council on Aging is a parish wide, non profit organization that provides assistance to the seniors in the parish free of charge. They offer meals on wheels, transportation, sub contracted legal assistance, material aid, emergency utility assistance, recreation and more.
KPLC TV
Oakdale mayor discusses city’s financial problems
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale is experiencing financial woes according to Mayor Gene Paul. When your bills go up and your income goes down, it’s cause for alarm whether you’re a homeowner or a city. Oakdale Mayor Gene Paul is alarmed about their finances and the future.
KPLC TV
Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPLC TV
New women’s center coming to Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Better healthcare for women is coming to Beauregard Parish. “The new pavilion is going to give a state-of-the-art facility where women will get to experience the birth they want,” Dr. Marla Scott Kelly said. Beauregard Health System is adding to their blueprints. Last year,...
westcentralsbest.com
Vernon Parish Animal Shelter Urging for Public Awareness
Vernon Parish, La - According to Animal Control Officer Loren Young, today at approximately 9 am while the shelter was open, an unknown person dropped a dog off on the road to the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter, resulting in him running loose on the property and down Hwy 467. The...
KPLC TV
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found at a deer lease in the eastern area of the parish. The remains were found near the Wye community and the Allen Parish border. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body has not...
L'Observateur
Agents Cite 10 Subjects for Migratory Game Bird Violations in Rapides and Avoyelles Parishes
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on Sept. 3. Agents cited Barry Mercer, 45, of Pineville, Kade Williams, 24, of Deville, Hunter Lavespere, 18, of Pineville, David Laprarie, 31, of Pineville, Frank Driscoll 51, of Pineville, Tommy Lavespere 45, of Pineville, and Tamara Lavespere 51, of Pineville, all for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area in Rapides Parish. Agents also cited Driscoll for hunting without a resident hunting license. Agents also cited Lavespere for aiding and abetting others to take migratory game birds over bait and placing bait for the taking of migratory game birds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Employee Fired For Stealing At Calcasieu Parish D.A.’s Office
Bethany Bryant Communications Director for Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight reported an internal audit of their office, conducted earlier this year, uncovered financial discrepancies. To get to the bottom of things, the D.A.'s Office launched an investigation. The results revealed that employees' actions were at the root of the problem.
kalb.com
Former DCFS employee speaks out about toxicity, mishandlings
The Rapides Parish School Board’s effort to increase literacy in the district kicked off on Monday, Sept. 12, at Peabody Magnet High School, debuting the ‘Journey to Literacy’ bus. |. The Alexandria Police Officer’s Association, Local 833, has voted to endorse Catherine Davidson for Mayor of Alexandria...
Lake Charles American Press
Human remains found in Beauregard Parish
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is awaiting DNA analysis to identify human remains located on hunting property in the eastern part of the parish over the weekend, according to authorities. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body of an adult was found Saturday, Sept. 10, inside a deer hunting supply...
Two Separate Road Closures in Lake Charles Announced Beginning September 14
Two Separate Road Closures in Lake Charles Announced Beginning September 14. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 13, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that there will be two road closures beginning on September 14. At 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Pine Street, near the intersection...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPLC TV
Jeff Davis deputies respond to a complaint of harassment
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Welsh man is accused of harassing a female by asking for nude photographs and for her to stay the night for sexual purposes, authorities said. Steven Blanchard, 40, is also accused of driving by the female’s house numerous times, parking in her driveway and sitting there, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.
Lake Charles American Press
9/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Traman Ladon Thibodeaux, 41, 2924 SJB Carter Lane — drug possession; disturbing the peace. Bond: $11,500. Devonte Dewayne Bilbo, 20, 2314 Lake St. — misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Bond: $50,000. Selene Marie Brady, 52, 210 N....
kalb.com
Inmate dies at Oakdale prison
OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - An inmate has died at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I, according to details released by the Bureau of Prisons. Marvin Palencia, 47, was found unresponsive on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Medical staff attempted life-saving measures, but he was unable to be revived. Palencia was sentenced in...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On September 5, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022.
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Phillip David Bookter
Mr. Phillip David Bookter, 77, of Leesville, Louisiana. Passed away on September 9th, 2022. Burial of cremated remains will take place later at Castor Baptist Church. To read the full obituary click here.
evangelinetoday.com
Juvenile is in custody, says district attorney
According to Evangeline Parish District Attorney Trent Brignac, the juvenile wanted in association with several recent burglaries and assaults is in custody awaiting a hearing next week wherein the state will be requesting he be tried as an adult.
Calcasieu DA employee arrested for theft; fired
The former employee worked in the traffic department as a secretary, and is accused of stealing money orders.
Comments / 0