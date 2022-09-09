Read full article on original website
Related
101.9 KELO-FM
A favored word of fall is officially a word
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Webster’s Dictionary added 370 new words in their most recent update. Among those, subvariant and supply chain, made popular during the pandemic. This one’s for the girls… Galentine’s Day, the February 13th celebration of friendships. Yeet, janky, and sus have been added, helping you keep up with what your kids are saying. And, a word that has become famous with autumn, pumpkin spice had been deemed an official word.
101.9 KELO-FM
Family dispute in Sioux Falls leaves one woman dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A family dispute is southwest Sioux Falls this morning left one woman dead. According to Officer Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police were called to an apartment for a family dispute. They knocked and entered partially when the suspect shot at them. Officers grabbed a five-year-old child who was near the door and left the apartment. Reinforcement was requested with multiple agencies responding. During negotiations, another child was heard inside. Law enforcement was also made aware that the suspect had called somebody saying he shot the woman. SWAT then entered the apartment to check on the woman and child. The suspect turned the gun on himself when the SWAT team entered. The woman was found dead. The other child was not harmed. The suspect has been taken to a hospital.
101.9 KELO-FM
101.9 KELO-FM’s “Pet Of The Week” is…Roger! (September 14th, 2022)
Hi! My name’s Roger! (CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT MY ADOPTION APPLICATION!) I’m a big ol’ cuddly and affectionate, 3-year-old kitty who is looking for a new best pal who is just as low maintenance as I am! Here’s what I need: a window to look out and watch the world, a cat wand for when I’m in the mood to play, and a lap to nap in! If you got those three things, you and I are gonna be soulmates!
Comments / 0