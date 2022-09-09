ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Questions sharp, probing as students take on mayor in mock news conference

By Brian Petersheim Jr.
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 5 days ago

Mayor Smith fielded questions about crime, economic development, why there is no shopping mall and water usage at a proposed surf park in Maricopa.

But these weren’t grizzled , hardened journalists peppe ring Mayor Nancy Smith with questions .

They were ninth-grade students in Stephanie Andolino’s A+ Charter Schools English class quizzing the mayor during a mock news conference at the school T hur s day morning .

Andolino wanted to expose her students to journalism, and what better way than with a city official ?

“I want to bring the world to their classroom, and I felt this was the number one opportunity to do so,” Andolino said.

Students gathered at 10 a.m. to ask their newly appointed mayor questions, so they could write their articles about the city. Students asked about commercial growth in the city and what efforts are being made to bring in big businesses. One student inquired about the city not having a shopping mall.

“We don’t have the population to support a mall or all of the shops.” Smith said, mentioning that malls are usually in heav il y populated metropolitan areas with more people to support the businesses. “We will get there, because I want a mall , too, but it just takes time and people.”

“We’re a brand-new city, and we basically started from scratch ,” Smith said. “ W e have grown in 19 years from 1,500 to 70,000 people, and so with that, you slowly build up your restaurants, your shops . ”

While the city is growing, students asked Smith what the affects would be on crime.

“A lot of people think that as we grow, the crime rate in the c ity of Maricopa is increasing , as well, but the interesting thing is that if you look at the statistics of crime in the c ity … when you look at a ratio of people to crime as we have been growing, a lot of the crime categories that they put in place to continue to monitor, have dropped slightly .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ptc29_0hot6Crc00
Students ask Mayor Nancy Smith questions on a wide range of topics at Thursday’s mock press conference. [Bryan Mordt]
“We are holding level or slightly dipping in terms of our crime rate.”

Students asked the mayor what she thought about the surf park, and its potential water usage.

“The really good news about a water park … if you had houses there, or a whole series of businesses there, they would use more water than the water park,” Smith told the students.

“The amount of water that they will use is approximately the equivalent of 15 to 20 homes, whereas, if you had homes that filled in that area … it would probably end up being 200, 300 homes, ” Smith said . “ T hat is much more water use.

“The water park is not going to consume anywhere near as much as homes would.”

While discussing the tourism the surf park would bring to the city, Smith called State Rou te 238 the “Adventure Corridor,” with many attractions alongside the surf park , such as Apex Motorsports, Gliders and Skydiving heading west.

One group asked the m ayor about recent plans for a hospital and how that may affect the taxpayers.

“That won’t affect the taxpayers at all … it is all privately owned, but what it will do is benefit the citizens by having additional health services here,” Smith said. “It’s all a win for the citizens of Maricopa . ”

Students and Smith touched on other topics during their one-hour session , including sports coming to Maricopa and the resignation of Police Chief James Hughes .

“I thought the students’ questions were good , ” Smith said afterward. “I hope I get a sample of what they write . … H ow much better than to engage our youth in local news, and to have them do an interview, write an article and share that information with other students, their parents ? I t’s really exciting . ”

View a photo gallery by InMaricopa’s Bryan Mordt:

1 of 12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SgaSa_0hot6Crc00
Mayor Nancy Smith and English teacher Stephanie Andolino[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Atxag_0hot6Crc00
Students inquire about a variety of topics. [Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xFHXC_0hot6Crc00
Students inquire about a variety of topics. [Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IZ0ye_0hot6Crc00
Students inquire about a variety of topics. [Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DemSO_0hot6Crc00
Students inquire about a variety of topics. [Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kHHST_0hot6Crc00
Students inquire about a variety of topics. [Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVnea_0hot6Crc00
[Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7rDJ_0hot6Crc00
Students inquire about a variety of topics. [Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UL2SC_0hot6Crc00
Students inquire about a variety of topics. [Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuObO_0hot6Crc00
Students inquire about a variety of topics. [Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X60Uc_0hot6Crc00
Students inquire about a variety of topics. [Bryan Mordt]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kt6G3_0hot6Crc00
Students inquire about a variety of topics. [Bryan Mordt]

This post Questions sharp, probing as students take on mayor in mock news conference appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

Related
InMaricopa

Council selects Eric Goettl as newest member

The City Council on Tuesday selected Eric Goettl to the panel in a 4-2 final vote over the other finalist, Planning & Zoning Commissioner Bill Robertson. Goettl and Robertson emerged […] This post Council selects Eric Goettl as newest member appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

New public-safety building approved for south of city hall

The Maricopa Planning & Zoning commission on Monday unanimously approved site and landscape plans as well as elevations for a new public-safety facility in the City Center, just south of […] This post New public-safety building approved for south of city hall appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Price looks to change fortunes of MEDA

When you have been mayor of a city for more than 10 years and step away, what more is there to do for your city? According to former mayor Christian […] This post Price looks to change fortunes of MEDA appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona Education
Maricopa, AZ
Education
Maricopa, AZ
Government
Maricopa, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Local News
InMaricopa

Council approves final plat for Hogenes Farms Phases 1 & 2

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the subdivision final plat for the initial two phases of the Hogenes Farms housing development.  The six parcels, on 232 acres at the […] This post Council approves final plat for Hogenes Farms Phases 1 & 2  appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
InMaricopa

Parking-lot assault ends in arrest, police say

A woman was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence) and disorderly conduct (domestic violence) after police say she poured Gatorade on a man and took […] This post Parking-lot assault ends in arrest, police say appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Construction, labor issues delaying Slim Chickens

Increasing labor and construction costs facing many restaurants coming to Maricopa – and other locations around the Valley – have claimed another victim. Tom Barnett, owner of franchise rights for […] This post Construction, labor issues delaying Slim Chickens appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Vitiello: Thank you

Dear Maricopa: THANK YOU! I appreciate your confidence in me, allowing me to serve on our City Council for another four years. I asked for your support, and got it. […] This post Vitiello: Thank you appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Man accused of preventing 911 and assault

A man is accused of punching and pushing a woman Tuesday night after throwing her cell phone across the street when he saw her calling 911. Nicolas J. Branson, 35, […] This post Man accused of preventing 911 and assault appeared first on InMaricopa.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
InMaricopa

City lands grant for groundwater recharge project

The city of Maricopa has landed a $2.9 million Federal grant for a groundwater recharge project funded through Rep. Greg Stanton’s Arizona-centered $150 million environmental infrastructure authority. The funding came […] This post City lands grant for groundwater recharge project appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Police chief resigns

Maricopa Police Chief James Hughes has resigned. The 36-year law-enforcement veteran’s final day with the department will be Sept. 15, according to a statement released by the City of Maricopa. […] This post Police chief resigns appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
1K+
Followers
509
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy