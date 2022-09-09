ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aidan Hutchinson's quiet Lions debut draws mostly overreactions

Heading into draft night, sitting at the No. 2 selection, the Detroit Lions needed to inject blue-chip talent into a roster that sorely lacked it. It became clear the Lions were probably targeting defensive help in the likes of Georgia’s Travon Walker or hometown boy Aidan Hutchinson. Walker’s draft stock continued to rise to a point where he started challenging Hutchinson to be the top selection.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games

We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
State
Michigan State
City
Allen Park, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Yardbarker

Red Wings Have 3 Good PTO Candidates to Consider

The Detroit Red Wings will begin training camp later this month, and there is plenty of excitement given all of the moves general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made. However, teams around the league often sign players to professional tryout (PTO) contracts before the regular season, so we could see Detroit do just that. If this is an avenue Yzerman is open to exploring, three PTO candidates stand out from the rest. Here’s why.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh addresses booing directed at Cade McNamara in Michigan Stadium

Michigan fans booed Cade McNamara as he walked onto the field in the second half against Hawai’i Saturday. The game was all but over. Michigan led 42-0 coming out of halftime and decided to give their starter a break. Head coach Jim Harbaugh made it official and announced JJ McCarthy as the starter in the postgame press conference.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan football recruiting visitors progress report

In the first two weeks, Michigan has defeated Colorado State and Hawaii by a combined total of 107-17. The Wolverines have overmatched both their opponents and look primed for another big season. On the recruiting front, they have brought in several prospects the last couple of weekends. The Michigan Insider...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers

Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Detroit News

Detroit News high school picks: Cass Tech, King set for latest clash in 'huge rivalry'

It’s rivalry week with Detroit King playing at Detroit Cass Tech on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Detroit) for bragging rights in the PSL. King — 1-1 and ranked No. 7 in The News Super 20 — swept the season’s series last season with a 41-34 regular-season win and a 21-15 victory in the PSL title game after Cass Tech earned the season’s sweep in 2020.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy