FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AthlonSports.com
Jim Harbaugh Has Honest Admission On Michigan Fans Booing 1 Of His Quarterbacks
Jim Harbaugh has made an official decision. J.J. McCarthy will be his starting quarterback in Week 3 and likely for the rest of this season. That means Cade McNamara, who led the Wolverines to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance last season, is heading to the bench.
247Sports
UConn coach Jim Mora: Michigan defense tries to 'pound you into oblivion'
UConn football coach Jim Mora met with reporters on Tuesday afternoon to preview his team's Week 3 matchup against No. 4 Michigan. Here's what Mora said about the game and what he sees in the Wolverines:. Opening statement: Jim Mora on facing Michigan:. Great opportunity for us to play against...
Aidan Hutchinson's quiet Lions debut draws mostly overreactions
Heading into draft night, sitting at the No. 2 selection, the Detroit Lions needed to inject blue-chip talent into a roster that sorely lacked it. It became clear the Lions were probably targeting defensive help in the likes of Georgia’s Travon Walker or hometown boy Aidan Hutchinson. Walker’s draft stock continued to rise to a point where he started challenging Hutchinson to be the top selection.
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games
We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have 3 Good PTO Candidates to Consider
The Detroit Red Wings will begin training camp later this month, and there is plenty of excitement given all of the moves general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made. However, teams around the league often sign players to professional tryout (PTO) contracts before the regular season, so we could see Detroit do just that. If this is an avenue Yzerman is open to exploring, three PTO candidates stand out from the rest. Here’s why.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh addresses booing directed at Cade McNamara in Michigan Stadium
Michigan fans booed Cade McNamara as he walked onto the field in the second half against Hawai’i Saturday. The game was all but over. Michigan led 42-0 coming out of halftime and decided to give their starter a break. Head coach Jim Harbaugh made it official and announced JJ McCarthy as the starter in the postgame press conference.
Michigan football recruiting visitors progress report
In the first two weeks, Michigan has defeated Colorado State and Hawaii by a combined total of 107-17. The Wolverines have overmatched both their opponents and look primed for another big season. On the recruiting front, they have brought in several prospects the last couple of weekends. The Michigan Insider...
saturdaytradition.com
Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers
Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
RELATED PEOPLE
J.J. McCarthy donates NIL funds to Michigan offensive linemen, children’s hospital charity
J.J. McCarthy continues to push all the right buttons with NIL and the Michigan fanbase. After officially getting the nod as the Wolverines’ starting quarterback, McCarthy is using his NIL deal with The M Den to raise money for his JJ For The Kids charity. Plus, he’s generating funds for his offensive linemen.
Detroit News
Detroit News high school picks: Cass Tech, King set for latest clash in 'huge rivalry'
It’s rivalry week with Detroit King playing at Detroit Cass Tech on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Detroit) for bragging rights in the PSL. King — 1-1 and ranked No. 7 in The News Super 20 — swept the season’s series last season with a 41-34 regular-season win and a 21-15 victory in the PSL title game after Cass Tech earned the season’s sweep in 2020.
