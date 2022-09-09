ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Ohio to use $25 million in federal funds to cap orphaned wells

Preparations are under way for Ohio to start plugging abandoned oil and gas wells using $25 million in federal funds approved in the new infrastructure bill. The state has said it will utilize this funding to plug between 170 and 320 “orphaned” wells, many of which are located in the Appalachian region.
A day on the campaign trail with Tim Ryan

There was still dew on the grass — and the Toledo city skyline in clear view — as Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan went on a morning tour of Tatum Park’s urban farm. This was the first of three stops the candidate for U.S. Senate had planned for a busy Monday on the campaign trail.
