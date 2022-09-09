Read full article on original website
wksu.org
Ohio to use $25 million in federal funds to cap orphaned wells
Preparations are under way for Ohio to start plugging abandoned oil and gas wells using $25 million in federal funds approved in the new infrastructure bill. The state has said it will utilize this funding to plug between 170 and 320 “orphaned” wells, many of which are located in the Appalachian region.
wksu.org
New Ohio poverty report highlights struggles in employment and child care in wake of COVID pandemic
Ohio’s poverty rate is at 12.7% — 0.8% higher than the national rate — which researchers say has been a consistent trend for more than five years. The rate is based on anyone below 100% of the federal poverty line, which for an individual is a yearly salary of $13,590.
wksu.org
A day on the campaign trail with Tim Ryan
There was still dew on the grass — and the Toledo city skyline in clear view — as Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan went on a morning tour of Tatum Park’s urban farm. This was the first of three stops the candidate for U.S. Senate had planned for a busy Monday on the campaign trail.
wksu.org
Nan Whaley blasts law allowing armed teachers in Ohio schools as it takes effect
A law slashing the training requirements for armed personnel in Ohio schools is in effect, three months after it was signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. His Democratic opponent says that law, which allowed armed teachers and staff but doesn’t require them, is the wrong idea to stop school shootings.
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: New poll shows a tight race between Tim Ryan, J.D. Vance ... and more stories
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Sept. 12:. Tim Ryan, J.D. Vance neck and neck in new Ohio Senate poll. Knight Foundation gives the University of Akron $20 million to renovate downtown building. DNA may give convicted Canton man his life back. Kent State University to help train workers...
