Area Taco & Margarita Festival Disappoints Attendees
Some folks from Iowa and Illinois are not happy with a festival that took place in the Quad Cities over the weekend. According to KWQC, the Quad Cities Taco and Margarita Festival at Vibrant Arena had quite a few disappointed guests. The article reads:. "Dozens of ticket holders and some...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Reviews an Eastern Iowa Pizza Joint
If you've heard anything about the Casey's Pizza and Dave Portnoy debacle of 2017, you may cringe learning that he's tried another Iowa-based pizza joint -- let alone one in eastern Iowa. For those unaware, this is what 'Stool Presidente' said when he stepped outside his cheese pizza box and...
It’s Actually Legal in Iowa to Have This in the Back of Your Truck?
My in-laws just purchased a new Ford 150. Big, black extended cab. She's a beauty, I got to "meet" her this past Sunday. My father-in-law is a farmer, so he was excited to have a clean, for now, truck bed. That got me wondering, could someone ride in the back...
Did You Know One of Your Childhood TV Heroes is From Iowa?
One of my favorite shows to watch when I was 3-6 years old was the Power Rangers. I would get home from school or daycare and my dad would give up the TV for 30 minutes to let me watch these teenagers kick some Lord Zedd, Goldar, and Rita Repulsa butt.
Iowa’s Last 80-Degree Day Generally Happens on THIS Date [PHOTOS]
If you haven't heard, our weather partner KCRG says temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s are returning to the forecast late this week. We know summer isn't officially over until September 22nd (I will remind everyone who needs to be reminded until I turn blue in the face). Then you can have your apple orchards, hay rack rides, and pumpkin spice lattes! I am going to cling to every warm day that's left.
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
Iowa Is Home To 6 Of The Drunkest Counties In America
A recent study looked at the 50 drunkest counties in America. Iowa is home to 6 of the drunkest counties in all of the USA. Today we will be looking at all 6 of those spots in Iowa while also checking out the other counties in other states. It looks...
Unique Golf Experience Coming to Eastern Iowa
Back in June, it was announced that a brand new Topgolf facility was being built in Des Moines and it was the first Top Golf facility to be built in the state of Iowa. By 2023 it's hopeful eastern Iowans won't have to drive as far to have the unique experience a driving range like Topgolf offers.
Iowa Surpasses Ivy League Leaders in One Coveted Skill
Don't get me wrong, it is and always has been a badge of honor to say you went to an Ivy League school (I couldn't even dream of getting in). But in one practical skill set whose value continues to increase among employers, the University of Iowa has just surpassed two of those Ivy League universities.
A Live Dating Game Show is Coming to Cedar Rapids
Watch as your fellow Iowans look for love in a very interesting place!. Theatre Cedar Rapids is gearing up to host Game for Love, a live dating game show hosted by Cat Cantrill. According to her Facebook page, Cat Cantrill is a matchmaker and dating coach. She's the owner of The Heart Agency in Cedar Rapids and also the host of a podcast called Dear Matchmaker. Cat will help local singles on their quest to find love during an evening of "laughter, talent, romance, prizes, and more." The Theatre Cedar Rapids website reads:
New Iowa Facility Is An Amazon For Farmers
A national company is creating an even bigger local footprint with its latest grand opening. Farmers Business Network has opened a new Amazon-style warehouse right here in Iowa, but instead of being able to buy clothes or electronics- people can get their ag-related goods. This new distribution center is located...
Iowans Need To Check Their Pantry After Two Snack Recalls
A couple of recent recalls over the last two weeks are asking Iowans to take a second look into their snack closets. Both beef jerky and raisins are raising health concerns that led to nationwide recalls. Around 497 pounds of beef jerky products have been recalled after possible adulteration with...
Iowa Theme Park Beats Disney’s EPCOT in Winning International Award
It's not every day you knock off Walt Disney World's EPCOT when it comes to an award. It's definitely reason to celebrate for an Iowa theme park. Admittedly, 2022 was not what the owners of Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo hoped it would be. Despite being the park's opening year, a shortage of workers prevented it from being open in the evenings. Things were hindered additionally by a fire and the fact that owners weren't able to get all the rides open for year one. Hopefully, all of that will change in the spring and summer of 2023.
Why Amazon Warehouses in Iowa Sit Empty and Unused
Amazon's two latest Iowa fulfillment warehouses sit empty and unused. It certainly isn't what the company promised when it announced it would build the warehouses and employ hundreds of Iowans. What went wrong?. Back in January, Amazon told the city of Council Bluffs that the company planned to hire 500...
New Winter Prediction Has Iowans Crying into Their Busch Lattes
Well, here we are knocking on the door of another fall. My favorite season, maybe yours, too? It's a treat in Iowa and the Midwest. Leaves change, temps drop - not plummet, just drop. There's hot cocoa, pumpkin-spiced, well, everything, football on TV, and haunted attractions galore. But under the...
Why Is Your Speedometer Twice As High As Iowa’s Speed Limit?
Most speedometers on Iowa cars can max out at 160 mph and yet, the interstate speed limit is 75. Why is that number more than double the legal limit if you're going to get in trouble (and worse) for going that fast?. According to CNN, there was a rule implemented...
Why Was The Patriots’ Team Plane in Iowa This Weekend?
It had to be a bit confusing for people flying in and out of the Des Moines International Airport on Saturday. There, on the tarmac, was the official plane of the NFL's New England Patriots. I'm sure many football fans whipped out their phones and checked the Patriot's schedule to see where they were playing on the NFL Kickoff weekend. The Pats were in Miami on Sunday, by the way. So if the Patriots played in Florida on Sunday, why was their plane in Iowa on Saturday?
Iowa Woman Charged for Intent to Sell Meth Near Elementary School
When I started this job a little under a year ago, I, and everyone else here, knew that one of my go-to choices for articles would be about sports, specifically Northern Iowa Athletics. I'd like to think that I've built that into something, growing to being a UNI Insider for Townsquare Media and hosting Cornstalks and Sports Talk (which is available as a podcast twice a week now, by the way).
Looming Railroad Strike Could Be Bad News For Iowa’s Harvest
Groups are starting to get nervous as threats of a railroad strike creep closer. A potential walkout on September 17th, would not only be costly to the economy but would also threaten the agriculture sector. According to Bloomberg, a strike would cost the economy $2 billion a day as well as threaten shipments of grain, fertilizer, and energy.
Is This the Only Iowan That the Queen Has Ever Met? [PHOTO]
Did the Queen Elizabeth II only meet one person from Iowa during her 96 years of life?. The entire world was left in shock on Thursday, September 8th when the Queen of England passed away at the age of 96. According to reports, her majesty passed away peacefully at her Scottish holiday home, Balmoral Castle.
