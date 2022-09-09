(New York, NY)—Dr. Charity M. Dacey was appointed Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at the Touro University Graduate School of Education (GSE), Dr. Patricia Salkin, Touro Provost for Graduate and Professional Studies, announced today. Dr. Dacey was most recently the Associate Dean of the School of Education at Felician University, and served previously as Director, Teacher Education Admissions, Advisement and Retention at Montclair State University.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO