ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
touro.edu

Touro Welcomes First PsyD Cohort to School of Health Sciences

Touro's School of Health Sciences (SHS) welcomed its first cohort of 15 candidates in the school's inaugural Doctor of Psychology (PsyD) in Clinical Psychology with an orientation on August 24 in the school’s 40th street campus. "We have an interesting, interpersonally effective, incredibly smart, motivated, and diverse inaugural cohort,"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
touro.edu

Associate Dean for Academic Affairs Appointed to Graduate School of Education

(New York, NY)—Dr. Charity M. Dacey was appointed Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at the Touro University Graduate School of Education (GSE), Dr. Patricia Salkin, Touro Provost for Graduate and Professional Studies, announced today. Dr. Dacey was most recently the Associate Dean of the School of Education at Felician University, and served previously as Director, Teacher Education Admissions, Advisement and Retention at Montclair State University.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy